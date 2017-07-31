Apache's Alpine High Q2 2017 Update: A Milestone Is Reached

There is a large and rapidly growing inventory of wells "waiting on completion". If Apache can bring more wells on-line over the next six months and chip-away at this backlog, we could actually see a measurable impact on the company's daily production rate by the end of the year.

During the quarter, Apache disclosed initial production results from only three wells, but two had the highest oil IPs to date for Alpine High.

Sixteen new drilling permits have been issued in Q2 2017 which keeps pace with the sixteen wells which have been spud in the quarter.

Apache has begun gas sales from the Toyah Area where the vast majority of its drilling activity is located.

This article is a quarterly update on Apache's (NYSE:APA) Alpine High play. For additional background you can find my previous update articles here and here. This update is intended to help investors to understand and evaluate whatever statements or other information Apache provides about Alpine High when its releases its Q2 2017 earnings on August 3, 2017.

Similar to previous articles, I have broken this update into five separate sections:

1. Q2 2017 New Completions and New Gas Connections

2. Q2 2017 New Permits

3. Q2 2017 New Spudded Wells

4. 2016/2017 Waiting on Completion Inventory

5. Final Comments

To help orient new readers, Figure 1 is a general location map showing Reeves County, surrounding counties, Apache's Alpine High acreage, and Toyah and Balmorhea which are the two main towns within the Alpine High footprint. Because of the massive size of Alpine High, I use these two towns as geographical landmarks to divide the play into two production areas: "Toyah Production Area" (which includes Culberson County) and "Balmorhea Production Area" (which includes Pecos County).

Figure 1: Alpine High General Location Map



New Completions and New Gas Connections

Unfortunately, no new completion reports have been filed with the Texas RRC since my April, 2017 update. Apache is extremely slow in filing completion reports. Under RRC rules (SWR-16) producers are required to file completion reports within 90 days after completion of a well. Typically, Apache doesn't even come close to complying with that rule. During the 2nd Quarter, Apache only disclosed initial results from three test wells: Chinook #101AH, Black Hawk #5H and King Hidalgo #3H. Details on these wells are listed in Figure 2 and highlighted on the map in Figure 3. Not surprisingly, all three wells appear to have been temporarily shut-in following initial testing.

Figure 2: Alpine High Q2 2017 Disclosed Completions Chart

Figure 3: Alpine High Q2 2017 Disclosed Completions Map

Key Points:

1. The Black Hawk State #201AH had the highest oil IP to date in the Barnett, and the Chinook #101AH had the highest oil IP to date in the Woodford. Given the fact that the laterals of both wells are relatively short (less than 5,000'), the results are impressive.

2. Going forward, keep an eye on the Chinook lease. In late July, Apache filed for expedited permits for nine more wells on this lease. Obviously Apache likes what it sees in this area and appears to be moving rapidly into development mode on this lease.

3. The IP on the King Hidalgo #3H was pretty decent especially considering the extremely short lateral (only 3,388'). Going forward we can expect much longer laterals in this area. For example, the King Hildalgo lease is 3,026 acres and the nearby King Flicka lease is 3,992.72 acres. These large acreage blocks will make longer laterals easier. Two mile long laterals will not be out of the question.

Also in the 2nd Quarter was Apache's announcement that Toyah area gas sales began in May at the rate of 20,000 mcf/day with volume expected to increase to more than 50,000 mcf/day by the end of June. This is a significant development and an important milestone as Apache transitions from a test well program into development mode. Figure 4 is a list of the all the wells I believe are now "connected to pipe" (based on the most recent production reports). Figures 5A (Toyah) and 5B (Balmorhea) highlight the location of these wells in relation to other known completed wells in each production area.

Figure 4: Alpine High Q2 2017 Wells Connected to Pipe Chart

Figure 5A: Alpine High Q2 2017 Toyah Area Wells Connected to Pipe Map



Figure 5B: Alpine High Q2 2017 Balmorhea Area Wells Connected to Pipe Map



Key Points:

1. In the Toyah Area, the two Mont Blanc wells and the Redwood #1H well were among the earliest wells completed in Alpine High. The fact it has taken almost a year to get these wells connected to gas transmission lines shows you how Apache had to start from scratch in developing Alpine High take-away capacity. It should be easier (and faster) from here on out.

2. In the Balmorhea Area, I suspect the three Weissmies wells are connected to a completely different transmission line as they are nowhere near the Waha Area wells. As shown on Figure 5B, there are four nearby shut-in wells which, hopefully, can be connected in the near future.

Q2 2017 Permits

Sixteen new Alpine High permits were issued in the 2nd Quarter. Basic information regarding these newly permitted wells, including permit approval date and proposed lateral length, is provided in Figure 6. Seven of these newly permitted wells have already been spud and are discussed below in the next section. The rest are highlighted and mapped in Figure 7 (Toyah Area) and Figure 8 (Balmorhea Area).

Figure 6: Alpine High Q2 2017 New Permit Chart



Figure 7: Alpine High Q2 2017 New Permit Map (Toyah Area)

Figure 8: Alpine High Q2 2017 New Permit Map (Balmorhea Area)

Key Points:

1. The Birch Unit #101CH will have a 9,240' lateral which I believe is the longest lateral to date in the Toyah Area.

2. The Oak State Unit #101H and Redbud Unit #101H are the first wells on their respective leases. The Oak State Unit is 1,058.68 acres and the Redbud Unit is 690.17 acres.

3. In the Balmorhea Area, the three new Fury wells are the easternmost wells in the play (excluding Pecos County). So these are important to watch as Apache attempts to extend the play east of Balmorhea.

Q2 2017 Recently Spudded Wells

Figure 9 is a list of the sixteen Alpine High wells spud in Q2 2017 (plus a few that slipped into July). Most of the wells are in the Toyah Area and are mapped on Figure 10A. The wells spud in the Balmorhea area are mapped on Figure 10B

Figure 9: Alpine High Q2 2017 Spudded Well Chart

Figure 10A: Alpine High Q2 2017 Spudded Well Map (Toyah Area)

Figure 10B: Alpine High Q2 2017 Spudded Well Map (Balmorhea Area)

Key Points:

1. In the Toyah Area, the Aspen State #101CH, Huckleberry #101CH, Juniper State #101AH and Pine State #101AH are the first wells on their respective lease.

2. The Blackfoot State Unit #101CH is also the first well on its lease. This lease, which is bisected by Interstate 20, is surrounded by acreage owned by Chevron USA. As I've mentioned before, much of the non-Apache owned acreage shown in the checkerboard pattern in Figure 1 is owned by Chevron. This raises the intriguing question whether Apache and Chevron will eventually enter into some sort of joint venture to develop this acreage. In 2013, Chevron and Cimarex entered into such an arrangement to develop checkerboard-type acreage in Culberson County.



3. The Cypress State wells are permitted for the "Phantom Wolfcamp" field. Despite the name, the most likely target formation is actually the 3rd Bone Springs, since the "Phantom Wolfcamp" field includes the 3rd Bone Springs.

4. I had previously mentioned the Dogwood State lease as an important one to watch as it included a six-well spacing test with a monitoring well. The Dogwood State #108CH and Dogwood State #109AH are first wells spudded for this spacing test.

5. In the Balmorhea Area, the King Flicka #101AH and #102CH, Mt. Hunter #101AH and #102CH and State Bullseye #101AH are the first wells on their respective leases.

2016/2017 Waiting on Completion Inventory

Figure 11 is a list of the twenty wells known to have been spudded prior to the 2nd Quarter but are still waiting to be completed. Those wells located in the Toyah Area are mapped on Figure 12A and those located in the Balmorhea Area are mapped in Figure 12B.

Figure 11: Alpine High 2016/2017 WOC Inventory

Figure 12A: Alpine High 2016/2017 WOC Map (Toyah Area)

Figure 12B: Alpine High 2016/2017 WOC Map (Balmorhea Area)



Key Points:

1. Fourteen wells are in the "waiting on completion" ("WOC") inventory in the Toyah Area. Six wells are WOC in the Balmorhea Area.

2. Recall from Figure 4 that in the Toyah Area, four wells are now connected to gas sale transmission lines. One could assume that as each of these fourteen Toyah Area wells are completed (hopefully over the next six months), Apache can easily connect each to gas sales. "Take-away" of oil production hasn't been a problem, as Apache has been trucking it out.



Final Comments

I have higher expectations for more disclosures this quarter than last. The "waiting on completion" inventory list is getting pretty long now, and it's about time Apache started releasing more completion data. As the Romans used to say: "perspicuitate ostendit fortitudinem, debilitatem opacitatem ("transparency shows strength, opacity weakness").



For starters, during the conference call on August 3rd, listen for completion information about the Redwood #3H (Barnett), Redwood #4H (Wolfcamp), Mont Blanc #5H (Penn) and Weissmies #7H (Penn). These wells were either completed or close to completion as of mid-February, but Apache has not disclosed any completion results on these wells yet. Hopefully, they will.



