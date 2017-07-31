How Fanuc Beats The Competition With Inferior Technology

Since marking record business performance and an all-time high share price of 27,795 yen in 2015, Fanuc’s (OTCPK:FANUY, OTCPK:FANUF) share price has cooled down to the 23,000 yen level, and the business performance has leveled out as well. The company is at least watchlist-worthy, and potentially even investment worthy for volatility insensitive, long-term oriented investors. Fanuc is well-positioned in the industrial robotics industry with a low-cost advantage (by design) which has led to industry-leading margins.

Here is a comparison of the big 4:

Source: Ycharts

We all know that one guy who wakes up at 5am to go for a jog, eats a balanced diet, works an honest day’s work, and reads an hour a day. Consistency propels this guy forward and continuous improvement is imprinted in his DNA. I’m not sure how else to describe Fanuc, but he is the corporate version of this guy.

A clock that ticks at 10 times the speed.

There is plenty to like about Fanuc. It’s easy to look at the fundamentals, notice the strong ROIC (~18%), operating margins, and balance sheet (no debt, astronomically high cash), then tie that in with the company’s market position in CNC equipment and say “Wow, that’s a great company.” That said, I tend to find the qualitative aspects that produced the strong fundamentals are more interesting, but I’ll try to put a story to the financials and strategic developments.

In a previous article, I’ve mentioned that Fanuc is a mysterious company, even for the Japanese. Essentially, the company operates behind closed doors and does not spend much time in public light aside from setting up booths at trade shows. This is often confused for being secretive.

“Talking to you guys won’t improve our business performance” - CEO Yoshiharu Inaba (translated from Japanese)

The quote above was from an earnings presentation in April of 2015. Shortly after, in a Toyo Keizai interview, Mr. Inaba commented that the perception of Fanuc’s secretiveness is a misunderstanding. He then explained that it was simply a matter of time management. With demanding projects in the pipeline - like building a new factory and expanding R&D - spending time with the press and investors was less of a priority.

“A delay in the speed of research and development is life threatening.” - Seiuemon Inaba, founding father and former CEO of Fanuc (translated from Japanese)

At the entrance of Fanuc’s research facility, there is a clock that ticks at ten times the speed of a regular clock. This is a gift from Seiuemon Inaba, the founding father of Fanuc. The intention here is to constantly remind the researchers and developers that time is valuable.

This explains Fanuc leading the way for what appears to be the ERP system for robotic factories. Fanuc calls this the “FIELD system.” Though not commercially available yet, the FIELD system is designed to take full advantage of the Industrial IoT movement. This is done by connecting, monitoring, and maintaining all robots in a factory on a single platform. Problems are detected before they become problems, which gets Fanuc one step closer to its Zero Down Time (ZDT) goal. You can read more about the FIELD system here and here.

I didn’t talk about financials in this section. This is because the FIELD system has not generated meaningful revenues. However, it is a strategically well-reasoned move. What SAP (NYSE:SAP) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) did for business process management is what Fanuc is doing for factory automation.



Engineering for profitability

With industry-leading operating margins, you would think Fanuc produces robots with revolutionary technology. However, this is not the case. Fanuc creates a structural cost advantage by shying away from custom build orders. This approach creates a highly standardized product offering, which facilitates efficient standardized production. In contrast, competitors like Kawasaki Heavy (OTCPK:KWHIY, OTCPK:KWHIF) and Fujikoshi often take on customization requests by companies like Toyota Motor Corp. (TM).

In a 5-part series published in 2015, Nikkei BP reporter Shinosuke Iyama talked to a few of Fanuc’s customers, one of which mentioned that Fanuc’s products are not that advanced when compared to competitor products. In fact, some of Fanuc products are inferior. However, when incorporating technology, quality, and reliability into the mix, Fanuc products are often cheaper.

The company’s standardization efforts do not stop there. According to the same Nikkei BP series, Fanuc’s R&D facility had the words “Always keep in mind” posted on the wall along with “Weniger Teile (fewer parts), Reliability Up, Cost Down.” Things start to make sense here. Generally speaking, Fanuc uses fewer and standardized parts as well as familiar technology in developing new products. Using fewer parts creates efficiencies by saving factory space (less need for new part production facilities) and familiar technology increases reliability because it’s already proven to work. Hence, the industry-leading operating margins.

The epitome of Fanuc’s time sensitivity and engineering is seen in the recent development speed of fiber laser cutters. Over the past 10 years or so, the market has been moving from CO2 cutters to laser cutters. Fanuc had a stronghold in CO2 cutters and no product offering in laser cutters. After announcing its entrance into the laser cutter market in 2015, Fanuc developed a product lineup and released it for commercial production in 2016. In just 1 year, Fanuc built a commercially competitive CNC laser cutter.

Valuation and performance

Revenues and operating income both regularly fluctuate at Fanuc.

Source: Ycharts

This is not particularly surprising, given Fanuc’s heavy exposure to the automotive industry. Additionally, all of Fanuc’s robots are produced in Japan, which means currency fluctuations affect the chart above as well. The International Federation of Robotics (IFR) produced an insightful chart showing the operational stock of industrial robots in various industries:

Source: International Federation of Robotics

Going forward, however, Fanuc will probably see less volatility in revenues. In recent history, 70% of industrial robots were accounted for in 3 main industries. The same IFR report noted that there is an increasing need for robotics from all industries. Additionally, small and medium-sized companies will increasingly use industrial robots. These two factors combined should gradually smooth out the choppy demand for Fanuc, as the cyclical nature of the automotive and electronics industries would have less of an impact relative to previous years.

On a historical EV/EBIT basis, Fanuc is trading at a relatively expensive multiple, excluding post financial crisis volatility:

Source: Ycharts

Around 2012, when revenues were at about today’s level, Fanuc traded at a lower ~10x EV/EBIT. It’s important to keep in mind that Fanuc is one of the few companies that would probably trade at an American multiple, especially given that more than half of the company shareholders are foreigners.

In 2015, Daniel Loeb’s Third Point urged Fanuc to repurchase shares with its enormous cash position. Instead of repurchasing shares, Fanuc decided to double its dividend payout ratio from 30% to 60%. Frankly, the company still maintains a mountain of cash with no debt.

Source: Ycharts

Directionally speaking, the world will have more robots in 10 years than it has today. Fanuc is well positioned, both financially and competitively. Looking at the historical volatility in Fanuc’s share price, it’s difficult to say whether now is the time to buy. For the long-term (think: 10 years+) investor who is insensitive to volatility, Fanuc is a buy.

To be sure, it feels odd recommending Fanuc, especially since I can’t really say anything more than “Fanuc will be worth a lot more in 10 years than it is today.” Frankly, this is because Fanuc’s picture in 10 years will include revenue streams that don’t exist yet - like the FIELD system. Fanuc’s corporate culture involves a propensity for value creation that’s difficult to replicate.

If the industrial robotics industry grows at ~9% CAGR from 2017-2019 like the IFR forecasts, and this growth is directly proportionate to Fanuc’s growth, Fanuc’s top line would be a little over 800 billion yen in 2019. With similar growth rates, operating income will be at 280 billion yen. Clearly, with similar EV/EBIT multiples carried into 2019, share price CAGR would also be at ~9%. But that doesn’t include new revenues streams.

The big upside here isn’t so much existing business as much as it is industry growth and new business. As Fanuc customers have commented, the company builds high quality, reliable machines at a low price compared to its peers. If the industry is expanding explosively, I think it’s fair to say that Fanuc would probably get a larger share, given its low-cost advantage. The investment case for Fanuc is more about buying a great company for a fair price rather than an average company for a low price.

The bottom line

What started as a Fujitsu venture project has morphed into the industry-leading, $42B market cap company with a distinctive corporate culture. The company is well-positioned for continued growth. For the long-term investor who is insensitive to volatility, Fanuc is a buy. That said, with strong exposure to cyclical industries, I don’t think it’s wrong to find better opportunities to invest in Fanuc.