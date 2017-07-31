DryShips Inc.: Timing Of Next Reverse Stock Split

Keep an eye out for earnings which may be released around August 10th based on the May 10th Q1 release date.

DryShips had shareholder approval for 1 for 1000 reverse stock splits at the annual meeting held May 2nd. It has the capacity for a 1 for 4 split without further shareholder approval.

DryShips has executed 5 reverse stock splits since January 19th. Unfortunately, there is no consistent pattern of days of the week when the reverse stock splits are announced.

DryShips stock price is hovering just above $1, a level at which it has executed reverse stock splits in the past.

DryShips Inc. (DRYS) has executed five reverse stock splits since January 19th. With its stock price lingering around $1.20 and $41.4 million of equity remaining to be issued under its current Prospectus Supplement (read "Still Selling Stock" for the most recent update), another reverse stock split over the next several weeks is likely.

Days of the Week Reverse Splits Announced

I examined the five prior reverse split announcements to see if there was any observable pattern in the day of the week. The following table summarizes the data.

DryShips Inc Reverse Stock Split Analysis Before Open/ Cumulative Cumulative Date Day of Week After Close Ratio January 19th May 2nd 18-Jul Tuesday AC 1 for 7 7840 245 19-Jun Monday BO 1 for 5 1120 35 2-May Tuesday AC 1 for 7 224 7 6-Apr Thursday AC 1 for 4 32 19-Jan Thursday BO 1 for 8 8

Unfortunately, there was no consistency or pattern in the day of the week that the reverse splits were announced. A couple of announcements after the close on Tuesday so perhaps be leery of owning the stock into the Tuesday close.

Stock Price Range 10 Days Before Split Announcement

I reviewed the last four reverse stock splits to determine the stock price range for the 10 days prior to the reverse stock split announcement. I selected the last four since they came after the $226.4 million equity Prospectus Supplement filed on April 3rd.

Stock Price Trading Range 10 Days Prior to Split Announcement Date Low High 18-Jul $0.82 $1.13 19-Jun $1.70 $1.97 2-May $1.05 $1.77 6-Apr $1.03 $1.75

This is a bit more interesting and definitely indicates that when the stock price trades below $2, a reverse stock split is drawing nigh. It clearly indicates that during the 10 days prior to the reverse split announcement the stock was trading below $2 and typically just above $1. The July 18th pre reverse split trading was unusual since the stock traded below $1 for seven days. A definite contrast with the three prior splits when the stock never traded below $1. My theory, perhaps bias since I was proven wrong (read this article), is that this is the result of the June 19th split being unexpected and destroying whatever stability or bottoming the stock was experiencing at that time.

DRYS Trading Below $2 Prior to Reverse Stock Split Announcement

Based on the trading range for 10 days indicating that $2 appeared to be a threshold below which shareholders needed to be concerned about another reverse stock split, I took a look at the number of days trading below $2 for the last four reverse stock splits. Past is not always prologue, but this is a reasonably tight range, particularly over the last three reverse stock splits. It has only been six trading days since the July 21st Effective Date of the last reverse stock split and the stock has traded below $2 all six days. At July 26th, DRYS closed at $1.20, definitely within the lower end of the trading range for periods prior to previous reverse stock splits.

Days Trading Below $2 Prior to Reverse Stock Split Announcement Date Days Below $2 18-Jul 14 19-Jun 8 2-May 12 6-Apr 25

Days Reverse Stock Split Approval Remaining

At its annual meeting on May 2nd, DRYS shareholders (through GE's voting preferred) approved an up to 1 for 1000 reverse stock split. As of July 18th, the cumulative reverse stock splits since the annual meeting equals 1 for 245. Since reverse stock splits must be a whole number, the max reverse stock split DRYS can announce is 1 for 4, unless it receives shareholder approval for additional splits (topic for another article).

Conclusion

DRYS is trading just above $1, typically the threshold for another reverse stock split. Given management's prior history and the recent once a month pace, the July 21st reverse stock split will likely not be the last and the consequences of another will mirror prior results (see an analysis here). Until management stops issuing stock, there will be no sustainable bottom, but plenty of volatility. DRYS has experienced selling pressure most Monday's during the continuous offering of equity and this selling pressure is likely to occur again on July 31st.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.