Gold Fakeout, Not Breakout Here

As a result, I expect the U.S. dollar to again firm, and for gold prices to give back their recent gains over the short-term.

However, I expect the factor to fade, and for the more tangible factor of U.S. economic gains to increase in weight near-term.

Short-term weakness in the dollar and strength in gold was most likely precipitated by the high drama around the Oval Office last week.

Gold may appear to some to be breaking out, as the spot gold price marched higher Thursday and Friday. But beware dear opportunist, because I believe this latest move is just another fake out, and not a break out. Here's why I think so:

It is all too tempting to chase gold higher on the chaotic catalyst driving it, a dipping U.S. dollar on I believe uncertainty about the U.S. government. The U.S. dollar index dipped Thursday and Friday as the new White House Communications Director made waves, publicly criticizing the White House Chief of Staff. It led up to the resignation of Reince Priebus Friday afternoon.

Perhaps also playing a role in the dollar's demise was the failure of the government to reform healthcare in America last week. The so-called Trump-trade that led risk assets higher and gold lower since the election seems to be losing some of its energy. Yet, given the failure of the Administration to get health care reform through Congress, the change in the White House Chief of Staff, which ushers in a well-respected John Kelly, could actually serve to restore confidence in the Administration and the dollar.

More tangibly speaking, a significant economic data point Friday indicated the U.S. economy is gaining steam, not fading. GDP was reported for the second quarter on Friday, and at 2.6% annualized growth in Q2, it served to restore some confidence in the economy. If the economy is indeed heating up, and while inflation is still unapparent to most investors (note that I see inflation burgeoning in the labor market), the U.S. dollar has tangible backing.

This latest chaos in D.C. should fade despite being intensified last week also by the congressional "interviews" of Jared Kushner, Donald Trump Jr. and Paul Manafort. The interviews were in regards to Trump campaign interaction with Russians during the presidential campaign. I expect the market to grow numb to it all; that is, barring any significant misstep by the Administration.

Long-Term Bullish

I remain bullish gold for the long-term for various reasons, but mostly because of the risk I see for a foreign policy catalyst. I outlined my bullish long-term view for precious metals, driven by the shift in America's foreign policy to a more engaging stance, via this report in May. And, I also believe gold could get a brief lift in about a month on stock market disruption, but that should be short-lived.

Short-Term Bearish

Importantly, I remain bearish gold over the short-term, because I see global economies improving. Most importantly, I see the U.S. economy shaping up. Last week, we saw important data for China, the eurozone and for America indicate as much. As the U.S. economy gains, the U.S. dollar gains or is at least supported, and gold likely gives way, holding all other factors constant. Gold also gives way on investor capital allocation to cyclical stocks in my forecast scenario.

Precious Metals Security 07-29-17 SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSE: GLD) +0.8% iShares Gold Trust ETF (NYSE: IAU) +0.8% iShares Silver Trust ETF (NYSE: SLV) +0.8% VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSE: GDX) +1.5% VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSE: GDXJ) +2.2% Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3X Shares ETF (NYSE: NUGT) +4.9% Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3X Shares ETF (NYSE: DUST) -4.4% Goldcorp (NYSE: GG) +1.9% Newmont Mining (NYSE: NEM) +1.7% Barrick Gold (NYSE: ABX) +2.1% Randgold Resources (NASDAQ: GOLD) +0.9%

In conclusion, gold and precious metal relative shares benefited significantly last week from the dollar's softness. However, I expect the factor behind it to fade in its influence, and give way to the more tangible driver in U.S. economic gains and dollar stabilization. Thus, I see the latest gold move as a fakeout, not a breakout. For my regular work on the dynamic precious metals markets and other markets, readers are welcome to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.