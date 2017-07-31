Barrick Gold - Second Quarter 2017: Encouraging Results

I recommend to accumulate the stock at or below $15.80.

Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:ABX)

Investment Thesis:

Barrick Gold is one of the largest gold producers in the world. The stock price has suffered from a gold price slump and high debt on its balance sheet which reach over $12.75 billion in 4Q'14, and despite an impressive come back early 2016 the stock price is still depressed from a long-term perspective.

ABX data by YCharts

ABX over-used acquisition as a growth strategy in the past to establish its leadership position in resources/reserve base. However, Barrick ran into debt issue due to past fumbled acquisitions and uncontrolled CapEx. The company has still one of the highest Debt/Equity ratio among the major gold miners.

Barrick Gold management is certainly aware of the debt issue and was able to reduce total debt to 7.444 billion in July 2017 -- with a ratio debt2equity of 0.77 according to Gurufocus; in December 2015 the ratio debt2equity reached a record of 1.39.

The company is committed to reducing total debt to less than $5 billion in the midterm (2018). Reduction driven mainly by selling the company's non-core assets to optimize its balance sheet.

This serious commitment added to a constant free cash flow, pushed me to revise my thinking towards ABX, from "not interested" to "long-term buy" and I own now a long-term position and intend to accumulate on any weakness.

Balance Sheet and Production in 2Q'2017

Gold Production per mine for 2015-2017:

Mine 2Q'17 K Oz 1Q'17 K Oz 4Q'16 K Oz 3Q'16 K Oz 2Q'16 K Oz 1Q'16 K Oz 4Q'15 K Oz 3Q'15 K Oz 2Q'15 K Oz Barrick Nevada 741 521 601 547 511 496 664 649 399 Pueblo Viejo - 60% 171 143 189 189 150 172 134 172 131 Lagunas Norte 90 88 110 101 124 100 119 108 155 Veladero (50% JV) 72 151 177 116 119 132 159 143 151 Turquoise Ridge - 75% 24 55 65 72 79 50 61 55 52 Acacia - 63.9% 134 140 136 131 141 122 129 104 119 Other Mines 200 211 238 225 216 208 353 432 438 Total 1,432 1,309 1,516 1,381 1,340 1,280 1,619 1,663 1,445 Price of gold per Oz 1,257 1,219 1,222 1,335 1,259 1,181 1,106 1,124 1,192 Price of copper per Lbs 2.57 2.65 2.39 2.16 2.14 2.18 2.16 2.39 2.66

Production Guidance:

2017 production guidance is 5.30-5.60 million ounces of gold, and AISC of $720-$770 per ounce, which is slightly lower than 2016 production of 5,517 K Oz. 2018 production guidance is 4.80-5.30 million ounces and 2019 production 4.60-5.10 million of ounces, with a very low AISC of about $735/ Oz, which is one of the best in the Industry.

Barrick Gold Financial snapshot (9 consecutive Q):

Q2 2017 Q1 2017 Q4 2016 Q3 2016 Q2 2016 Q1 2016 Q4 2015 Q3 2015 Q2 2015 Shares Outstanding Billion 1.166 1.166 1.165 1.165 1.165 1.165 1.165 1.165 1.165 Revenue In $ Billion 2,160 1.993 2.319 2.297 2.012 1.930 2.238 2.315 2.231 Gold production M Oz 1.432 1.309 1.516 1.381 1.340 1.280 1.619 1.663 1.445 Copper production In M lbs 104 95 101 100 103 111 138 140 115 All-in sustaining cash cost gold AISC/copper $/Oz 710 2.38 772 2.19 732 2.04 704 2.02 782 2.14 706 1.97 733 2.15 771 2.11 895 - Realized gold price $/ Oz 1,257 1,219 1,222 1,335 1,259 1,181 1,106 1,124 1,192 Realized copper price spot $/ lbs 2.57 2.65 2.39 2.16 2.14 2.18 2.16 2.39 2.66 Net income In $ million 1,084 679 425 175 138 (83) (2,622) (264) (9) Net earnings per share In $ 0.93 0.58 0.36 0.15 0.12 (0.07) (2.25) (0.23) (0.01) Adjusted net income In $ million 261 162 255 278 158 127 91 131 60 Adjusted net earnings per share In $/share 0.22 0.14 0.22 0.24 0.14 0.10 0.08 0.11 0.05 Operating cash flow Free Cash Flow (OCF-CapEx) $ million 448 43 495 161 711 385 951 674 527 274 451 181 698 - 1,255 866 525 26 Total debt Current+LT In $ Billion 7.444 7.753 7.931 8.539 9.000 9.126 9.765 11.283 12.361 Dividend per share $/share 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 Impairment charges $ million 0 0 (299) 49 0 0 3,407 450 35 Adj. EBITDA In $ million 1,114 904 1,049 1,196 885 697 722 942 690 Cash and Cash equivalent In $ Billion 2.926 2.277 2.389 2.648 2.441 2.323 2.455 3.317 2.122

Commentary:

Barrick Gold announced its 2Q17 results after the market closed on July 26, 2017. It was a decent quarter that surpassed analysts' earnings expectations. Revenues were up 8.4% from the last quarter.

Negatives:

1 - Dispute with Tanzanian government and Acacia gold mine.

According to Bloomberg, on June 12, 2017, the Tanzanian government accused Acacia Gold of mining gold illegally. Acacia production represents 9.35% of the total production of Barrick 2Q17, who owns 63.9% of the mine.

Barrick stated that it would resume talks with the Tanzanian government over the export ban next week. The company has maintained its production guidance for the year at 5.3 million-5.6 million ounces, but the company may revise it down if negotiation are not successful.

Note1: Acacia production represents 9.35% of the total production of 2Q17.

Note2: According to MarketRealist, On July 6, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Barrick from "outperform" to "market perform" due to Acacia's (Barrick's subsidiary) pending conflict with the Tanzanian government. BMO has reduced the stock target price from $21 to $18.

2 - Free cash flow going down fast.

The second quarter of 2017 marked the ninth consecutive quarter of positive FCF for ABX. It generated $43 million in FCF in 2Q17.

Positives:

1 - Barrick Gold impressive AISC now at $710/ Oz. It is of the lowest AISC among senior gold producers.

Note: ABX reiterated its AISC cost guidance of $720-$770 per ounce for 2017.

2 - Barrick aims to reduce its total debt to $5 billion by 2018 from $7.44 billion in 2Q 2017.

The company is well underway to meet its goal using cash flow from operations and strategic sales.

One of Barrick recent transactions was the sale of 50% of its stake in the Veladero mine in Argentina for $960 million. Following the transaction, the mine will be operated by the companies through the formation of a 50/50 joint venture (JV).

Conclusion:

Barrick Gold is a solid company with a strong project pipeline and a much healthier balance sheet now that should be accumulated for the long-term. I recommend to accumulate the stock at or below $15.80. However, the stock may fluctuate widely depending on the price of gold. If gold manages to trade above $1,300/oz. I will have to re-assess my strategy.

