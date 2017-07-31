Oil Is Breaking Out - Buy United States Oil ETF

There also still remains a significant probability of a supply side disruption in any of the geopolitical-volatile oil producing nations, which would immediately serve upside gains.

However, the demand side of the equation is not well understood, and I expect improving economies in the U.S., Europe and China to serve for significant benefit.

We've been long oil for some time now. Still, I see plenty upside ahead, and feel conviction to author this report despite the gains recorded since oil marked its most recent trough. I see oil breaking out of its recent trading range and marking new highs during the current run. The catalysts are significant and tangible, though still not all perfectly understood by the market. To leverage the gain directly, buy United States Oil (NYSE: USO), which approximates the spot price of light sweet crude delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, for the 20% or greater upside I expect short-term (defined as within a year).

We told our followers to sell the news just ahead of OPEC's meeting in May. At the time, oil prices had run up into the news, and I believed there was little chance of new OPEC action on production to take energy prices even higher. Oil followed our outlined path thereafter, declining to the lower limits of its recent trading range. Sometime before trough was marked, I authored a report suggesting it was okay to buy oil again. I was a bit early with that suggestion as selling momentum built upon itself, fed by analyst cuts to their target prices; increasing production from Libya and Nigeria; and as traders fell into the trend trap of the popular trade.

Before long, though, we started to see low oil prices impacting new rig additions in North America, and seasonal factors started to produce big draws from U.S. oil inventory. That was followed by anticipation of OPEC & Russia's July meeting, and thankfully, the supportive decisions of the group that followed, which we covered in this report.

Despite oil's most recent gains, I still see plenty of upside. The most important catalyst toward that upside is the improving U.S. economy. It's something the market has not yet fully understood, but I've been looking for it for months now. At full employment, we must start to see significant consumer spending growth.

Certain initiatives by the new Administration should help to make that more fluid. I'm speaking of the effort to reduce the regulation of banks, but I'm also looking for a lift from tax reform, which I still have confidence in despite other issues in Washington D.C. Banks have also finally overcome capital constraints and should be lending more freely moving forward, allowing for more robust home and auto sales and other spending.

Last week's reporting of second quarter GDP growth at 2.6% evidenced the economic improvement economists and the Fed have been looking for. I expect even better economic growth in the near future. And globally speaking, Europe and China are both on the mend, as evidenced by recent data.

Economic growth means upward adjustment to demand for energy, and OPEC just indicated it was seeing as much. One catalyst oil traders have not been factoring into the supply/demand balance equation is improving demand. The focus has been completely on the supply side of the equation, with attention given to increasing production in the U.S., Libya, Nigeria, Iraq and Iran. OPEC is attempting to address the supply side issue, effectively I believe with the help of Russia, but demand gains should help to set the market into balance as well.

If oil prices mark toward the top end of their recent trading range, historic trend indicates the United States Oil ETF (NYSE: USO) should approach $12 a share. That's nearly 20% above current price. If oil prices break out of their recent range as I expect, then USO would break above that level.

Chart of USO 1-Year



Also, I believe there is high risk of a positive surprise factor, due to some production disruption in one of the geopolitical-volatile producing nations. Such a surprise should serve oil prices significantly and quickly. I see downside risk limited, given OPEC's efforts and the increase in economic demand I see. For more of my work on the energy market, readers are welcome to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

