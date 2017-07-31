LNG Exports Rise To All-Time High: Here Is Why It Is So Bullish For Natural Gas

Since LNG exports first began in March of 2016, feedgas deliveries to Cheniere Energy's (LNG) Sabine Pass Liquefaction Plant on the Texas/Louisiana border have been an important and ever-increasing source of temperature-independent demand. Until the past week, three Trains, or individual liquefaction plants and their associated processes, had been active at Sabine Pass, each providing around 0.8 BCF/day in natural gas demand, of which most was liquefied and exported and the remainder burned to drive the liquefaction processes. As a result, daily deliveries, other than a few brief outages, had averaged between 2.1 BCF/day and 2.3 BCF/day since February of 2017, as shown in Figure 1 below.

Figure 1: Observed Daily LNG Feedgas Demand To Sabine Pass since exports began in March 2016 to present. [Source: CelsiusEnergy.Net]

Beginning on Tuesday, July 25, however, feedgas demand abruptly broke out to new highs of 2.4 BCF/day and then continued to edge higher setting new all-time highs on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, topping out at 2.7 BCF/day to end the week. Feedgas demand over the past month is shown in Figure 2 below, highlighting this recent rise in demand.

Figure 2: Observed Daily LNG Feedgas Demand To Sabine Pass during July 2017 showing the recent break above 2.4 BCF/day and the capacity of Trains 1-3. [Source: CelsiusEnergy.Net]

This break above 2.4 BCF/day - and the estimated capacity of Trains 1-3 only - is strong evidence that Sabine Pass' Train 4 has begun receiving gas and could begin service imminently. The Train was scheduled to begin commissioning at some point this summer or fall, and it appears that time has now come. Should Train 4 indeed be gearing up to begin liquefaction, total feedgas demand should continue rising and could top 3 BCF/day over the next month.

Why is such a small increase in LNG feedgas demand important? After all, during the summer months, US natural gas demand can swing between 65 BCF/day and 75 BCF/day depending on the temperature and powerburn demand, making the increase from 2 BCF/day to 3 BCF/day of feedgas demand rather insignificant in the grand scope of things. However, feedgas demand is essential to maintain natural gas supply/demand balance in 2017 and beyond.

First, feedgas demand, unlike powerburn demand during the summer and commercial and residential heating demand during the winter, is independent of temperature. This means that, with few exceptions such as hurricane-induced shutdowns and scheduled maintenance, it is a consistent and reliable source of demand day-in and day-out. While weather-dependent surges in gas demand make headlines and drive short-term price spikes, it is small increases in weather-independent natural gas demand that make a difference long term. With rare exceptions - such as the polar vortex winter of 2013-2014 or the summer-in-spring 2012 - temperature rarely drives a long-term paradigm shift in natural gas supply/demand balance.

However, since LNG exports first began about 16 months ago, over 650 BCF feedgas has been delivered to Sabine Pass turning what could have been a disastrous +750 BCF or larger storage surplus versus the 5-year average to the comfortable +111 BCF surplus as of last week. More recently, since the natural gas storage surplus reached +395 BCF in mid March, LNG feedgas has played a key role in shaving nearly 300 BCF off this surplus in the past 4 months. The rate of contraction of the storage surplus during this period averaged 2.1 BCF/day, or very close to average LNG feedgas demand. This came despite generally average temperatures throughout the period that did little to boost demand. According to a natural gas pricing model that I have created, this narrowing of the storage surplus is worth a 14.6% increase in natural gas price. And just this past week, the EIA reported an exceptionally bullish +17 BCF weekly natural gas storage injection for July 15-21, 30 BCF bullish versus the 5-year average +47 BCF build. The bullishness of this injection was driven by a remarkable -16 BCF storage drawdown in the South Central Region - which includes Sabine Pass - itself 21 BCF bullish versus the regional 5-year average +5 BCF build. While the week was undoubtedly hot and powerburn demand held near 2017 highs, LNG feedgas demand likely played a role in the storage withdrawal. Inventories in the South Central Region are down 104 BCF year over year, the largest regional yearly storage deficit. And with the EIA's next storage report for July 22-28 to reflect the past week's growth in feedgas demand to all-time highs, I expect to see continued bullish demand out of the region.

While LNG feedgas so far this year has supported a continued contraction of the natural gas storage surplus, temperature-independent natural gas demand is under threat. There are five elements of temperature-independent demand. On the supply side, this includes domestic production, LNG imports, and Canadian imports, and on the demand side, LNG exports and exports to Mexico. Over the past 3 months, natural gas total supply has climbed by over 3 BCF/day to 78.2 BCF/day as of last week, now up 0.3 BCF/day year over year, driven largely by a rise in US production. This is shown in Figure 3 below.

Figure 3: Observed total natural gas supply over the past year, showing a nearly 3 BCF/day growth since April 2017, threatening market supply/demand tightness. [Source: CelsiusEnergy.Net via EIA data]

Meanwhile, exports to Mexico, while still growing, have begun to level off near 4.3 BCF/day. As a result, temperature-independent supply/demand balance has fallen from between 6-8 BCF/day tight year over year in March 2017 to just 1.5 BCF/day tight year over year as of last week, as shown in Figure 4 below.

Figure 4: Observed temperature-independent natural gas supply/demand tightness showing decreased tightness over the past 3-4 months that is now being driven entirely by gains in LNG feedgas demand [Source: CelsiusEnergy.Net via EIA data]

As the figure above shows, with LNG exports up around 1.5 BCF/day year over year, the entirety of temperature-independent market tightness - which is essential for continued contraction of the natural gas storage surplus - is being driven by LNG feedgas demand. Gains in domestic production are canceling out declines in Canadian imports and a rise in Mexican exports. With domestic gas production steadily rising, temperature-independent market tightness is very vulnerable unless LNG feedgas demand keeps pace. A rise in feedgas to over 3 BCF/day should be sufficient to keep supply/demand balance at 1 BCF/day or more tight for the foreseeable future.

Natural gas investors should not wish to leave the fate of the storage surplus to the whims of Mother Nature. In order to support natural gas prices above $3.00/MMBTU, I believe that it is essential that season-ending inventories this November finish below 4,000 BCF. Based on current projections, which include both temperature forecasts and market tightness, I expect inventories to peak at just under 3,800 BCF, which would require that the natural gas storage surplus versus the 5-year average flip to a 70 BCF deficit. In order to maintain this projection, it is crucial that temperature-independent supply/demand balance remain tight if the storage surplus is to continue to contract. For this reason, I view the recent uptick in LNG feedgas demand and the potential that it could soon cross 3 BCF/day as a very bullish development, more important than any heatwave this summer or early season cold snap this Fall towards supporting the long-term health in the natural gas market.

Of note, this most recent rise in LNG feedgas will be the last for a while. New sources of LNG demand will likely not come online until late 2017 or, more likely, the first quarter of 2018, as shown in Figure 5 below.

Figure 5: Projected LNG exports showing initial growth from Sabine Pass before other LNG facilities come online in 2018-2020 [Source: SeekingAlpha]

Once LNG exports do begin at these sites, daily demand could top 5 BCF/day by the end of 2018, rising to upwards of 10 BCF by 2020 as additional LNG plants at Freeport and Corpus Christi come into service. This could trigger a major paradigm shift in US natural gas fundamentals as upwards of 10%-15% of US natural gas demand will be in the form of temperature-independent exports. Regardless, as additional Trains and facilities come online, I expect that LNG feedgas demand will maintain year-over-year gains for the foreseeable future, helping to drive a tight natural gas market; just one of the reasons I remain bullish long-term on natural gas. My preferred trading strategy for a long-term natural gas trade remains to short the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ), which capitalizes on leverage-induced decay. I avoid going long the VelocityShares 3x long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ), which can be devastated long term by both leverage- and contango-induced decay, although I feel that the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG), which only suffers from contango-induced decay, is reasonable for the more cautious trader. I also hold a small long position in Cheniere Energy (LNG).

For more on LNG feedgas demand and LNG tanker movements updated daily, please see my LNG Export Page on Celsius Energy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LNG AND SHORT DGAZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.