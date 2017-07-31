General Electric: Why I Am Buying Aggressively

General Electric's (GE) shares have dropped sharply this year, but there are signs of a bottom formation. I believe an investment in General Electric at today's price point affords income investors with a high-quality dividend stream over the long haul. Since investor sentiment has turned against General Electric in recent months, an investment makes sense for contrarian-minded income investors that don't mind going against the flow and like to gobble up a high-quality industrial franchise when it is on sale.

General Electric recently completed a major restructuring program that saw the company sell most of its financial assets held within GE Capital. Proceeds from the asset sales were used for a major capital return initiative that led to billions of capital being returned to shareholders (General Electric is on track to return a total of $19-21 billion this year as dividends and through share buybacks). Importantly, General Electric is a top-shelf dividend play given the company's long record of paying shareholders dividends and given today's attractive price point.

Why You Should Double Down On General Electric At A Time When Few Investors Want To Buy

General Electric's shares haven't done much for shareholders in 2017, really. Year-to-date, General Electric's shares have lost a fifth of their value, and the company's second quarter earnings didn't do anything to turn the tide in terms of investor sentiment.

If you remember, General Electric's revenues slid 12 percent to $29.6 billion compared to last year, and the company's earnings per-share dropped 45 percent year-on-year. Though General Electric beat Wall Street's consensus earnings estimates, investors are on strike right now, dismissing GE's rather solid investment proposition…And I think that this is a big mistake.

There are a couple of reasons why General Electric is a 'Strong Buy' on the sell-off.

For one thing, GE is simply oversold. The Relative Strength Index flashes a value of 33.16, indicating bearish investor sentiment. Further, there are signs that General Electric's shares are in the early stages of forming out a bottom: Price volatility has decreased lately, and GE's dividend yield provides a floor to the share price.

Source: StockCharts.com

In addition, the drop in GE's share price has its good sides, too…Especially if you are an income investor with cash to invest.

The sell-off has enhanced GE's long term reward-to-risk ratio significantly since GE's investment yield has expanded approximately 70 basis point since January. An investment in General Electric currently comes with a 3.76 percent yield, and there is a strong chance that investors' yield on cost will expand over time as the company continues to grow its dividend slowly but steadily.

Lastly, Wall Street itself thinks that General Electric is currently undervalued. The consensus fair value sits at $30/share (according to Marketbeat), leaving approximately 17.5 percent upside on the table.

Your Takeaway

I have been an aggressive buyer of General Electric's shares last week as I think the bottom is in and the entry dividend yield is just too good to pass up.

There is no reason, in my opinion, why General Electric's shares should have dropped 19 percent year-to-date since the company successfully completed its restructuring and second quarter earnings were still quite good. Since GE's investment yield approaches 4 percent and the company will continue to return more cash to shareholders in the future, smart income investors see the opportunity in the sell-off. GE is a 'Strong Buy'.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.