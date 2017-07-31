The Monster Trend Boosting Cliffs

We are currently seeing both secular and cyclical opportunities which makes the stock a clear buy. Especially after last week's dip.

The shift to electric arc furnaces and the need for domestic suppliers will massively benefit the company.

Cliffs' CEO Lourenco Goncalves is exploiting the one major trend that will make Cliffs the most important steel player in the US.

On the sixth of July, I wrote an article about Cliffs Natural Resources (CLF) and discussed why the stock could explode sooner than later.

Article: Cliffs Is About To Explode

In this article, I will discuss a few secular trends that could not only boost the stock on the mid-term but add to a sustainable long term business trend.

I never thought I would say this, but I am about to add more to Cliffs and keep the stock as a long term investment. I am very pleased with the secular trends that are being researched and exploited by Cliffs.

First of all, I was impressed by the earnings call last week. I believe that Cliffs' CEO Lourenco Goncalves did a great job explaining the company's goals and approaches.

The biggest reason to own the company and to perfectly benefit from the current economic trend is...

The company's earnings power in the US iron ore business

"Our US iron ore business is a beast" - Lourenco Goncalves

1. Cost to enter

Cliffs made clear that they own the iron ore business in the great lake area. They are the only supplier in this area and are able to ship products at low costs due to cheap logistics and a top tier logistics network.

2. Quality advantages

One of the main reasons why Cliffs is able to sustain profitable long term relations with clients and exploiting the US iron ore market is the high quality standard. Blast furnaces need to be fed with pellets of a constant quality to keep operating at high levels. Cliffs also makes pallets for special operations which puts even more pressure on customers to stick to one supplier. This is something many competitors are unable to do. Especially given the low transportation costs of Cliffs.

3. Entry barriers

This point is more or less an elaboration on the first point. Cliffs perfectly describes how new companies are unable to successfully get projects build in the great lakes area due to heavy winters and the complexity of construction projects. Even if construction is successful, companies need to establish supply agreements while staying profitable. I think that the next sentence from Mr. Goncalves hits the nail on the head: "Newcomers would like to be Cliffs, but they are not Cliffs and never will be."

4. Predictable business environment

This point is by far my favorite and the reason why most of my articles discuss macro trends. Cliffs mentioned the predictable economic environment in the US due to its maturity and legal aspects. I could not agree more and have based my current bullishness on the economic trends in both China and the US with leading indicators at 2014 peak levels indicating massive momentum.

The second point to be bullish on the long term is...

New products in a changing environment

Looking to the future, we realize that we should not be limited to supplying only blast furnaces. The Great Lakes region also needs alternative iron units that are primarily used as high-quality feedstock for electric arc furnaces. - Lourenco Goncalves

Cliffs Natural Resources is heavily investing in an HBI plant in Toledo Ohio. This plant should be completed by 2020 and deliver high quality hot briquetted iron needed in EAF (electric arc furnaces). The products resulting from these operations can be used in high tech products much higher up the value chain as Cliffs mentions in their earnings call.

The products used in this HBI plant are low-silica DR grade iron pellets and natural gas to reduce iron oxide. Especially the natural gas supply should be a huge tailwind for Cliffs given the low price and massive volumes which should be supported even more under the Trump administration.

The third point combines the first and the second point very well.

Iron ore import and the need for high quality products

One of the problems for Cliffs is that the US is importing roughly 3 million metric tons of alternative iron ore from Brazil, Russia and Ukraine and HBI from Venezuela.

These imports have two problems that can be solved by Cliffs natural resources. First of all, these imports are coming from unreliable sources. The second point is that it comes in varying qualities which means that furnaces cannot produce the quality they are supposed to deliver. This increasingly becomes a problem when companies keep investing in electric arc furnaces.

That's why local US producers desperately want a US supplier. Cliffs has not been producing DR grade pellets before but now they are starting to evolve in this business. They have the capacities and the financial freedom in terms of balance sheet health.

Conclusion

This trend can be summarized quite easily: the trend is going towards EAF. The supply is everything except reliable and satisfying at this point. Cliffs is starting to invest in this trend and has both the resources and financial capacities to do so. Hence resulting in becoming the desired supplier with the best product at a solid price with a professional network of logistics and customer network.

Add to that the mid-term trend of high economic growth as discussed in my previous article and you get a perfect bull case with a great entry point if you are not long already. I am buying the dip today. My plan is to move some money from my AK Steel (AKS) investment into Cliffs to benefit from both the cyclical and secular trend.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.