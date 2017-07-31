A Double Beat For AbbVie

AbbVie (ABBV) shows strong results with just a small number of weaknesses. The company's shares look attractive for income focused investors as well as for those seeking total returns.

AbbVie delivered a double beat on the top as well as on the bottom line on Friday morning:

Let's take a closer look at these results:

Not surprisingly the biggest contribution to AbbVie's top line came from Humira, which saw its sales hit $4.7 billion (up 14% yoy), with Imbruvica being the second biggest drug (revenues of $630 million, up 43% yoy).

Imbruvica, which is shared with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and which is part of AbbVie's portfolio since the company purchased Pharmacyclics, is now clearly AbbVie's second most important drug in terms of revenue and cash flow generation, and will be one of the key components of the company's future growth once Humira has peaked after its patents have expired. AbbVie's portion of Imbruvica's revenues are poised to hit $7 billion a year at one point (per management's guidance), and revenues are expected to hit $5 billion in 2020 (which would mean that revenues would have to grow by another 100 percent over the next two and a half years). Based on Imbruvica's current growth rate of more than forty percent year over year that estimate does not seem unrealistic.

AbbVie's third biggest drug, Viekira Pak, has seen its revenues get eviscerated over the last months: Sales dropped by half to just $230 million, but that was not a big surprise: The HCV market in the US and Europe has peaked, something other players in the segment are experiencing as well (such as Gilead (GILD), whose Sovaldi / Harvoni sales are dropping as well). There are good things about that though: First, the revenue decline in the most recent quarter (by about $200 million) will not happen again, thus Viekira Pak's pressure on AbbVie's top line will diminish. Second, AbbVie has some other HCV assets in place, that could make up for Viekira Pak's lost revenues in the future: The EU has just recommended approval of AbbVie's newest HCV regimen consisting of glecaprevir & pibrentasvir, which can be used for all genotypes. Approval will likely follow in the next two months, which means that the drug could produce meaningful revenues next year.

AbbVie's other drugs are seeing sales at a relatively stable level, and are less interesting due to lower sales. Those drugs will not make up for the lost Humira revenues in a couple of years, but some others have the potential to do so, such as AbbVie's upadacitinib, which is currently being evaluated in rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's, atopic dermatitis and others. Upadacitinib has shown some strong results recently (in RA), and could act as an in-house replacement for Humira, providing solutions in the same indications.

For the foreseeable future AbbVie still gets massive revenues, earnings and cash flows from Humira though (and those are all growing further), thus it is not surprising that the second quarter financials looked good as well: Net income (adjusted) grew by 11% to $2.3 billion, whilst adjusted earnings per share grew slightly faster to $1.42 (up 13% yoy).

Those are AbbVie's adjusted numbers, but since the adjustments mainly consist of intangible asset amortization (which is a non-cash cost, related to acquisitions such as the one of Pharmacyclics), the adjusted numbers give a good picture of the company's underlying earnings power.

The faster EPS growth rate (compared to AbbVie's net income growth rate) can be explained by the lower share count, which is down two percent year over year:

Due to AbbVie's huge cash flows ($7 billion during the last year) the company can finance both an attractive dividend as well as steady share repurchases. With a dividend yield of 3.6% AbbVie provides much better income potential than the broad market (which yields 1.9%), as well as a better income potential than treasuries (with the ten year yield standing at 2.3%).

As Humira sales (and thus also revenues, earnings and cash flows) are still growing, and since AbbVie has a relatively large cash portion on hand ($8 billion), investors can expect shareholder returns to remain attractive going forward, which includes further substantial dividend increases (I expect another double digit increase to be announced later this year).

Estimates for 2018 have been rising over the last months, now analysts are forecasting $6.52 in earnings per share. This means that AbbVie currently trades at almost exactly eleven times next year's earnings, which is not a high valuation when we account for the fact that AbbVie's bottom line will continue to grow by double digits for the next couple of years. Despite share prices being much higher than they were half a year ago AbbVie has not gotten too expensive yet, and the addition of a juicy dividend gives investors a compelling total return opportunity, I believe.

Takeaway

AbbVie's most recent quarter was successful, even though the company continues to rely on Humira very much. With Imbruvica's growth, its new HCV assets and pipeline candidates such as upadacitinib AbbVie has a good chance to replace its Humira revenues once they peak in a couple of years, thus the long term outlook is not bad at all.

In the meantime investors get a nice dividend, some buybacks and continuing growth from a company that trades at a rather low valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long gild JNJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.