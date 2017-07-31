Exxon Mobil Takes Out New 52-Week Low

The dividend remains safe and is the primary reason for an investment.

Things did not look as good as earlier this year.

Exxon Mobil's (XOM) second quarter results were not as good as expected, and the company's shares are now as cheap as they haven't been for a whole year. For income investors this provides a buying opportunity.

Analysts had expected much more positive results than Exxon Mobil was able to deliver:

Despite a revenue beat Exxon Mobil missed earnings estimates by seven percent, with EPS coming in at $0.78, down significantly from the first quarter of the current year ($0.95). Let's take a closer look:

Exxon Mobil's production averaged 3.9 million barrels of oil equivalent, down slightly year over year. Even worse, production was down significantly from the 4.2 million level set in the first quarter -- the seven percent decline helps explain the company's lower earnings.

Oil prices as well as natural gas prices are down year to date, thus creating another headwind for Exxon Mobil: Lower production numbers, and a lower price per unit combined lead to a revenue decline quarter to quarter. The fact that most of Exxon Mobil's results improved year over year isn't a surprise, as oil prices were much lower during the first half of 2016:

During last year's second quarter oil prices were still recovering from the absolute nadir of the current cycle, but it seems that the recovery of oil prices has stopped at some point earlier this year: Oil prices have been trending down since, which isn't a positive for Exxon Mobil at all.

The lagging oil price also helps explain why the company's cash flow performance has deteriorated during the most recent quarter: Cash flow from operations (excluding asset sales) of $6.9 billion and capital expenditures of $3.9 billion resulted in a free cash flow number of $3.0 billion, which isn't very much relative to the company's immense size:

Exxon Mobil trades at roughly 28 times free cash flows (when we annualize the Q2 number), and Exxon Mobil's second quarter free cash flows are also not high enough to fully cover the company's dividend (although the dividend is covered by 97%).

Due to the reasons mentioned earlier (lower production, lower oil price) Exxon Mobil's free cash flow also retracted substantially from the first quarter's number of $4.0 billion -- that had been more than enough to fully cover the company's dividend.

Does this mean that investors now have to worry about their dividend proceeds from Exxon Mobil? Not at all, as the company's balance sheet easily allows for some small debt increases -- if the company has to pay $100 million a quarter via debt issuance, that is not meaningful relative to the company's size at all. Nevertheless the declining cash flow is not a positive, as it means that dividend growth will remain subdued, the small ($0.02) increases we have seen over the last two years will likely continue in the foreseeable future.

With its dividend yield of 3.9% Exxon Mobil still has potential to generate attractive income, especially relative to the broad market and fixed income alternatives:

The yield investors can get from Exxon Mobil is 100 base points higher than what investors get from the longest duration US bonds, and more than twice as high as the broad market's yield.

When we look at Exxon Mobil's valuation relative to its closest peer Chevron (CVX), we see that there are no big differences. Based on EBITDA relative to the enterprise value both are valued at the exactly same level, but Exxon Mobil is a little cheaper based on forward earnings -- neither of the two companies looks like a bargain though.

Chevron's higher valuation may be justified due to the fact that it provides better growth and offers a higher dividend yield (4.0%).

Looking at Exxon Mobil's share price, we see that the stock has taken out a new 52 week low last friday, but shares have bounced off the blue trend line, which is a positive. Nevertheless Exxon Mobil's chart doesn't look very good, and the resistance around $83-$84, where shares have topped out repeatedly, limits the company's upside.

Takeaway

Investors don't need to worry about their income from Exxon Mobil, the dividend is mostly covered by cash flows and the company can easily increase its debt to make up for the missing cash flows.

On the other hand Exxon Mobil's production decline, earnings miss and rather high valuation, as well as the technical picture, show that capital appreciation will likely be limited in the near future.

I thus believe that Exxon Mobil mainly has merit for income seekers who want some safe dividends from energy companies -- investors seeking capital appreciation may better look elsewhere.

