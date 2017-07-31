Sprint: A Challenging Quarter, But A Post-Earnings Bounce Is Still Possible

The stock remains a buy and hold, but investors must be willing to ride out a choppy ride up to $16.

However, the subscriber difficulties do not appear to have harmed income, with Sprint projected to greatly reduce losses and perhaps even break even for the first time in years.

Sprint (S) will report earnings Tuesday morning before the market opens, so Monday will be the last chance for investors to position ahead of the report. I see Sprint facing considerable operational and subscriber challenges this past quarter, but I also believe the stock has a path to a bounce.

Investment Overview

Sprint was my favorite stock pick last year. In my view it trades for below liquidation value considering its strong spectrum position, to say nothing of any additional value as a going concern. Sprint was a strong performer in 2016, rising from a low of just above $2 all the way back to $9.50. This year its performance has been a good deal more rocky. It has fallen below $8 several times and currently trades well below its 52-week high, despite spectrum I believe is worth $16-$20.

I made the argument in my last article that Sprint’s sell-off following its last earnings report was as much a result of bad style as bad substance, as a series of technical glitches resulted in a horrendously mismanaged earnings call, bordering on the unprofessional. Wells Fargo analyst Jennifer Fritzchse, who like me has been bullish on Sprint over the past year, also called out the phone call as contributing to the sell-off. Jennifer Fritzchse also calls the sell-off overdone, and she’s right about that too.

Sprint faced a challenging quarter this summer as strong performance from the other three carriers may have exacerbated its subscriber churn. However, Sprint still has two plausible paths to a stock appreciation following Tuesday’s report.

Merger Plans, And Patience

Many have long expected Sprint to seek a merger with T-Mobile (TMUS) but SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) CEO Masa Son continues to feel out other potential partners. Sprint may even be exploring a full-blown merger with Charter, which would enable the carrier to offer quad-play bundles like AT&T (T). Combined with Sprint’s deep spectrum position the combined entity would pose a formidable challenge to the wireless duopoly of Verizon (VZ) and even the merger-strengthened AT&T.

A smaller, MVNO deal remains a possibility as well. One analyst suggested that Sprint could do a MVNO deal with the cable companies, then turn right around and reopen negotiations with T-Mobile straightaway, with a little more cash and leverage from the deal to get full value for its spectrum hoard in the negotiations.

One other thing to keep in mind as well is that while the exclusivity between Sprint and the cable companies has expired, the exclusivity between the cable companies has not. Therefore if Charter does want to pursue this matter further, it will require the permission of Comcast for any merger deal that might be consummated.

Doubtless Sprint management will be asked about the merger scenarios on the call, but no one should expect any real news. The merger issue that will move the stock is not who Sprint is marrying, but how desperate it is for a deal. If Sprint management re-affirms that it is not willing to take a low-ball offer for its spectrum, the stock should respond positively. However, if management drops hints that it wants a deal badly and won’t rule out reducing its demands to do so, it could produce a considerable sell-off. That has already happened once this year.

It will be vital that Masa Son - through Sprint management on the call, or in a separate statement - re-affirm his commitment to giving Sprint whatever funding it needs from SoftBank to hold out against lowball offers. Preferably with even stronger language than he used last quarter. A strong commitment to not selling low on spectrum, and funding Sprint until it gets full price, is the stock’s first plausible path to a bounce on Tuesday.

Operational Challenges

Turning away from merger talk and towards actual operational performance, nerves have been building since last week that Sprint may be in trouble on the subscriber front. AT&T sharply reduced its losses this quarter, and Verizon truly blew away the competition with a return to very strong subscriber growth. T-Mobile, meanwhile, remains the industry growth leader. With the wireless market so mature, those customers had to come from somewhere. The fear has been that Sprint may have borne the brunt of the losses Verizon and T-Mobile inflicted.

Anyone who has been following my articles knows that while I called Sprint correctly last year, my more recent track record has not been as good. I foresaw a considerable slowdown in subscriber growth in the holiday quarter. Instead Sprint added over 600,000. I foresaw strong progress in the January-March quarter. Sprint subscriber growth plunged and just barely stayed out of the red.

All I can say in my defense is that Sprint doesn’t seem to conform to the normal metrics that indicate other carriers accurately. For most carriers, stronger iPhone subsidies produces stronger subscriber growth. But Sprint grew more when it cut iPhone subsidies and grew less when they added them back. That head fake lay at the heart of both my misses earlier this year.

I can’t even pretend at this point to have a strong insight into Sprint subscriber levels. Certainly the sheer size of the gains at Verizon and T-Mobile, and the lack of correspondingly large losses at AT&T, would seem to suggest that Sprint must have taken a beating. But I tried extrapolating from carrier performance last quarter, too, and we all know how it turned out.

I would expect Sprint to face some subscriber challenges this quarter, but no one would blame the reader for throwing that prediction away the moment they read it. My recent track record does not inspire confidence.

Let me just point out, however, that subscriber levels may not matter as much as financials this quarter.

Could Sprint Actually Break-Even?

One thing I have been consistent about from the beginning is that Sprint’s value is tied to its spectrum. But as I’ve explained before, the value of the spectrum is not really tied to Sprint. Spectrum’s value is a function of trends in the broader wireless industry, not the performance of any one specific carrier. As such, Sprint can expect that the spectrum will appreciate sharply as wireless data consumption continues its rapid growth, irrespective of how effectively Sprint monetizes it in the short-term.

The only danger to this path to profit is a fire sale of the spectrum. That fire sale, in turn, would presumably be a result of continued losses forcing a bankruptcy or other distressed asset sale, before the spectrum has had time to fully appreciate.

As such, Sprint’s overriding objective in the short-term is simply to stop losing money. To break even, not necessarily to turn a profit. At break even, the bleeding from the balance sheet will stop and Sprint will not be forced into a fire sale. At that point, asset appreciation in the spectrum will yield large gains for shareholders irrespective of whether its operating business actually does or not.

I’ve said this before. What makes it different is that suddenly whispers are emerging on the Street that Sprint may be breaking even sooner than expected. Some are even projecting a break even quarter when Sprint reports on Tuesday. Most don’t go quite that far, but a single-penny loss is the average projection. Practically as good as break-even. That small a loss, and a continued path towards sustainable operations in future quarters, should give a considerable boost to the bulls.

A break-even financial report, or even just close to one, is a second plausible path to a bounce for the stock, even if the subscriber metrics disappoint.

Conclusion

Despite Sprint’s challenges, I see its fundamental bullish case remaining intact as long as SoftBank maintains its funding support and holds out for full price on a very valuable asset, which I believe it will. While Sprint stock will probably remain choppy for a little while longer, I still have confidence in the long-term trend. I recommend Sprint as a good buy and hold candidate, but only for investors who have the stomach for a bumpy ride as the competitiveness of the sector remains intense.

