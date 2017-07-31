3 Double-Digit Dividend Increases Expected In August

August brings 12 more increases from long-time dividend growth stocks; I expect at least three and possibly four to be in the double digits.

My regular followers know that I track the dividend increases of a variety of long-term dividend growth companies. Back at the end of June, I provided predictions for seven dividend growth companies that have historically announced annual payout increases in July. As it turns out, I missed one S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat that moved its annual increase up: paint and chemical company PPG (NYSE:PPG) announced a 12.5% increase in its dividend to an annualized $1.60. PPG now has a forward yield of 1.51%.

Before I give you my predictions for the dividend increases for August, let’s take a look at how well I did with the predictions from July (you can see the article with the original predictions here):

Maxim Integrated (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Prediction: 6.1-9.1% increase to $1.40-1.44

Actual: 9.1% increase to $1.44

Forward yield: 3.17%

Maxim Integrated rewarded investors with its 16th year of dividend growth. The 9% increase is in the range of the company’s five-year average of 8.5%.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

Prediction: 3.3-4.4% increase to $1.88-1.90

Actual: 4.4% increase to $1.90

Forward yield: 4.74%

The commercial property REIT had guided adjusted FFO to an increase of roughly 3.7% for 2017. With this small increase, I wasn’t expecting much, but National Retail Properties met the high end of my prediction for its 28th straight year of dividend growth.

Bank of the Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK)

Prediction: 2.9% increase to $0.72

Actual: 2.9% increase to $0.72

Forward yield: 1.72%

The regional banking company rewarded investors with the 15th straight half-cent quarterly dividend increase.

J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Prediction: 6.7-10.0% increase to $3.20-3.30

Actual: 4.0% increase to $3.12

Forward yield: 2.55%

While I knew that earnings growth was flat for the food company, I expected that Smucker had room for a good dividend increase this year. Unfortunately, I overestimated Smucker’s 20th year of dividend growth. This year’s increase is roughly half the five-year growth average of 9%.

Stanley, Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

Prediction: 6.9-9.5% increase to $2.48-2.54

Actual: 8.6% increase to $2.52

Forward yield: 1.80%

Powered by recent acquisitions, Stanley, Black & Decker’s 49th year of dividend growth brings an increase larger than the five-year dividend growth average of 6.6%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)

Prediction: 6.7-9.3% increase to $1.60-1.64

Actual: 6.7% increase to $1.60

Forward yield: 2.01%

Although less than the 13% increase in EPS, Walgreens’ 7% increase this year (the company’s 42nd year of dividend growth) is an improvement over last year’s 4% increase.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST)

Prediction: 7.7-15.4% increase to $0.56-0.60

Actual: 7.7% increase to $0.56

Forward yield: 0.62%

As I had hoped, West Pharmaceutical moved its announcement of the annual dividend increase back to July from September. This is the fourth year of a 4-cent dividend increase and the 25th year for the drug packaging and delivery systems manufacturer.

Twelve Announcements of Dividend Increases Expected in August

Here are my predictions for the 12 dividend increases I expect in August:

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI)

Badger Meter provides flow measurement instrumentation products and services to public utilities and industrial companies around the world. The company is seeing a nice bump in EPS this year, with the first-half EPS up 11.7% year-over-year. This follows a 23% increase in EPS in 2016. Last year’s increase of 15% was Badger Meter’s 25th straight year of growing its dividend, and was double the five-year average of 7.5%. With the continued EPS growth, I’m looking for another double-digit increase this year.

Prediction: 13.0-17.4% increase to $0.52-0.54

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.16-1.21%

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU)

This regional bank holding company with branches across Vermont, Massachusetts, New York State and Pennsylvania saw a nice bump in full-year EPS in 2016; at $2.32, 2016 EPS was up 14% over 2015’s EPS of $2.19. The EPS growth continued into the first quarter of 2017 - the EPS of 57 cents was up 3.6% year-over-year. Between that and a middling payout ratio of 55%, I suspect Community Bank has room to break the 4-cent annual dividend increase pattern it has built over the last three years when it announces its 26th year of dividend growth in mid-August.

Prediction: 3.1-6.3% increase to $1.32-1.36

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.44-2.51%

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle is a manufacturer of diverse, high-margin niche product with a 40-year history of dividend growth. The company has an outstanding record of dividend growth, with a five-year average growth rate of 13.2% and a 10-year growth rate of 9.6%. Unfortunately, investors are unlikely to see a similar dividend increase this year. EPS has dropped 10% in the first half of the year due to reduced sales in the Interconnect Technologies business segment which serves the Aerospace & Defense, and Medical industries. If this continues, Carlisle is looking at full-year EPS of about $3.45. Despite the fall in earnings, Carlisle still has a moderate payout ratio of 40%. This will allow the company to reward investors with an increase in the mid-single digits.

Prediction: 4.3-7.1% increase to $1.46-1.50

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.49-1.53%

Donaldson Company (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company designs and markets filtration systems worldwide. The company has grown dividends for three decades. After more than doubling the dividend from 2011 to 2014, Donaldson’s growth has fallen sharply, with the company growing the payout by only two cents in each of the last two years. Donaldson is seeing nice earnings growth this year, with second-quarter EPS up 10% year-over-year to 45 cents, and is guiding full-year growth of adjusted EPS to nearly 12% over last year. Donaldson currently pays a dividend of 70 cents, resulting in a payout ratio of 40%. The EPS growth should justify a payout increase in the mid-to-high single digits, but nowhere near the five-year average of 20%.

Prediction: 2.9-8.6% increase to $0.72-0.76

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.51-1.60%

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Corporation is a diversified manufacturer serving the fluids, refrigeration and food equipment and energy industries. Dover has the distinction of being the D&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat with the longest record of dividend growth - 2017 will be 62 straight years of increasing dividends for the company. The company is seeing outstanding EPS growth this year, with second-quarter EPS up 37% year-over-year. In fact, Dover is guiding full-year EPS growth to more than 30% to between $4.23 and $4.33. With a current dividend, this gives Dover a payout ratio of about 40%. This will give the company the opportunity to reward investors with a nice bump this year.

Prediction: 15.9-20.4% increase to $2.04-2.12

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.43-2.53%

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

This year marks a milestone for the retail REIT, as Federal Realty will announce its 50th year of dividend growth in August. The company is guiding 2017 FFO to 4.3% growth at the midpoint after last year’s 11% growth. The company currently pays a dividend of $3.92; I expect the dividend increase to be in line with this year’s FFO growth.

Prediction: 3.6-4.6% increase to $4.06-4.10

Predicted Forward Yield: 3.06-3.09%

Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS)

With Harris projecting full-year 2017 EPS down 2-3%, investors in this defense and engineering company shouldn’t expect much in the way of a dividend increase this year. Last year’s increase was less than half the five-year growth average of 14% - to an annualized $2.12. The only saving grace is the current payout ratio of less than 40%, which is why I expect Harris' 16th year of dividend growth to be on the same order as last year’s 6% increase.

Prediction: 4.7-7.5% increase to $2.22-2.28

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.94-1.99%

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF)

A leading supplier of chemical compounds that enhance (depending on your opinion) the taste and scent of foods, along with the scent of other products, IFF has compounded dividends at more than 15% over the last five years. The company is being hit with currency effects, which IFF expects will knock 3% off of EPS growth in 2017. Accounting for these effects, EPS growth should be 3.5-4.5%. With a payout ratio of less than 50%, there’s a chance for an increase that’s a little larger than the EPS growth rate, but not by much.

Prediction: 4.7-6.3% increase to $2.68-2.72

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.01-2.04%

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

The manufacturer of industrial equipment will announce its 55th year of dividend increases in early August. So far Illinois Tool Works is seeing outstanding year-over-year dividend growth, with recently announced second-quarter earnings up 16% over last year. In the same press release, Illinois Tool raised the full-year EPS guidance to a range of $6.32-6.52; this new guidance represents an increase of 12.6% over 2016. This should encourage the company to keep pace with its five-year growth average of 11.4%.

Prediction: 10.8-13.8% increase to $2.88-2.96

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.05-2.10%

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE)

This public utility holding company, with its primary subsidiary Madison Gas and Electric, has a five-year dividend growth average of 3.6%. Although first-quarter EPS was up 14% year-over-year, I don’t expect MGE Energy’s 41st straight year of dividend growth to be too dramatic - I suspect that this year’s increase will be along the lines of last year’s 4% increase, with the possibility of a slightly higher increase.

Prediction: 4.1-6.5% increase to $1.28-1.31

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.92-1.97%

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN)

With a five-year dividend growth average of 17% and a 53-year record of continuous dividend growth, Nordson has one of the fastest growth rates among companies with more than half a century of dividend growth. The manufacturer of fluid dispensing and testing systems has provided guidance for EPS growth of between 7.5% and 17% this year. However, Nordson’s current dividend of $1.08 gives the company a relatively high payout ratio of about 65%, which should limit this year’s dividend increase to the high-single digits with a small chance of an increase in the low double digits.

Prediction: 7.4-11.1% increase to $1.08-1.20

Predicted Forward Yield: 0.86-0.96%

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR)

Aqua America is known for its income investor-friendly policies. Continually expanding through acquisitions, the water utility has managed to compound its dividend 8% per year since 2011. Aqua America is projecting EPS growth of around 4% this year, which will likely limit the company’s 26th year of dividend growth to about half that.

Prediction: 3.2-5.9% increase to $0.79-0.81

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.36-2.42%

Disclosure: I am/we are long OZRK, WBA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may take a position in any of the stocks mentioned in this article in the near future.