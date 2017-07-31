Exxon Mobil's Premium Is Shrinking

Exxon Mobil (XOM) has doubled its earnings in both Q2 and the first half of the year, in what remains a challenging environment, yet investors are not relieved with shares still trading near their lowest levels seen in the past year. The disappointing share price action in Exxon made that its historical premium versus its peers has been shrinking, for good reasons if you ask me.

While diversification and sound capital allocation have the potential to create a lot of value in the long term, recent operational achievements by Exxon are not that impressive, as I see few triggers other than rising oil prices to create appeal and drive shares higher from here. Despite the track record and near 4% yield, with shares trading near the 52-week lows, I am happy to pass on this opportunity for now. Instead I prefer a name like Chevron (NYSE:CVX), which trades at similar earnings multiple while offering growth without much need for additional capital spending.

Earnings Improve, Growth Is Not To Be Found

Second quarter production reported by Exxon shrunk by 0.9 percent to 3.92 million barrels of oil-equivalent per day, as quarterly earnings doubled to $3.3 billion this quarter, and to $7.4 billion in the first half of 2017.

The resilient performance is driven by the integrated business model, even as upstream earnings of $1.18 billion are pretty modest, despite marking a huge improvement compared to the roughly $300 million profit number posted last year. International operations continue to drive profitability, as the US operations posted a $183 million loss.

Downstream earnings were up significantly to $1.38 billion, again driven by international operations. Chemical earnings of $985 million were quite solid, while corporate costs of $204 million were quite low as well.

Exxon Remains A Cash Flow King

While the operational achievements might be quite disappointing, as the business is not growing, cash flow generation is solid. Reported profits of $7.4 billion were largely paid out in the form of a $6.4 billion dividend in the first half of the year, as the dividend payout in Q2 was pretty much equivalent to the reported earnings that quarter.

The fact that production is on the decline is not really a surprise as Exxon has hit the brakes in terms of capital spending as well. Capital spending totalled just $8.1 billion in the first half of this year, and came in at just $3.9 billion in Q2. This is roughly $800 million less than the depreciation charge of $4.7 billion for the quarter, indicating that Exxon is actually generating a bit of cash if you looks at the sum of net investments, earnings and dividends. This is certainly the case as the outstanding share base has even increased by 2% over the past year.

What does remain is a strong financial footing as Exxon currently operates with a net debt load of $37.9 billion, down from $40.1 billion as of this point last year. As a matter of fact, EBITDA runs at a rate close to $40 billion this year in this environment, for a very modest 1x leverage ratio.

The dividend remains the key priority for Exxon. The stock currently pays a solid 3.9% yield, backed by a strong balance sheet. That being said, a slight increase in the share count and modest reduction in production puts pressure on the distribution capacity of the business in terms of catering shareholders. That is a long term concern, however, as leverage remains very manageable for now, which means that no investor in Exxon has to lose a night of sleep in the short term about this dividend.

In the long run, investors do have to be fearful about whether oil assets can be fully exploited in the light of the changed attitude of the world to oil production in particular. Other concerns include the fact that leverage might be higher than reported, given environmental liabilities related to earthquakes in certain areas (perhaps Groningen) while post-retirement liabilities stood at another $20.7 billion as of the end of 2016. If those latter liabilities are included, leverage ratios automatically jump to 1.5 times.

Diversification Is Helpful, But Does Exxon Still Deserve Its Premium?

Exxon has long traded at a premium versus peers like Shell, BP and Chevron, among others. All of these have diversified operations, as Exxon still trades at an earnings multiple in the low twenties with all of its earnings being paid out in the form of dividends at this point. Most of its peers are actually in a rather similar situation as of now. Unlike Chevron, which made huge investments in the past which now allows for production growth without a need for much additional capital spending, Exxon is actually shrinking a bit which is no surprise given the cuts in capital spending. Shell has made its huge deal with the purchase of British Gas, as BP is still dealing with the aftermath of its well-documented blow-out to some extent.

The reality is that Exxon has long been appreciated by the market, and as such has been awarded a higher multiple, on the back of its efficiency, thought out strategy and the fact that it was a prudent allocator of capital. In fact the very strong balance sheet gives it firepower to make deals when other are cutting back. The reality is, however, that Exxon is also selling assets and is cutting capital spending, although it made a sizeable deal earlier this year when it bought assets in the Permian´s Delaware basin, in a $5.6 billion deal.

Just like other integrated players, Exxon can survive in harsh environments, but the icing on the cake has to come from high oil prices, which are not expected anytime soon in a well-supplied market. Amidst secular changes in energy consumption and with North American production being on the rise, prospects for high oil prices seem slim, although accelerating global economic growth and the impact of reduction in capital spending should make the market tight again at some point in time.

At this moment just 58% of production is in the form of oil and liquids, as this ratio is declining in the long term, with gas becoming an increasingly more important part of Exxon´s portfolio. Assuming a 50% flow through of a change in oil prices to actual pre-tax profits, given that not all realizations are indeed in the form of oil, and expenses correlate with prices as well we can calculate the pro-forma impact of potentially higher prices on the bottom line. This flow through rate and a 40% tax rate makes that after-tax earnings could move by $3 for every $10 move in the underlying oil price. With production of nearly 4 million barrels of oil-equivalent per day, that is means that every $10 move in oil prices probably impacts after-tax earnings by $4-5 billion per annum, a sizeable amount.

This is more or less with the sensitivity reported by many other players, as it is time for Exxon to prove itself. The lack of impressive operational achievements sent shares down 10% over the past year, while Chevron and the major European peers are posting very modest gains, in part closing a bit of the premium gap at which Exxon has traditionally traded. Nonetheless there are few drivers which favour an investment in Exxon at this point other than a resilient balance sheet, fair dividend yield and strong track record. Current growth and the prospects for growth remains slim, while long term challenges exist for the industry. With no triggers on the horizon, other than potential higher oil prices, I remain cautious despite the great track record. In fact most the track record has been driven by the developments in the 80´s and 90´s as shares are largely flat for the past decade. That illustrates that the track record has been slipping for a while, as the dividend alone does not convince me to buy a stock without much, or any growth.

