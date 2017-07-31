BCE: Telecom's Little Giant

Thesis

While AT&T (NYSE:T) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) vie for pole position among U.S. telecoms, BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE) is the little giant among North American telecoms. BCE is the largest telecommunications company in the competitive Canadian market. It has led the way in North America in building a comprehensive, innovative communications platform. AT&T and Verizon are taking on more debt and scrambling to embrace related industries. BCE is already there and is well-positioned for steady growth in earnings and dividends. BCE is 1.89% of the portfolio. The cost basis is US$43.99. My target to add more is US$45.50.

Unless otherwise noted, I use U.S. dollars in this article.

The Telecom Universe

Major competitors are Rogers Communications, Inc. (NYSE:RCI), Telus Corporation (NYSE:TU) and Shaw Communications, Inc. (NYSE:SJR). This table gives a quick snapshot of BCE, the other three major Canadian telecommunications companies and the two largest U.S. telecoms.

Telecom Price Qtr Div C$ Yr Div C$ Yr Div US$ Yield Shares in Millions Book Value Total Book Value LT Debt Equity Mkt Cap Total Debt % Total Debt EPS P/E Payout Ratio CR Est 5Y EPS BCE 46.95 0.7175 2.87 2.31 4.92% 897.8 13.49 12111.5 41.4% 42152 24063.0 57.1% 2.61 18.0 88.5% BBB+ 3.65% RCI 51.77 0.48 1.92 1.55 2.98% 505.5 8.90 4498.7 65.6% 26168 16989.0 64.9% 1.57 33.0 98.4% BBB+ 8.00% TU 36.32 0.4925 1.97 1.59 4.37% 591.0 10.92 6453.7 56.1% 21465 13777.0 64.2% 1.71 21.2 92.7% BBB+ 6.37% SJR 22.18 0.2963 1.19 0.95 4.30% 495.7 8.95 4436.2 48.7% 10994 5568.0 50.6% 0.87 25.5 109.6% BBB- 9.05% T 39.00 1.96 5.03% 6150 20.08 123492.0 49.5% 239850 143665.0 59.9% 2.05 19.0 95.6% BBB+ 7.02% VZ 47.94 2.31 4.82% 4080 5.76 23500.8 80.6% 195595 116546.0 59.6% 3.00 16.0 77.0% BBB+ 2.47%

Table Data: Price was the closing price as of 7/28/17. Qtr Div C$ is the current quarterly dividend in Canadian dollars. Yr Div C$ is the current annual dividend in Canadian dollars. Yr Div US$ is the annual dividend in U.S. dollars, using the 7/28/17 currency exchange rate from X-Rates: 1 CAD = US$ 0.8048 (The Canadian dollar has been gaining strength vis-a-vis the U.S. dollar in recent weeks). Finviz was the source of Shares in Millions (shares outstanding), Book Value (per share), trailing 12 months EPS and Est 5y EPS (estimated 5-year EPS growth). Total Book Value is the Book Value times the number of shares outstanding. Better Investing was the source of Total Debt in millions and percentage of LT Debt (long-term debt to total capitalization). Equity Mkt Cap is the 7/28 price multiplied by the shares outstanding. % Total Debt is the total debt divided by the total equity market capitalization. The P/E Ratio is the 7/28 price divided by the trailing 12 months EPS. The Payout Ratio is the annual dividend divided by the trailing 12 months EPS. CR is the credit rating is from Standard & Poor's, as reported by F.A.S.T. Graphs.

BCE's current yield is the highest among the Canadian telecoms at 4.92% and slightly lower than AT&T's at 5.03%. BCE's P/E ratio of 18.0% is considerably lower than its Canadian competitors and lower than AT&T's at 19.0%. Of the group, only Verizon's is lower at 16.0%. Verizon has the lowest payout ratio at 77.0%. BCE's is the next lowest at 88.5%. All the telecoms are rated BBB+ by S&P except for SJR, which is rated BBB-. The equity market cap of AT&T ($239.85 billion) and Verizon ($195.60 billion) dwarf the Canadian telecoms. The market value of BCE's stock ($42.15 billion) is just 17.6% of AT&T's market value.

Telecom Debt

The table offers a couple of ways of looking at the telecoms' debt. Better Investing lists each company's long-term debt as a percentage of capitalization. By that metric, BCE is most attractive at 41.4%, followed by Shaw at 48.7%. I like to look at the total debt relative to the market price of the stock. In this comparison, Shaw is the most attractive at 50.6%, followed by BCE at 57.1%.

The above figures do not include AT&T's July 27, 2017, $22.5 billion debt issuance as part of its plan to finance the $84.5 billion acquisition of Time Warner (NYSE:TWX). Bloomberg reports that "AT&T’s credit ratings remain on review for downgrade from both S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service pending the completion of the deal, which would add to its already $133 billion debt load."

Long BCE

This is my second article about BCE. My January 23, 2017, article accompanied my initial purchase of BCE shares. That article explained my decision to sell AT&T in August 2016 at $43.07. I initiated a new position in BCE on January 19, 2017, at $43.69. BCE currently is 1.88% of the portfolio and the current cost basis is $43.99.

(Old logo from McCord Museum)

Bell Canada's Early Years

In 1870, Alexander Graham Bell, then 23, moved to Brantford, Ontario, with his parents from London, where his father Alexander Melville Bell taught speech at the University of London. In 1871, Graham Bell moved to Boston to work to develop an acoustic telegraph, collaborating with Thomas Watson. They also worked on voice transmission, first talking over the wire in 1876.

Graham Bell earned patents in both Canada and the U.S. He transferred Canadian patent rights to his father. Melville Bell established Canada's first telephone network by leasing telephones in pairs to be used on private lines. In 1879, Dominion Telegraph agreed to market the Bell telephone.

With no Canadian investor willing to pay C$100,000, Melville Bell sold his patent rights to National Bell Telephone Company of Boston (re-named the American Bell Telephone Company in 1880. In 1880, the Canadian Parliament incorporated the Bell Telephone Company of Canada. Bostonian Charles Sise organized and grew the Canadian phone company as a subsidiary of American Bell (later American Telephone & Telegraph, and still later AT&T, Inc.).

By the end of the company's first year, there were telephone exchanges in 14 major cities, including Montreal, Ottawa, and Quebec. Over 2,000 telephones were in service, and the company employed 150 people.

The company has paid a dividend each year since 1891, when it was set at C$2. It remained at that level until 1932, when it was reduced. The company restored the C$2 dividend in 1937. Beginning in 1906, Bell was regulated by the Canadian Board of Railway Commissioners.

By 1914, the Bell Telephone Company of Canada served 237,000 subscribers. The BRC sought to keep rates low, encourage system expansion and allow the company to earn an 8% return on investment. In the 1920s, AT&T still owned 32% of Bell. By 1968, the company was known as Bell Canada. In 1975, AT&T divested its remaining ownership interest. In 1983, Bell Canada Enterprises, Inc. became the parent company of Bell Canada and over 80 other subsidiaries, including Northern Telecom. In 1988, the company was renamed BCE, Inc.

(Logo from BCE Website)

The Geography of Telephone Service in Canada

In 1880, Bell Canada's desire to extend service throughout Canada was hampered by the country's vastness. Bell Canada never held a license to provide service in British Columbia. It sold its interests in Prince Edward Island in 1885. Within four years, it sold its interests in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. Early in early 1900s, the company sold its interests to the governments of Manitoba and Alberta in 1908 and Saskatchewan in 1909. Bell Canada maintained its operations in the remaining provinces of Ontario, Quebec, and the Eastern Arctic.

(Map from EarthSky)

The company was most successful in urban areas since voice clarity was limited to 20 miles. To provide rural residents access to the city, public telephones were installed at the end of the lines. In 1886 the advent of copper wire greatly improved transmission over long distances.

Currently, the big three telephone service providers are BCE, Rogers Communications and Telus. I found two helpful articles by iMore that compared wireless service by the three carriers. A September 2014 article includes a map of the three service areas. A March 2016 article provides an update. Here are excerpts:

"Canada's Big Blue, Bell is one of the oldest mobile providers in the country. ... Bell partners with Telus on the network side, which includes tower and equipment sharing in various parts of the country. Bell, however, has consistently outperformed both Rogers and Telus in recent speed tests, owing to its prodigious use of carrier aggregation. ... Bell is a national carrier with coverage in every province and territory. It is also one of the only Canadian carriers with active towers in Canada's North...." "Rogers is the largest carrier in Canada, and possess the largest individually-built network (since Bell and Telus share significant portions of infrastructure). With over nine million customers, Rogers has struggled in recent years to maintain growth in the wireless space. ... Rogers is a national carrier with coverage in every province and territory. It has historically fared strongest in Ontario and British Columbia...." "Telus has traditionally been strongest in Canada's western provinces of British Columbia and Alberta, but with its network partnership with Bell, has pivoted to being a viable national carrier. Telus has the second-highest number of subscribers in the country after Rogers, though it changes places with Bell every once in a while."

(Logo from BCE website)

A Leader in North American Telecommunications

BCE operates in three business segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. Here's a brief summary from its Q1 2017 press release:

Bell Wireless

Bell Wireless Q1 2017 revenue was C$1.814 billion, an increase of 7.1% over Q1 2016. Wireless provided 34% of Q1 revenues. The competitive landscape is revealed by this: Postpaid net subscriptions grew by 35,782, but because of churn, Bell needed 296,616 gross additions (up 7.7% over Q1 2016) to grow by 35,782. Bell Wireless postpaid customers reached 8,144,936, a 10.0% increase over last year. This does not include about 300,000 postpaid subscribers from the acquisition of Manitoba Telecom Services (now Bell MTS). Bell's mobile LTE network provided coverage to almost 98% of Canadians at the end of the quarter, with 74% of the population covered by LTE Advanced service.

Bell Wireline

Wireline service revenue increased 0.7% over Q1 2016 to C$2.743 billion, but total Wireline revenue was down 0.1% to C$2,980 million due to lower product revenue and regulatory revisions by the CRTC (the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission). Wireline voice provided 18% of Q1 revenue. Wireline broadband and TV provided 36% of Q1 revenue. At the end of Q1, Bell had a total of 2,837,353 TV subscribers compared to 2,748,495 at Q1 2016, an increase of 3.2%. Bell's high-speed Internet customer base reached 3,717,270 at the end of Q1, up 9.0% year over year. Total NAS (network access server) lines at the end of Q1 2017 were 6,574,274, up 0.1% over Q1 last year. Long distance revenue was down 12.0% to C$168 million due to NAS losses, technology substitution by wireless and Internet technology, and lower sales of international long distance to wholesale customers. Bell's TV and Internet customer growth was largely fueled by the MTS acquisition.

Bell Media

Media operating revenue increased 1.3% to $751 million, up from $741 million in Q1 last year, providing 12% of Q1 revenue. Bell Media benefited from the national expansion of The Movie Network (TMN) and higher revenues from CraveTV and TV Everywhere GO. Bell Media saw growth in its specialty sports and news channels and in its Astral Out of Home (OOH) outdoor advertising. CTV (previously Canadian Television Network) continues to be a top ranked Canadian network. Bell Media specialty and pay TV properties reached 81% of English language specialty TV viewers and 77% of all French-language TV viewers. Core primetime viewership for TSN (The Sports Network) was up 13%, supported by higher audiences for the Toronto Raptors, NCAA Football, Australian Open Tennis and NASCAR. In February, TSN and RDS (Réseau des sports) reached a multi-year contract extension with NASCAR. Bell Media's digital audience grew to 19 million unique monthly visitors in Q1, with average monthly time spent of 851 million minutes and 48 million videos viewed. Bell Media remained Canada's top radio broadcaster in Q1, reaching 16.7 million listeners who spent more than 75 million hours tuned in each week.



Here's a 10-year chart of BCE's stock price:

(Chart from Seeking Alpha)

BCE is My Only Telecom Holding

BCE has a solid footprint in Canada in both wireless and wireline, Internet, fiber and satellite TV, and in radio and TV programming. It isn't expected to grow as fast as its Canadian competitors or AT&T (per Finviz), but it has a solid base and a potential that I believe has yet to be fully realized. It can improve its customer service and it can continue to expand by prudent acquisitions. F.A.S.T. Graphs reveals a steady but slow growth pattern that is common in the telecom sector.

(Graph from F.A.S.T. Graphs)

George Cope is Delivering a SWAN Investment

I like George Cope, President and Chief Executive Officer of BCE, Inc. and Bell Canada. One reason is his ability to exude confidence and discontent at the same time. He is very transparent about his desire to improve everything about BCE. His biographical statement at the BCE website opens with this sentence:

"George Cope is leading the transformation of Canada’s largest communications company into the nation’s broadband leader, with a strategy of unparalleled investment in advanced networks, innovative communications and media services, and an improved customer experience."

(Photo of CEO George Cope from BCE website)

The second sentence of Cope's bio states the company's focus:

"Bell is focused on building Canada’s next-generation broadband infrastructure and driving growth in Wireless, TV, Internet and Media while delivering sustainable returns to shareholders."

When Cope was CEO of Telus, BCE CEO Michael Sabia recruited him to be President and Chief Operating Officer of BCE in 2006. In July 2008, he was named CEO. A 2010 article in The Globe and Mail gives a good introduction into the person of George Cope and the challenges he inherited at BCE. Since 2010, Cope has received considerable recognition for his citizenship and his leadership at BCE.

As I read this now seven-year-old account, I was reminded of Jim Collins' description of great leaders in his book Good to Great:

"Level 5 leaders channel their ego needs away from themselves and into the larger goal of building a great company. ... Indeed, they are incredibly ambitious—but their ambition is first and foremost for the institution, not themselves. ... It is very important to grasp that Level 5 leadership is not just about humility and modesty. It is equally about ferocious resolve, an almost stoic determination to do whatever needs to be done to make the company great."

BCE's Q1 2017 earnings call was held on April 26, 2017. A replay of the audio webcast of the call is available at the BCE website, as well as a webcast from the Annual Shareholder Meeting held the same day. A transcript of the earnings call is available at Seeking Alpha.

The Q2 2017 earnings call will be held on August 3, 2017, at 8:00 A.M. (EDT). If you are considering an investment in BCE, I encourage you to listen to the earnings call.

When Cope was asked to describe BCE, the November 2015 issue of Financial Post quoted him as saying:

"We’re a boring, dividend-paying stock that's going to try to grow."

BCE's Canadian footprint and broad industry platform makes it a company with great opportunity. It operates in a very competitive business and rapidly-changing industry with a strong regulatory agency looking over its shoulder - both providing some headwinds. In spite of that, I see BCE as a "sleep well at night" stock, and one major reason is the leadership of George Cope.

One Goal, Six Strategic Imperatives

The opening words of the 2016 Annual Report declare BCE's one goal:

"For Bell to be recognized by customers as Canada’s leading communications company."

The next six lines of the report state its six strategic imperatives (listing the report's page references for each):

Better Investing's Company Research Report on BCE shows that the stock is trading near the high end of its five-year price range ($31.50 to $49.00). The current yield is relatively low compared with the previous five years. The current P/E ratio is in line with its five-year average. EPS has increased in each of the past three years, but earnings growth has not kept pace with dividend growth. This is something to watch. Can BCE grow earnings? Finviz projects compound EPS growth of just 3.65% over the next five years. It's always important to find a good entry point for stock, and when slow growth is anticipated, it makes it more crucial to buy on weakness.

(Company Research Report from Better Investing)

I always like to consult Simply Safe Dividends' rating of relative dividend safety, growth and yield:

(From Simply Safe Dividends)

The safety score means that BCE is slightly lower than the average stock in Simply Safe Dividends' universe of dividend-paying stocks. It is growing more slowly than average, which isn't uncommon for telecom stocks. The yield is a strong 82, meaning that it is higher than 82% of the stocks in the SSD universe. Notice the extraordinarily low beta of 0.37, which means BCE is a very low volatility stock. With markets at all-time highs, that's comforting.

Since my January 23 article, four other SA contributors have written focus articles about BCE.

Ploutos Investing's July 12, 2017, article noted BCE's nearly 5% dividend and consistent dividend increases. He pointed out that BCE's target dividend payout of between 65% and 75% of earnings ensures the dividend's sustainability (It should be noted that the company's current payout ration is higher than this as we wait for earnings to "catch up" to the target dividend payout ratio).

Dividend Earner's May 11, 2017, article asked, "Is BCE Your Canadian Telecom Pick?" The article states that with a $56B market capitalization, BCE is nearly as big as its next two biggest competitors T and RCI combined. Dividend Earner gave BCE an Opportunity Score of 66%. Above 60% is a good range to consider a stock an opportunity.

Charles Fournier's March 31, 2017, article cited BCE as an attractive long-term investment, fairly valued but not cheap. He said:

To accelerate Bell's broadband content strategy, BCE is a significant investor in Canada's leading sport and entertainment institutions, the Montreal Canadiens and Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment.

Market Observer's February 26, 2017, article asks if BCE is poised for market dominance. The article concluded with this takeaway:

"We believe BCE is a great value stock that will continue to pay a dividend yield of 4.93% and appreciate in value. Their strong wireless performance, the recent MTS deal, and the overreaction about wired revenue performance make this a perfect opportunity to buy into this company."

Currency Exchange Made Easy

Some U.S. investors do not consider BCE for their portfolios because it is Canadian. The two reasons most commonly cited are (1) the Canadian withholding tax on dividends paid to non-Canadians; and (2) currency fluctuation.

Here's the tax situation as I understand it. If a U.S. person holds BCE in a tax-deferred account such as an IRA, there is no dividend withholding. For this reason, I've chosen to include BCE in my IRA. It's my understanding that U.S. taxpayers can apply for a credit to offset the Canadian dividend withholding.

When I bought shares of BCE in January 2017, I decided that I would be content to live with the currency fluctuations between the U.S. dollar and the Canadian dollar. Some U.S. investors try to time the buying and selling of Canadian stocks around the arbitrage of this fluctuation. My perspective is long-term, so I did not time my purchase with currency in mind. I've noticed, however, that in recent weeks, the Canadian dollar has gained strength vis-a-vis the U.S. dollar.

One aspect of the currency fluctuation that has caused some U.S. dividend investors to avoid Canadian stocks is the exchange rate adds some fluctuation in the amount of dividend received in U.S. dollars from quarter to quarter. Here's how I keep up with this fluctuation, so that I need not devote any brain cells to keeping up with it. This has also kept me from stressing about it.

One of my computer bookmarks is a X-Rates Currency Calculator that provides the current exchange rate between the Canadian dollar and the U.S. dollar. My spreadsheet has a cell dedicated to this exchange rate. I regularly update it. I keep it set for 1.00 CAD = ____ USD. The current rate is 1.00 CAD = .8048 USD. A U.S. investor can buy BCE on the New York Stock Exchange, where the stock price has already been translated into U.S. dollars. The dividends, however, can be confusing. Some services report the dividend in Canadian Dollars and some translate it into U.S. dollars. On my spreadsheet, I have a formula in the cell that shows BCE's quarterly dividend that multiplies the reported Canadian dollar dividend by the amount of the exchange rate.

That cell performs this formula to arrive at the quarterly dividend in U.S. dollars: .7175 x the amount shown in the currency exchange cell, or .71l75 x .8048 = .5774444, rounded to .58. This cell is multiplied by 4 to give me the annual dividend of 2.309776, rounded to 2.31 USD.

Once the formula is in place in the cell containing the quarterly dividend, all I need to do is update the exchange rate. Voila! I update the exchange rate whenever I'm curious and whenever I write an article.

(Old logo from McCord Museum)

On both the English and French versions of this logo, the two stars in the U.S. bell trademark were replaced with the Canadian maple leaf.

Caveat Emptor

I am long BCE and I sleep well at night. However, no stock is without risk. Here are some things to consider:

Telecommunications is a fluid, rapidly changing industry. The boundaries between phone companies and media companies have been blurred by the Internet. BCE was an early-adopter of this change, embracing the idea of including varied components of communications under its umbrella. It has not always been the quickest and wisest in dealing with this change, but I am confident in the present management.

BCE is regulated by Canada's CRTC.

BCE faces strong competition from RCI, TU and SJR. There has been talk of U.S. carriers entering the Canadian market. When Verizon considered this attempt in 2013, BCE CEO George Cope wrote An Open Letter to All Canadians.

Be aware that currency fluctuation means the dividend received by U.S. investors will vary somewhat from quarter to quarter.

Management is always crucial. I like the present management. I believe George Cope is providing excellent leadership and he is relatively young at 56. Managements change with time, however.

BCE needs lower its payout ratio. There are two ways to do this. One is to increase earnings faster than dividends (reversing their recent trend). We don't want to consider the other way to do it.

Take another look at the "six imperatives." These are really six "essentials." If BCE doesn't win in each of these areas, it will be difficult to grow in its very competitive environment.

I always remind myself that I may have missed something and I may be wrong about a stock's potential. Diversification is very important.

My target for adding more shares is US$45.50. I use Custom Stock Alerts to let me know if the price reaches this target, and also to alert me to ex-dividend dates.

Portfolio Update

This week I made two small purchases - incremental additions to General Electric (NYSE:GE) and Exxon (NYSE:XOM). GE is now 2.76% of the portfolio. The purchase lowered my cost basis to $27.54. XOM is now 2.38% of the portfolio. The purchase lowered my cost basis to $80.90.

The portfolio yield is now 3.80%. The current market value is up 10.3% year-to-date and up 31.0% since 12/31/2015.

(Logo from Canadian Water Quality Association)

I'm always happy to learn from the Seeking Alpha community. Your responses enrich our conversation. What's your view of BCE? I am particularly interested in the opinion of Canadian readers, both as Bell customers and as investors

It's not my intent to advocate the purchase or sale of any security. I offer articles and blogs to provide ideas for stocks to study and to share a journal of my effort to design and build a retirement portfolio that puts a priority on relative safety, a history of dividend growth and solid future prospects. Your goals and risk tolerance may differ, so please do your own due diligence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BCE, AAPL, MSFT, PFE, JNJ, MMM, CSCO, PG, GE, KO, MRK, RY, TD, WMT, ADP, GPC, XOM, SO, SPG, O, NNN, SKT, VTR, PPL, PSA, IBM, GWW, VFC, DUK, BIP, PEGI, TXN, HASI, BEP, WPC, APLE, TGT, WEC, AGR, UL, EPD, MMP, MRCC, BIF, VTI, VEA, VWO, VYM, VOE, VNQ, VPU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.