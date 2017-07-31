H&M's Arrangement Of CMD Could Signal A Turnaround

The Swedish fashion giant and inventor of Fast Fashion concept H&M (OTCPK:HNNMY) is finally organizing a capital markets day (CMD). The idea is to provide investors more information about the current issues the company is facing and what are the strategies to overcome them. Most likely, there has been some pressure from other major shareholders towards the Persson family to publish more information. As the markets are currently getting very little information about the current strategies, the markets are pricing H&M shares at the worst possible outcomes.

When H&M published its June retail sales together with its intention to have a CMD, the markets greeted the news with a positive attitude. Even though the general Swedish market has been performing relatively bad since mid-June, H&M shares on the other hand have been performing quite positively. The reason behind this is not the bad revenue growth of 7% but the intention to give more information to shareholders with the CMD. I view this as extremely good news. The more an investor has information the better investment decisions he or she can make.

Most likely, the main topics during the CMD will be the following areas:

Omni-channel strategy

Store strategy in mature and growth markets

Supply chain optimization

Advanced analytics

H&M's main issue is currently that the revenue per square meter in existing mature markets has been decreasing for several years now, as customers are moving online. H&M has revealed little information about the growth or profitability of its online segment, which has been a major problem. Luckily, H&M gave more colour on this subject during 2017 Q2:

The H&M group’s online sales have developed very well and already account for 25 to 30 percent of total sales in certain established markets. We are expecting our online sales to increase by at least 25 percent per year, with profitability in line with that of the physical stores.

The above sounds very good and most likely we will get more in-depth information about this in the CMD such as country specific figures. The second problem H&M has been facing recently is its weak top line growth, which has resulted in massive increase in its stock-in-trade. By listening to management's explanation regarding this issue, I have come to a conclusion that the main reason behind this issue seems to be a too slow supply chain.

i.e. H&M simply can't respond fast enough to current customer tastes and weather changes meaning that a lot of garments are left in the warehouse. Again, most likely we will hear more information about how they are planning to improve the supply chain to be faster and when we could expect results. This would most likely have the quickest positive impact on top line growth as well as cash flow.

However, irrespective of the CMD, H&M is still in trouble when it comes to cash flow generation. Free cash flow (see below graph) has been decreasing steadily since 2013 and for 2017, I would expect it to decrease further. The biggest issue behind this development has been the massive increase in capex, which has increased 10%-15% annually for the last decade. Operating cash flow has not been growing as fast due to increase in stock-in-trade. Let's hope during the CMD the management will show how they are planning to tackle this and when would the capex growth ease. All the figures in below graphs are in SEK billion.

(Source: www.quantumtester.com)

H&M's free cash flow is still positive, so why should one be concerned? Because the current dividend (see below graph) is completely unsustainable.

(Source: www.quantumtester.com)

Only during 2010, the dividend payout ratio was less than 100%. For 2017, I would expect that the dividend stays at the same level as in 2016, which means H&M will need to issue more debt as cash has run out.

In summary, the CMD is positive news for investors as it gives more information about the current issues, how they are planned to be solved and when investors could expect results. This information is especially important for dividend investors because the current dividend is not safe and more information should be available when the free cash flow could start rising again. Otherwise, there is too much risk for a dividend cut.