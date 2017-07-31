Chesapeake Energy's Bumpy Road Ahead

As many of my readers know, one company I follow rather closely is Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK), a well-diversified oil and gas (mostly gas by means of total output) production. Given that I have had conflicting feelings about the firm in the past, ranging from nearly buying it to saying I would need for shares to fall more after some developments that turned me off the firm, I figured that it would be a good idea for my readers if I look at the enterprise now and give my thoughts about what kinds of opportunities it presents as earnings near on August 3rd. In this piece, I focus on three primary items that investors or prospective investors should watch for.

Cash should be under pressure

At the end of its first fiscal quarter this year, Chesapeake announced that its cash and cash equivalents came out to $249 million. Though this is a nice chunk of change (just give me a million of it please), it's well below the $882 million the firm reported at the end of its 2016 fiscal year. A massive contributor to this was the company's decision to pay off debt at a cash cost to them of $982 million. The company also had to pay preferred distributions during the quarter, including a sizable amount associated with accrued but unpaid dividends. In sum, this came out to $114 million.

Fortunately, Chesapeake was able to offset some of these cash outflows using $892 million that it received from asset sales, but it still suffered a net outflow of cash for the quarter totaling $633 million. This was driven, in large part, by its high capital expenditures, which came out to $525 million. If management achieves its target for this fiscal year, excluding capitalized interest, its capital expenditures for 2017 will be $2.1 billion. The last time I ran the numbers for Chesapeake, with an assumption that oil prices average $48.88 per barrel while natural gas prices average $2.907 per Mcf (we are pretty close on both of those right now), I calculated that if net operating losses and depreciation, depletion, and amortization is enough to make it to where the firm doesn't have a tax bill this year, it will have cash outflows for 2017 totaling $721.64 million.

Assuming this is all correct, the high capex and absence of any cash inflows from debt or equity issuances (they raised $750 million from a private placement but then used that to buy back other debt for a net zero cash effect), should result in cash for the company coming under pressure. In fact, I wouldn't be surprised to see management have to tap into its revolving credit facility to some degree or relying on asset sales that were too small to worry about reporting at the time they took place. Obviously, cost-cutting and capex scaling back could help, but there will likely still be some pressure on this front. However, one thing that's not likely to help is the fact that the company's preferred shares required a payout of about $22.88 million during the quarter.

Expect some capex revisions

One thing I have been critical of Chesapeake of in the past has been management's decision to allocate so much of its cash toward drilling and completion activities. Given the trend that output has been on during this energy downturn, it appears as though the firm may have to spend so much just to keep production nearly flat for this year (organic output is projected to range between staying flat and rising by 4%). Either way, the numbers there don't look that great at current energy prices.

Because of this, I think that there's a good chance that Chesapeake's management team, especially after seeing how things went during the second quarter in terms of energy prices, may make the bold move to cut back on spending to some degree. If they could save any portion of the $2.1 billion in planned outflows, whether that's through making it up in the form in improved operations or even just outright cuts (allowing production to rise more modestly or even fall), it would prove to be positive for investors and the market as a whole.

I don't know if I will actually be correct regarding this, but I believe that it's worth pointing out that Chesapeake wouldn't be the first E&P firm to cut back on spending plans for 2017. Just recently, I accurately predicted that Whiting Petroleum (WLL), a company I own shares in, would do just that. Sure enough, they cut back their spending plans to the tune of $150 million. Other firms, like Anadarko Petroleum (APC), ConocoPhillips (COP), and Hess (HES) have recently announced cuts, the largest to the tune of around $300 million. For a company like Chesapeake, who will be significantly cash flow negative this year, there's a better than 50% chance that they will scale back as well.

But production might be higher

Even though I believe that Chesapeake might cut back on capex for this year, I also am of the opinion that management may report some sort of increase in production. You see, according to their first quarter earnings report, the company had produced 48 million boe (barrels of oil equivalent). Though this was down significantly from the 61 million boe seen during the first quarter of its 2016 fiscal year, the business projects that, at the mid-point, output this year should be about 50.31 million boe per quarter.

The fact of the matter is that capex carries with it a time lag (the EIA (Energy Information Administration) uses a two-month lag but I've seen some estimates come out to as little as one month). Because of its capex during the first quarter and the fact that management probably continued to spend earlier during the quarter (because oil prices closed as high as $53.38 in April and natural gas prices closed as high as $3.11 per Mcf in May), I believe that there's a good chance that output probably rose quarter-over-quarter, even if marginally so.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I believe that Chesapeake is in for an interesting quarter. Overall, while we may see production do slightly better than anticipated, especially given that last quarter's output was a bit above the mid-point, this probably won't be enough to offset the capex budget change (which I will see as a positive unless production plummets, while the market will likely see it as a negative no matter what) and the cash situation facing the firm. As such, I am weary concerning what will happen in a few days, but I hope for the sake of its investors that I am proven very wrong.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WLL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.