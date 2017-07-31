Chevron - Booming At The Wrong Time

While the dividend is safe and could even be raised in a +$50 oil-price world, I am not a buyer just for the dividend alone as the long term outlook could be challenged.

Chevron (CVX) reported a pretty decent second quarter earnings number, in what remains a very challenging environment for energy companies that once more shows the value of the integrated business model and access to low-cost production fields internationally.

There is much to like about Chevron besides the integrated business model, including a 4% dividend yield, modest leverage and growing production profile at very low capital spending costs. All of this favours an investment into Chevron, yet valuation multiples will only approach market multiples if and once oil prices recover towards $60 per barrel, which seems unlikely in this market.

For now I do like Chevron, but having a neutral stance on oil prices and not being satisfied with a 4% yield alone, I am not a buyer at these levels.

Very Strong Production, Past Investments Pay-Off At The Wrong Time

Chevron reported second quarter production of 2.78 million barrels of-oil equivalent per day, a quarter of a million barrels more than the same period last year. The growth in absolute production alone creates a very formidable energy business. Production growth was mostly driven by natural gas production, although oil production was up in both the US and international operations as well, just less spectacular. Growth has been driven by the Gorgon LNG project in Australia as well as run-up in the Permian, as Wheatstone LNG production is expected to start contributing as of next month.

The actual production of this energy yielded a $853 million profit which compares to a loss of nearly $2.5 billion a year earlier, and first quarter profits of $1.5 billion. Segment upstream profits actually correspond to earnings being equal to roughly $3.50 per barrel of oil-equivalent being produced, but note that these are segment earnings and are reported before taking into account overhead charges of $598 million. Included in these overhead charges is a $430 million asset impairment charge, offset partially by a $160 million gain on the sale of other assets.

Downstream earnings were very solid at $1.20 billion, even if they were down slightly from last year, as this remains a relatively solid environment for this kind of business. The strong earnings performance of this segment once more highlights the benefits which integrated oil companies have from their diversification. With production anticipated to rise further in the coming quarters, it is really a shame that Chevron started many of these multi-billion projects nearly a decade ago when development costs were high, while the rewards are now only seen at low prices.

Cash Flow Picture Improves

The $1.5 billion profit number in Q2 comes after a strong first quarter in which earnings totalled $2.6 billion. Coincidentally the $4.1 billion profit number for the first six months matches the dividend payout so far this year.

That means that earnings are sufficient to cover the capital returns to investors in a $50 oil world, as the company is no longer buying back stock. In fact, the share count is up a percent compared to last year. The company reduced capital spending from $12 billion in the first six months of 2016 towards $8.9 billion over the past six months, but this number includes cash outlays made by third parties of $2.1 billion.

That means that cash outlays in terms of capital spending made by Chevron itself came in at just $6.8 billion. Note that capital spending still totalled $40 billion (including investment by third-parties) in 2014! Capital spending is expected to come in around $20 billion this year, and remain stuck in a $17-$22 billion range in the coming three years. Furthermore, Chevron is no longer investing vast sums of money into multi-year programs, but focuses on investments which pay off in the short to medium term.

Current investments trail the $9.5 billion depreciation charge for the first six months of the year, which makes that leverage is actually coming down. Net debt stands at $38.1 billion, actually down a billion over the past six months. In comparison, EBITDA totalled $14.6 billion in the first half of the year. If annualized, leverage ratios remain very reasonable at 1.3 times.

The cash flow generating properties, in combination with growing production is a very positive thing for investors, something which they have been anticipating for years. Unfortunately, the associated cash flow generation is several hampered by lower energy prices at this point of time. This means that neither profits or returns to investors are likely to see a boom anytime soon.

The Potential

Chevron is really a growth play across the majors, as production grew to 2.85 million barrels of oil-equivalent per day in the month of June, 120,000 barrels of oil-equivalent above the number reported for the quarter. This makes that the 3.0 million production mark might be coming within reach, certainly as Wheatstone is coming online.

The reality is that the company is still vastly profitable, posting earnings of $8-$9 billion on an annualized basis, even as oil is trading at just the high-forties, or around the fifty dollar mark. This is thanks to great efforts in terms of efficiency and cost reductions, as well as very resilient performance of the downstream segment. In this environment, the company is pretty much floating around, as these modest earnings pay for dividends, but not much else in terms of additional capital spending on share buybacks. That being said, after very elevated sending in the past, Chevron is able to grow and maintain production with capital spending being pretty low for some time to come.

As a result, Chevron is very expensive on earnings multiples, which is no surprise in this environment, as all the earnings are paid out in the form of a 4% dividend yield, for a 25 times earnings multiple. The reality is that leverage to the upside might be substantial given the growing production base. If we use a 3 million production mark going forward and assume that higher oil prices will translate into a 50% flow-through rate in terms of operating earnings, we can construct a pro-forma P&L statement. Remember that not oil production takes place in the form of oil, as expenses will go higher if oil prices increase as well. Including a near 40% effective tax rate, I think that net-earnings might jump by $3 for every $10 jump in actual oil prices.

With the current production profile, that means that the bottom line could get a boost to the tune of $3.0-$3.5 billion if oil prices jump by $10 per barrel, boosting the earnings power of the business to $11-$12.5 billion, for earnings of around $6 per share. That would reduce the earnings multiple to that being in line with the market.

As a result, Chevron would like to see higher oil prices, but which energy player would not want to see this. The reality is that the company remains a pretty safe bet despite the fat 4% yield, even with oil in the mid-forties. Given the relative new production assets, growing production profile and decent cash flow generation at this point of time, there is still very much to like about Chevron. The issue which I have with the business and its peers is the truly long term potential or threat, as the world is moving away from oil. While this statement can quickly escalate into an environmental/political discussion, the reality is that at worst the oil business might not be around in the coming decades, while the realistic case probably means that it is shrinking.

That makes me naturally cautious on the prospects for energy companies, yet it is hard to argue with the reasonable prospects for Chevron given that the business has made large investments in the past and leverage remains reasonable, while production is profitable and downstream is performing well. That probably makes Chevron worthwhile for defensive investors on the back of the yield, yet investors should not really bet on the business for (long term) growth.

