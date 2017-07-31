Sanctions And Poor U.S. Crop Conditions Give Russia Upper Hand In Wheat Exports

Recent further weakening of the Ruble has allowed Russia to become the projected world's #1 exporter of wheat in the current marketing year.

The USDA recently lowered wheat (NYSEARCA:WEAT) production estimates for the 2017/18 marketing year by 1.75 million metric tons due to sub-par growing conditions in the northern plains i.e., North Dakota and Montana. The lower production will result in fewer US exports. It has also caused US wheat futures to rise 17.2% year over year to a recent price of $4.81 per bushel. This and other economic factors have shifted the trade balance in the global market, at least for the time being.

Ongoing economic sanctions against Russia are one of those economic factors. The sanctions have had the effect of making wheat exports from Russia more competitive for the world’s largest importers of the grain. This list includes 10 Middle Eastern countries, 5 North African countries, and 5 Southeast Asian countries.

Since the end of the 2016/17 marketing year for wheat, nineteen of twenty major importers' currencies strengthened vs. the Russian Ruble as of July 27. Only the Egyptian pound weakened against the Ruble during the period. In contrast to the Ruble, the major importers' exchange rates mostly weakened versus the Euro, Canadian, and Australian Dollars.

Notably, with the US being the world’s reserve currency, exchange rates were less volatile between the major importers and the US dollar. However, the poor condition of the spring wheat crop in the US has driven up futures more than 7.5% since the end of May.

According to the June 30 Acreage report, seventy-two percent of the spring wheat is in Montana and North Dakota. The crop rated in good to excellent condition in these two states is 13% and 32%, respectively.

In contrast, in Idaho and Minnesota the percentage of the wheat crop rated good to excellent is 63% and 84% , respectively. Unfortunately, these two states have less than 15% of total spring acreage planted.

This combination of macro-economic factors makes wheat in Russia more competitively priced vs. Europe, Australia, and North America in the 2017/18 marketing year.

Through the first eight weeks of the current marketing year, net wheat sales in the US are down 10% year over year. US futures are up 12% over the same period. Recently, the USDA raised its estimate of the average farm price by ¢0.50, or 11.6%, to $4.80 per bushel.

The Bull Case For Wheat

In my opinion, the good news for bullish wheat investors is that unlike corn and soybeans, the average farm price for wheat did revert to its long-run average during the 2016/17 marketing year as illustrated in figure 2.

That fact combined with the poor condition of the spring crop makes a clear case for rising domestic prices.

The Bear Case For Wheat

Well, there really is not much of a bear case, in my opinion. However, some factors that may limit the upside move for wheat are its price competition with corn and soy meal. Livestock farmers also use wheat, corn, and soy meal for animal feed.

In addition, given that soybean prices have yet to come anywhere close to their long-run average, downside risk remains. There is usually at least a moderate price correlation between the three crops.

Lastly, despite the condition of this year’s spring crop, ample wheat supplies are available in the US and globally. The "all wheat" stocks to use ratio for the completed 2016/17 marketing year for US and global wheat of 53.4% and 34.9% are well above their respective long-run (44 year) averages of 37.7% and 29.4%.

Short-term trading opportunities in either direction are usually available in grains due to market volatility. However, in my opinion, US wheat certainly has, at least a speculative bias to the long side based on current crop condition.

