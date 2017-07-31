Up In Smoke: FDA Action Threatens Municipal Bonds Too

But shares in the municipal bond ETF MUB didn't, despite states' increasing dependence on cigarette excise taxes. One of these market reactions is wrong.

The big market news at the end of last week was the FDA's announcement that it might regulate nicotine down to non-addictive levels. Altria and other tobacco stock shares tumbled.

Up In Smoke

That the image above appeared above the fold, on the front page of Saturday's Financial Times, gives a sense of how big the FDA's announcement about regulating nicotine was (another indication is the number of comments on Nicholas Ward's Seeking Alpha article on selling Altria (MO) on the FDA news). But in focussing on the effect of the FDA news on the share prices of Altria, Philip Morris (PM) and British American Tobacco (BTI), in both that image and the Jessica Dye article on it (paywalled here) the Financial Times seems to have ignored a potential knock-on effect if the FDA's regulation goes through: the impact on state finances, and, by extension, on the municipal bonds states pay interest on. It's another reason to rethink the role of municipal bonds, and the iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (MUB), in your portfolio, as we note below.

Another Risk Factor For Municipal Bonds

According to Governing.com, sin taxes comprise 3.8% of state tax revenues, on average, with the largest portion of those sin taxes being on cigarettes.

Although that may not sound like a lot in percentage terms, it's worth bearing in mind a couple of points. The first is that, as Scott Drenkard and Tom Van Antwerp of the Tax Foundation noted a couple of months ago, states' reliance on cigarette excise taxes has increased in recent years. The second point is that it comes on the heels of another risk to municipal bond investors, one we highlighted in June (Bond Buyer Beware):

Clear-eyed municipal bond investors may have worried in the past that, if faced with a choice of paying wealthy retirees (including some out-of-state) and paying for medical equipment for sick babies, politically it would be easier for a state or municipality to stiff its bondholders. Dizard warns that a recent order by Federal District Court Judge Joan Lefkow in Chicago suggests it may be legally easier for municipal bond issuers to prioritize their residents' welfare over that of bondholders as well: The judge asked the state and Medicaid advocates to try to work out a compromise by next week, but the point was made. Bondholders do not have priority over welfare recipients. Bear in mind that there are, potentially, a whole lot of welfare recipients in the U.S.: 6 out of 10 Americans has less than $500 in savings. They're one paycheck or emergency room visit away from potentially being a competing claim with bondholders.

So, if you're invested in MUB, or in municipal bonds directly, you've got to consider the prospect of one source of state tax revenues declining at the same time a federal court has weakened municipal bond holders' claims on state tax revenues. So far, MUB holders haven't seemed to give much thought to either, as the ETF is essentially flat since John Dizard's article.

It seems to us that either MUB should decline or the FDA news, or the tobacco stocks such as Altria should recover: either the FDA goes through with this, and tobacco sales decline, hurting both Altria and state tax revenues, or perhaps political pressure from the states encourages the FDA to not go through with regulating nicotine content to non-addictive levels.

So Why Own MUB Or Individual Municipal Bonds?

Maybe you own them because of their tax-free interest, but you may be able to find interest in taxable securities that's higher than the taxable equivalent yield from your municipal bonds.

Maybe you own munis because of their putative low risk, but perhaps it's time to reconsider that.

Can You Hedge Away The Risk?



If you own MUB, sure. And it's not expensive to hedge. Here, for example, were the optimal, or least expensive, put options to hedge against a greater-than-7% decline in 1,000 shares of MUB by mid-February.

As you can see, the cost of the hedge was pretty cheap: 0.36% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts).

But our Bulletproof Investing isn't just to limit risk but to see what your potential return is net of hedging cost. The Portfolio Armor system we use has estimated a potential return of about 1% for MUB over the next 6 months. Potential return is labeled "Adj. Exp. Return" in the screen capture from our site's admin panel below.

So, if you hedge with the optimal puts above, you've got a potential upside of (1% - 0.36%) = 0.66% if MUB hits our potential return estimate for it, and 7% decline in the worst case scenario (the 7% decline threshold includes the 0.36% hedging cost). We think you can do better this.

Another Approach

Our system is agnostic about security selection -- it doesn't try to tick boxes of different asset classes. It just looks for securities with the highest potential returns, net of hedging cost, at different risk levels. You can see the result of that approach in this summary of a bulletproof, or hedged, portfolio we shared with subscribers last week.

In that portfolio, the worst case scenario was a drawdown of 4.39%, and the best case scenario, the net potential return, was a gain of 13.54%. That's the kind of risk versus reward we aim for in our portfolios, and it's not something we see in MUB now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.