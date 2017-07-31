Another Great Week For Oil

In this article, I decided to look at some recent oil-related data and to give my thoughts on what it all should mean for long-term investors in this space.

As my readers know, I like to keep a close eye on what happens in the US oil market, mainly because it's the most significant market at this time for determining what the future path of oil prices should be. After seeing some rather interesting and bullish data, I figured it would be a wise idea to look over it, analyze it, and give my thoughts about what it all should mean for long-term oil bulls moving forward.

Inventories took a dive

*Created by Author

If the estimates provided by the EIA (Energy Information Administration) happen to be correct, the picture for bulls just got better. According to their estimates, crude oil stocks over the past week dropped by 7.2 million barrels, falling from 490.6 million barrels down to 483.4 million barrels. Although this decline was worse than the 10.2 million barrel drop estimated by the API (American Petroleum Institute), it was far, far better than the 3 million barrel drop that analysts had forecasted. In the graph above, you can see the trend that stocks have taken over the past 52 weeks and, in the graph below, you can see the same graph but zoomed-in on so that you can more easily see weekly fluctuations.

*Created by Author

Fortunately, crude stocks weren't the only category to post an improvement. If the EIA is correct in its assumptions, motor gasoline stocks dropped 1 million barrels down to 230.2 million barrels. Meanwhile, fuel ethanol stocks declined 0.6 million barrels to 21.5 million, and the "Other" category of petroleum products declined by 0.6 million barrels to 290.6 million. The largest fall off, other than crude, was actually in the form of distillate fuel stocks. Based on the data provided, this category declined by 1.8 million barrels down to 149.6 million.

It should be mentioned that, although most categories of petroleum products showed an improvement during the week, not all of them were good. Propane/propylene stocks, for instance, inched up by 0.2 million barrels to 65.9 million, while residual fuel stocks grew 0.5 million barrels to close the week out at 33.8 million barrels. The largest increase, though, came from kerosene-type jet fuel, which saw inventories climb 1 million barrels to 40.2 million. Despite these increases, however, I'm happy to report that the sum of crude and petroleum product stocks plummeted by 9.4 million barrels for the week, falling from 1.3247 billion barrels down to 1.3153 billion barrels.

Production dipped and demand is strong

*Created by Author

At first glance, I was very happy to see that domestic oil production, according to estimates, fell during the week. According to the EIA, output in the US fell by 19 thousand barrels per day (or 133 thousand for the week) from 9.429 million barrels per day down to 9.410 million barrels per day. Although every decrease is nice to see, it should be mentioned that this is likely temporary. I say this because Alaska saw a drop of 54 thousand barrels per day and is, as a result, posting production figures that are quite a bit lower than what the EIA believes will be produced, on average, for this year. Meanwhile, the Lower 48 states reported a further increase of 35 thousand barrels per day. In the graph above, you can see the trend that production has taken over the past 52 weeks and, in the graph below, you can see the same graph but zoomed-in on so that you can more easily see weekly fluctuations.

*Created by Author

Even though the production drop is almost certainly temporary, one thing that was encouraging was demand. According to the EIA's estimates, motor gasoline demand came out to 9.821 million barrels per day, well above the 9.592 million barrels per day seen a week earlier, and was actually higher than the 9.797 million barrels per day seen the same week last year. This suggests a strengthening in this category, but demand here is still lower, on a four-week average basis, by 0.3% year-over-year. Distillate fuel, however, which has been robust for most of this year, saw demand average 4.223 million barrels per day, up 13.2% over the 3.729 million barrels per day seen during the same four weeks last year.

The rig count rose again

One bad thing seen during the week was the rig count, but it could have been worse. According to Baker Hughes, a GE Company (BHGE), the oil rig count in the US rose by 2 to 766. Though this increase is small, the total amount of units in operation is well above the 374 units in operation the same time last year. Meanwhile, in Canada, the rig count ticked up by 11 units to 129, which is more than double the 60 units seen the same week a year earlier.

A look at the global rig count

Every week, I like to mix things up in this kind of article by providing a discussion of something that isn't "typical" in my work. Well, in this piece, I figured it would be interesting to look at the total global rig count (unfortunately it's oil and gas, not just oil) for the month of June. By looking at this metric and comparing it to the same month each year, we can get a glimpse into activity across the planet and see if, perhaps, we can conclude something regarding future production.

*Created by Author

In the graph above, I provided year-over-year June rig counts for the US, Canada, and everywhere else (what I called "International"). As you can see, the US and Canada reported major year-over-year declines that began in 2015 and eventually bottomed out. The rig count has since surged from 2016's levels, rising from 417 in June of 2016 to 931 now in the US, and from 63 to 150 in Canada. Elsewhere, the increase was marginal, climbing just 53 units from 927 internationally to 960 today.

In fact, one thing we can see from this graph is that the overall rig count today is comparable with where it was during the depths of the financial crisis. Some of you may rightfully point out that rig productivity has improved quite a bit and this is true. However, recent data suggests that this was probably largely thanks to companies picking only their most attractive wells, and there's also no data that I'm aware of that shows significantly-improved rig productivity anyplace besides the US.

What all of this means is hard to tell because the US is really the only nation that I'm aware of that is super transparent regarding oil data. That said, with rig productivity improvement rates now declining and with the rig counts still well below where they have been in the past, it appears as though the picture facing long-term oil bulls is still likely to be beneficial moving forward, absent any unforeseen circumstances of any real magnitude.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I must say that, although there is still plenty of room for improvement, the picture as a whole for oil appears to be improving drastically. With Saudi Arabia due to cut back exports for the month of August and with oil demand likely to come in stronger this year than current estimates are calling for, I believe that it's only a matter of time before the market realizes what is truly happening.

