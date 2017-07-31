Pandora Earnings: Premium Has Potential, But Radio Is Key

Pandora has benefitted from expectations that it will return its focus to monetization of its ad-supported tier. The stock may suffer if management does not offer concrete steps on that on today's call.

Initial reports are that Pandora Premium has seen strong user engagement. It will need to continue to do so to support my long thesis.

Pandora's competitors continue to cede the ad-supported radio space to it, and Pandora has considerable potential to turn a profit in that space.

Pandora has bounced almost 40% off its lows, diminishing its appeal as a value play. I consider it no worse than fairly valued, however.

With Pandora (P) preparing to report earnings today after close, investors have today to position themselves going into the report. Pandora has bounced considerably since bottoming at $7 and the company is not such a clear value opportunity as it was $3 ago. I consider the company no worse than fairly valued, and I would seriously consider buying on any renewed dips.

Orange Bets On Red, And Wins

First, just a quick shout out to a fellow Contributor. I have been bullish on Pandora for some time, and at least in the last year it has been to my detriment. However, Contributor Orange Peel Investments remained bearish on Pandora even below $8 per share. And he was right, since the stock kept falling to $7. At which point Orange recommended closing the short position. Right again: the stock bounced back to almost $10, and is now holding around $9.50.

Sirius Investment: Cash And Dilution

I remain convinced that there is real value in Pandora, despite its difficulties. It seems I am not the only one. SiriusXM (SIRI) has made a “strategic investment” of $480 million in new convertible preferred shares. Roughly $180 million of this cash was delivered already, the rest will be by early 2018 at the latest.

While the insistence on preferred shares no doubt conveys a certain degree of concern about Pandora’s ongoing difficulties, the substantial cash infusion also reiterates that Sirius and other competitors see value in Pandora and its unique ad-supported platform.

Sirius’s new shares are convertible to common shares at a strike price of $10.50 per share, which pencils out to almost 46 million shares. Since Pandora’s current market cap is just short of 250 million shares, that lines up with the press release calculation that Sirius will own 16% of the company on a fully diluted basis.

At $480 million for 16% of the fully diluted company, Sirius is basically breaking even at a $3 billion market cap for Pandora. That means Pandora’s pre-dilution market cap would need to be $2.52 billion. Pandora’s current market cap is hovering around $2.3 billion.

Annual Stock Performance Decline

Sirius’s deal actually replaced a smaller, $150 million infusion that was to come from KKR (KKR). While KKR was putting less cash in, the cash came under considerable better terms: KKR was willing to take a $13.50 strike price. Pandora’s decision to not only lower its price but also pay KKR a termination fee speaks to the urgency with which the board felt it needed to secure more funds.

Nor is that the only step backwards for the company. Sirius offered to buy the company for $8 per share. When that was rejected the preferred shares deal came together instead. But Liberty Media’s buyout offer last year was for $15 a share. So roughly half of Pandora’s value has disappeared, at least measuring by third-party offers. The picture in the actual stock market isn’t quite as grim after Pandora’s recent bounce, but the stock remains in the red over the past year, down 30%.

Altogether, Pandora has taken a beating over the last year, and offers are not as rich. However, there remain investors willing to buy shares at a premium to the current price.

Competitor Performance And Position

Pandora’s chief competitors in the music streaming space remain Apple (AAPL) and Spotify (MUSIC). Apple Music has risen 7 million subscribers to 27 million as of June, after rising 7 million in the six months before that as well. A remarkably steady rate of growth. However, Apple does not have an ad-supported option to supplement its subscription service, so the 27 million subscribers represent the entirety of Apple’s customer base.

Spotify does have a free tier, as well as a paid subscription service. It is actually larger than Pandora, with 50 million paid subscriptions and another 100 million ad-supported listeners. However, Spotify does not generate comparable revenue per user in its free tier as Pandora. The latest figures have Spotify at approximately one-fourth the per-user ad revenue of Pandora, and the tier sports negative gross margins even before G&A costs.

Although Pandora continues to face competitive challenges, the center of my bullish thesis for the past two years remains intact: none of those competitors has built a viable ad-based model like Pandora. While Pandora remains in the red owing to the costs of establishing its new subscription formats, its competitors have ceded a substantial market to it without challenge.

Pandora Premium Performance

Although Pandora Premium will probably not be the center of Pandora’s efforts going forward, the time and expense put into it mean it is unlikely to be shut down, either.

In my last article I noted that Q1 was not a sufficient guide to Premium’s performance or potential since it was not fully rolled out until April. Pandora’s Q2 numbers should give a much better idea of Premium’s reception by consumers.

Some initial positive signs were already reported by Pandora management. Pandora Premium has seen listening hours by users increase 30%. Even better, 86% of the songs Pandora recommends to Premium users through its “Add Similar Songs” feature are retained by the users. 60% of Pandora Premium trials go to under-35s, and their favorite feature is the “My Thumbs Up” playlist

In Q2 Pandora also launched Auto-Play, which generates a playlist of similar songs to an album Premium users just listened to as soon as the album is finished, without the user having to open the app and click another song. This feature boosts content access as well as convenience. Because the streams are technically radio - because they were not specifically requested by the listener - Pandora can get around licensing exclusions on certain songs which are not included in its on-demand rights deals, either because the songs are exclusive to another service or just because the artists don’t like streaming platforms.

Pandora Premium had an acceptable but not stellar opening phase in Q1 during rollout. Since then indicators have been positive, but sparse and incomplete. Q2 will be the first real chance to see how Premium is holding up against Apple and Spotify’s paid tiers when it was fully up and running. If it performed well, which I am cautiously optimistic it did, that would be considerably bullish for Pandora stock.

Returning Focus To Advertising

Contributor D.M. Martins recently stated that what financials Pandora reports today won’t matter nearly as much as whether they articulate a clear new vision that the Street buys into. I agree, but that vision will almost certainly have to focus on its ad-supported tier.

Pandora has been rewarded over the last few weeks largely because the market believes that the company’s recent changes signal a returning focus to monetizing ad-supported radio streaming, its core platform where it obtains the vast majority of its users and revenue. But this is largely something the market has inferred, not something management has put any definitive commitments to.

One of the questions that was left open in Pandora’s initial flurry of moves was whether or not the cuts to the local advertising sales force, instituted under Westergren, will be reversed now. Pandora also says that with Premium finally up and running, it now intends to refocus back on improving the margins on its ad-supported platform, by finally putting resources into programmatic audio advertising.

It will be bearish for the stock if no new progress is announced on either of these fronts, as at least some of this has probably been priced in already. Confirmation, however, would help to solidify gains and perhaps even spur further upside.

Investment Recommendation

Pandora’s almost 40% rise since bottoming has somewhat dimmed the argument for a long position at these levels. However, it remains the uncontested leader in the ad-supported space and there are some indications that Premium may be under appreciated by the Street. I consider the stock fairly valued at this price and would be willing to consider opening a long position if it dips following earnings tomorrow, provided that the company reports continued strong user engagement on Premium and offers at least some progress on further monetization of free radio.

