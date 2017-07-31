JPMorgan Chase: Good Results, Excellent Price

Despite the notable increase in JPMorgan’s stock price, at 1.38 times price to book value and a PE ratio of 13.39 times, the stock is still cheap.

The second-quarter results are good: the US lender is gaining traction and there is still a very important upside for JPMorgan to crystallize over the next 5 years.

Since we recommended JPMorgan Chase in August 2016, its stock price has increased 39% from $65.93 to $91.64, or 39%.

In our article on JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) published in August 2016 “JPMorgan: Historically Cheap, Historical Upside” we said:

“JPMorgan is an excellent organization with a very important upside in US retail banking and global investment banking, led by exceptional managers. Stock price at 11.8 PE expected 2016 and 1.05 times book value is at historic lows. A moderately leveraged position with a 5-year horizon should be very lucrative for the bank's investor.”

Since then, from a price of $65.93, JPMorgan’s stock price has moved to $91.64, or 39%. Despite this notable increase, the stock is still cheap.

JPMorgan Chase presented results for the Second Quarter 2017 on 14th July, 2017. As expected, numbers were good, beating analysts' estimates of the top line and in terms of earnings; even better, these results were obtained whilst keeping a conservative balance sheet profile. Pure Jamie Dimon style.

Total net revenues improved 4% to $25.4B compared with $24.3B in the second quarter of 2016. This increase, combined with a moderate cost expansion and a 13% fall in loan loss provisions, generated a bottom line profit of $7B, 13% more when compared with the second quarter of 2016 and 9% more quarter on quarter.

As a consequence, return on equity improved from 10% to 12% and ROA (return on assets) increased from 1.02 times to 1.1 times.

By segments, Consumer and Community Banking is still a problematic franchise, with null revenue growth, significant loan loss provisions increase (+16%) driven by credit card losses and significant expansion of costs. The business seems to be growing its balance sheet slowly, with average loans up 3% year on year.

The stagnation of the unit is a significant issue for the P&L though, as Consumer and Community Banking added 43% of the corporate pool of revenues and 31% of net profits at the end of the second quarter.

The Corporate and Investment Banking division performed far better and posted a 15% ROE at the end of the quarter.

Following the same trend noticed in other bulge brackets, M&A advisory revenues increased significantly, 17% compared with the same period in 2016. In relative terms, JPMorgan kept its leadership in this business, being number 1 in the global ranking for Mergers and Acquisitions Advisory fees.

Fixed Income and Equities did not perform well, with fall in revenues quarter on quarter and when compared with 2016. The fall was particularly significant in Fixed Income, with a 19% decrease, mainly due to 1) the low volatility and tight spreads environment in which the industry is operating and 2) the comparison with 2016, an excellent year for Fixed Income revenues.

Overall, even if the investment bank is re-gearing with the cycle and returning 15% on invested equity, there is still a notable potential for this unit to crystallize in the midterm.

As a contrast to the stagnant Consumer and Community Banking and the moderate progress of the CIB unit, the Commercial Banking division posted excellent results, with record revenues of $2.08B, up 15% when compared with the same period in 2016.

Within the unit, progress is significant in all sub-businesses, with major revenue increases in business banking, real estate lending and middle market banking. Return on equity for the division, currently at a sizeable 17%, has still significant scope for improvement in the midterm. This state of affairs, combined with the excellent behaviour of the LLP - loan loss provisions - line in the P&L has been another key driver of the final rise in profits.

Finally, Asset & Wealth Management posted excellent results and was the main contributor to the good overall results for JPMorgan during the quarter. The business is firing on all its cylinders with record client assets at $2.6T, record AUM at $1.9T and significant increases in all relevant balance sheets. Revenues increased 9% compared with the second quarter of 2016 and net profit went up 20% year on year and 62% quarter on quarter.

Overall, the second-quarter results for JPMorgan are good: slowly – or not so slowly – the US lender is gaining traction. The good news is that, as we have seen in the segmental analysis above, there is still a very important upside for JPMorgan to crystallize over the next 3 to 5 years.

But at what price? After the notable revaluation of the stock during the second part of 2016, JPMorgan Chase is quoted at 1.38 times price to book value and a PE ratio of 13.39 times; the bank is not as cheap as it was six months ago.

Nevertheless, it is still a great investment, in our view. Return on assets (1.1%) and return on equity (12%) are at moderate levels compared with those seen at the peak of the cycle. With a target ROE of around 17% in a 3- to 5-year horizon, the bank is still a bargain at current prices.

As a consequence, JPMorgan Chase should be in the portfolio of any prudent bank investor till the next coming boom.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.