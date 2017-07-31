It's Show Me Time For America - Week Ahead

Last week's GDP growth was a confidence builder for investors, but we need to see the same message told by forthcoming data for stocks to buy in.

The week ahead for the economy is show me time. The U.S. economy will either put up or shut up this week, with critical data due. Last week's Q2 GDP report offered good insight into the economic improvement we've been expecting, but this week provides the economy a chance to build on that. Stocks will benefit from economic strength if it materializes, so stay tuned.

The week ahead is heavy on hard-hitting data. From Pending Home Sales, to Personal Income & Spending, to ISM Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing, Construction Spending, Motor Vehicle Sales, Chain Store Sales and finally, the monthly Employment Situation Report, the week ahead is show-me time.

Last week's GDP data for Q2 showed growth at 2.6%, significantly better than the first quarter stall at 1.2%. Some confidence was restored because of the news; and thanks also to strong data out of China and the eurozone. The GDP report also indicated consumer spending gained by 2.8% in Q2, far better than the 1.9% reported in Q1.

Significant new consumer relative data is due this week. Pending Home Sales data will be reported on Monday for the month of June. The data is a precursor to existing home sales, measuring contract signings. The Pending Home Sales Index fell by 0.8% in May to a level of 108.5. For June, though, economists see the index improving by 0.9%. That would break a string of declines that has lasted for three months.

The Personal Income & Outlays Report, due Tuesday, will give further insight into consumer spending. Economists expect consumer spending only edged higher by 0.1% in June, following a similar increase in May; not very enthusing increases. This report carries much more information than just spending, though, with the Fed's favored inflation gauge and personal income data found within.

The Core PCE Price Index is expected to have increased just 0.1% in June, equaling May's increase. For the year, the Core PCE Price Index is expected to hold at 1.4%, still far short of the Fed's 2.0% target for inflation. That should serve stocks.

Personal Income data matters here, because compensation inflation is the key missing factor for prices. I have been expecting this data to show more significant increases the longer the labor situation remains at full employment. And for June, economists expect a 0.4% increase, matching the 0.4% increase in May, so perhaps we are getting there.

A great read on consumer spending comes through the monthly motor vehicle sales data. When times are good, as indicated by full employment, people buy cars. I expect that because of greater lender freedom, thanks to deregulation and the fact that banks have finally overcome capital constraints, we'll see even more auto sales. Economists expect total July sales ran at an annual pace of 16.8 million; that's up from the 16.5 million pace in June. Domestic vehicle sales (NYSE: F) (NYSE: GM) ran at a pace of 13.1 million in June.

Retailers will be reporting their monthly chain store sales starting this week. Here's a little secret: I like retail now (NYSE: XRT). Recently, I recommended buying Costco (Nasdaq: COST) on a dip in the stock, but there are several other names that I have not gotten to recommending yet that I would like to. Many of the names got cheaper recently on news around Amazon.com (Nasdaq: AMZN). Look to retails' monthly same-store sales data for clues as to who can survive and thrive in a world where a massive disruptor is making waves.

Some of the other data I'll be watching this week includes ISM's Manufacturing Index and other industrial data. Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) gave the industrial sector a lift last week, and global GDP improvement makes a case for the industrial sector (NYSE: XLI).

Economists expect ISM's Manufacturing Index will slip in July though, to 56.4, from 57.8. However, Markit's PMI Manufacturing Index is expected to improve to a mark of 53.2, from 52.0. Factory Orders will be reported later in the week, and are seen gaining by 2.6% for June. Construction Spending is expected to have increased by 0.5% for June, versus no change in May. Solid data for manufacturing and the industrial sector would be broadly supportive of stocks on a cyclical swing.

The service sector is more important for America, though, so don't miss the PMI data on that. ISM's Non-Manufacturing Index is expected to slip to 56.9 for July, from 57.4 in June. Markit's data is expected to hold to 54.2 for July. Don't forget that anything above 50.0 reflects economic expansion.

It's a data heavy week, but one data point matters more than the rest. The monthly Employment Situation Report, due Friday for July, is the most widely followed economic report on the market. Job growth is expected to eventually slow, so when it does it may not be so disturbing if other economic data is reflecting positively.

This month, though, job growth is expected to be strong. Nonfarm Payrolls are expected to increase by 180K, and the private sector is expected to add 175K jobs. Each figure is less than the job count added in June, but it's still solid job growth. The labor market is fully employed after all, with unemployment expected to improve this month to 4.3%, from 4.4%.

Investors will also be looking at average hourly earnings and the average workweek for clues on wage pressure. Earnings are expected to increase by 0.3%, versus 0.2% last month. On a year-to-year basis, economists see a 2.5% increase, matching last month's figure. I see inflation here, but others don't. The average workweek is expected to hold at 34.5 hours.

You better believe Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL) matters to the economy and the broader stock market. The company reports earnings this week and will provide insight into both. Analysts are looking for EPS of $1.57 this quarter. AAPL beat estimates by eight cents last quarter. The shares have run up this year, and are not as cheap as we're use to seeing them. Much hinges on the outlook, with a new iPhone pending and the possibility of any new product announcement always possible. Apple's report is a must see for all.

Important earnings reporters this week include Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL), Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA), Harmonic (Nasdaq: HLIT), HealthSouth (NYSE: HLS), Loews (NYSE: L), Oil States Int'l (NYSE: OIS), Papa John's (Nasdaq: PZZA), Pandora (NYSE: P), Sohu (Nasdaq: SOHU), Vornado (NYSE: VNO), Danaos (NYSE: DAC), Herbalife (NYSE: HLF), IDEXX Laboratories (Nasdaq: IDXX), Mosaic (NYSE: MOS), ONEOK (NYSE: OKE), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD), Simon Property (NYSE: SPG), Sprint (NYSE: S), Agios Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: AGIO), Annaly Capital (NYSE: NLY), Aqua America (NYSE: WTR), Fitbit (NYSE: FIT), Icahn Enterprises (Nasdaq: IEP), Metlife (NYSE: MET), Monster Beverage (Nasdaq: MNST), Murphy Oil (NYSE: MUR), Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO), Teekay (NYSE: TK), Aetna (NYSE: AET), Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA), Consolidated Edison (NYSE: ED), Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL), CLorox (NYSE: CLX), Etsy (Nasdaq: ETSY), Hellenic Telecommunications (Nasdaq: OTCPK:HLTOY), NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG), Noble Energy (NYSE: NBL), Teva Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: TEVA), Viacom (Nasdaq: VIAB), Cigna (NYSE: CI), Cincinnati Bell (NYSE: CBB) and many more.

The economy has a chance to prove itself this week, with a heavy load of important indicators due. I expect stocks will do only as well as the economy does, so pay close attention to the data. Earnings season is still busy, and Apple and Tesla report this week and play for all. For more of my work on the economy and markets, readers are welcome to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.