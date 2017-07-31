Open Insights: Reviewing EIA's Weekly Petroleum Status Report

Crude and products continued to draw down at an accelerated pace, and contrary to the builds typically seen in the past 5-year averages.



Continuing our weekly series, Open Insights, we’ll take a look at the EIA’s Weekly Petroleum Status Report (“WPSR”) for the week of July 21, 2017.

The figures themselves were impressive across the board as both crude and products drew. Total commercial inventories in the past four weeks have drawn by 36.9M barrels, or 1.3M barrels per day (bpd).

Slightly higher refinery utilization and exports (302K bpd more than last week, or about 2M barrels (or 1 VLCC supertanker)) led to a large crude draw. Some of it could be timing though as exports rose by 302K bpd or 2M barrels, give or take 1 VLCC supertanker leaving port at just the right time may have swung the difference. Delay that tanker a few days and we’re looking at crude draws dropping to 5M. Even that would be considered a significant draw as the 5-year average (’12-’16) was a slight 700K draw and (’10-’14) was an even smaller 284K draw.

Exports month-to-date are running more than 40% higher than June and close to 20% than last year so there is significant ex-US demand. Here’s a the YTD crude build/(draw) taking into account both the sales by the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve ((NYSE:SPR)) and without.

Latin America refinery outages are increasing export demand as PDVSA and Pemex continue to import higher quantities of refined products. In Mexico, Pemex expects to restart its largest refinery, Salina Cruz, this weekend (or next week depending on differing media reports). Gasoline stocks though continued to decline last week, having breached the two 5-year averages we’ve been using. Since June, it’s exhibited a larger decline.

Similarly, distillates showed the same, now below the 5-year averages, having drawn earlier (i.e., beginning in February) and deeper.

Overall Total US crude and product build/(draws) (excluding SPR) have dipped below zero this year, which means that year-to-date, total crude and products have failed to build, contrary to what we’ve seen the past 7 years. We'll see if this trend line continues.

We'll leave you with some food for thought. When we look at the 5-year average (’10-’14) for the 16 week period from early-June to mid-September, total US crude and products inventory typically fall by approximately 30M barrels. We’re only halfway through this summer season this year (i.e., 8 weeks in) and the stock draw thus far? 35M barrels.

