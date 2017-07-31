A New Scandal For Wells Fargo: Thoughts On Buying The Dip

The facts of this scandal show that it is less widespread than the fake accounts scandal and that perhaps less than 20,000 customers have been seriously affected.

Introduction - The Basic Issue

It's one thing when the NYT's leading skeptic of big business, Gretchen Morgenson, comes out on July 27 with an article titled Wells Fargo Forced Unwanted Auto Insurance on Borrowers. The Times, after all, is a general circulation newspaper that needs to sell advertising, and periodically adopts a crusading posture. But a company knows it has a serious public relations problem when a classically pro-big business website, Bloomberg News, reports on the story and says in the title and lede:

Wells Fargo Does It Again, This Time With Unwanted Auto Insurance Fraudulent bank accounts, bogus credit cards, compromised customer data and, now, unwanted car insurance. Wells Fargo & Co., it seems, just can’t stay out of trouble. News late this week that the lender may have charged more than 500,000 people for auto insurance they didn’t need has raised uncomfortable questions for the bank, including the big one: What will it take to clean up Wells Fargo?

In response to the news, Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) shares performed the worst of all big banks at the end of the week. Exactly how much of the drop was attributable to this news versus some weakness in the sector cannot be determined. Several billions of dollars of market cap have at least apparently lost by this latest scandal, though the financial cost of it appears to be a small fraction of that amount.

Since most (not all) aspects of this latest mess occurred in the past, a value investor always wonders if this is merely rearview-driven selling. Let's investigate. As Wells Fargo says that the information the Times was given was outdated, and too extreme, based on further internal investigation at WFC, the best starting point may be a press release that the company put out on learning that its cover had been blown by the Times.

The Wells Fargo public disclosure

Naturally, the headline and lede from the company had a less negative slant than those from the media:

Wells Fargo Announces Plan to Remediate Customers for Auto Insurance Coverage Wells Fargo & Company today announced a plan to remediate auto loan customers of Wells Fargo Dealers Services who may have been financially harmed due to issues related to auto Collateral Protection Insurance (CPI) policies.

According to the company, this is no big deal, given the gigantic scale at which WFC operates. It says that the great majority of customers harmed have largely been taken care of some time ago (emphasis added):

Approximately 490,000 customers had CPI placed for some or all of the time they had adequate vehicle insurance coverage of their own. We refunded the premium and interest for the duplicative coverage at the time the customer made us aware of their other insurance. These customers will receive additional refunds of certain fees and some additional interest. Refunds for this group total approximately $25 million.

So, out of about 570,000 customers harmed, about 490,000, or 86%, were identified in the past and compensated, though not quite in full. Now, an allegedly careful review of these cases has identified additional payments that WFC should have made, averaging around $50 per customer.

My conclusion: this large group is small potatoes from a P.R. and all other standpoints. Customers appear to have notified WFC contemporaneously and were taken care of, though not fully.

The second class identified in the press release is as follows:

In five states that have specific notification and disclosure requirements, approximately 60,000 customers did not receive complete disclosures from our vendor as required prior to CPI placement. In these cases, even if CPI was required, customers will receive a refund including premiums, fees and interest. Refunds for this group total approximately $39 million.

This looks like a more technical disclosure issue, with the fault either due to WFC or the insurer, or both. It's not clear that this group has suffered much harm. Perhaps some unharmed customers may get a very small windfall averaging about $650 per customer. This is another 12% of the total of 570,000 customers affected.

That leaves 20,000 or so customers, less than 2% of the total, who make for a more serious story. Unsurprisingly WFC left them for third and last in its breakdown of the situation (emphasis added):

For approximately 20,000 customers, the additional costs of the CPI could have contributed to a default that resulted in the repossession of their vehicle. Those customers will receive additional payments as compensation for the loss of their vehicle. The payment amount will depend on each customer’s situation and also will include payment above and beyond the actual financial harm as an expression of our regret for the situation. Refunds for this group total approximately $16 million.

This averages $800 per case. No mention is made of whether WFC has been in contact with these customers to see if the payments are judged adequate by the customers. Since everybody's individual situation differs, it's not clear to me as a non-lawyer whether a class could be certified for a class action in the court system. It is also not clear, but appears implied, that this group of 20,000 people who were affected by "the repo man" were of the same class as the 490,000 listed in the first group, but may have been or were harmed more. In other words, perhaps there were about 510,000 people improperly charged CPI through WFC, of whom about 20,000 saw the vehicle repo'ed.

Did WFC disclose enough?

Some analysts have complained that they are just learning of this now. WFC is saying it wanted to wait until August to disclose this matter publicly. The Bloomberg article contains this quote:

“We knew there was going to be a day where we were talking about this in the public domain,” Codel, head of consumer lending, said Friday in a phone interview. “We wanted to be as prepared as we could.”

I think that analysts will "get over it" with regard to disclosure, in part because the Bloomberg article also notes:

Wells Fargo told the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and two other regulators about the problem “very promptly” after receiving customer complaints in July 2016, Codel said. Wells Fargo shut down the program in September and was in “regular conversations” with regulators while it worked on a remediation plan, he said.

So far, so good on that front.

However, it would appear that the company may indeed have some ongoing issues relating to SEC/investor disclosures. Also per Bloomberg (emphasis added):

Wells Fargo didn’t disclose the auto insurance issue in regulatory filings or financial statements because the lender didn’t consider it material, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing company deliberations. The firm reached a similar conclusion when it came to reporting the opening of fake customer accounts.

This pattern is not uplifiting. This may be an ongoing problem.

WFC should have an external monitor to try to guarantee that the company takes the path of disclosing anything adverse that could reasonably be considered material. But whether investors have a big dollars class action case for this latest auto situation is uncertain. Even if there is a good case to be made, often by the time the suit is announced, the stock has moved on from the controversy.

What can be said of all the above?

As far as the stock goes, primarily this looks like an aftershock to following on the bigger account-opening scandal. Further, while this and the accounts scandal appear to be real scandals, this is not a situation where billions of dollars were stolen. The fallout from the accounting scandal to the reputation of WFC was worse than the actual harm to customers, which from a monetary standpoint was modest.

The bigger question that I have is now that WFC is aware of the negative publicity and is continuing to reorganize, will the next scandal out of banking, if there is one anytime soon, be more likely to be from WFC or from one of its competitors?

In other words, are all the "cockroaches" out in the open at WFC, while some other banking houses have some in the walls?

My guess is that WFC is now as safe in that regard as its competitors. It now has the motivation to clean house, clean up its act. Learning in July that many months ago a problem related to auto collision insurance was shut down late last year, before new management began (allegedly) cleaning house, may just be the end of the scandals.

Furthermore, I will further proffer a guess that amongst investors and borrowers, there may well be a general sense that "they all do it, Wells just got caught."

Judging WFC as an investment

The basic numbers are not unattractive. At Friday's closing price of $53.30, WFC had a market cap of $273.4 B. The TTM P/E was 13.5X for an historical earnings yield (reciprocal of the P/E) of 7.4%. Price:book was 1.5X, historically very reasonable for this name. Short interest as a % of the float was only 0.48%; this was data from before the latest news broke. This suggests that the (very smart) hedgies just have not been interested in all this scandal stuff; they have been looking at WFC my way, that the news is out, but basically the story is fundamentally strong if the US economy is fundamentally strong. The dividend appears secure, and at 2.85% with an ex-dividend date of August 2, soon investors will be looking at a 3% dividend yield (or thereabout).

The second quarter came in OK, with a "beat" that nonetheless led to declining earnings estimates for 2018. WFC has gotten more cautious with, of all items (given the topic of the scandal du jour), automobile loans to consumers. This appears prudent.

Insider trading activity can provide warning of a serious problem. At WFC, it has been reasonably supportive throughout this year. There has been nothing like overwhelming selling. Going back to January, looking at ETrade's (NASDAQ:ETFC) presentation of insider trading, I count 19 episodes of options exercise with none of the stock sold, or else perhaps just enough sold to pay the tax, and three episodes of outright stock purchases. Some of the options exercises were apparently of zero basis stock; a minority were for stock in, often the $35 per share range.

The key WFC advantage - the United States



Of the four "too big to fail" banks, only WFC is basically a domestic bank. Even though its 10-K and other documents list it as an international bank, its verbiage makes clear that it mainly engages in international transactions to assist its US clients in doing business out of the US, or to assist foreign entities in doing business in the US. As a long-term bull on the US as the economically strongest large country, my simple take is that WFC is a reasonable long-term way to own America at a P/E discount. For this company, it does not matter a lot whether Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) succeeds in its goals of widespread retail domination. It does not matter which restaurant concepts come into and out of favor. What matters is that some company or companies, of different sizes, will need financial services, with savers (and the Fed) providing the funds. So long as WFC merely behaves competently from here, it should get its cut of the action in classic banking fashion. Back to basics.

Conclusions - Patience is a virtue

The banking industry came through a mega-scandal in that it contributed heavily to the recession that began in 2007, and clearly was the operative factor in the "greatness" of that recession. WFC was part and parcel of the problem. While the account scandal and now the auto insurance scandals are really scandals, not fake scandals, they are small in comparison to the excesses in the mortgage market until about 2006. As shown above, the latest mess mostly involves less than 20,000 people who were truly harmed, at least according to the company's version of the story. So, I expect all this to pass, and that, for example, if WFC feels it necessary to offer a little higher rate on savings deposits and certificates of deposit, it will gain these funds with no trouble. After all, they are FDIC-insured. Armed with deposits, WFC will make loans.

On a trading basis, though, there are no obvious catalysts for WFC to generate alpha within its sector. The sector itself tends to be a proxy for general economic growth and rising interest rate spreads. Unlike JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) and BofA (NYSE:BAC), EPS estimates for WFC for this year and next have trended down lately. So I'm not looking to add to my WFC holdings right now, but I consider WFC a core holding in a "bullish on America" portfolio, not yet for a long-term addition and not for a trading position.

However, and this view may try my patience, two different but simple ways of thinking of this stock over a multi-year time frame are both suggestive that it can deliver alpha compared to an S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) trading around 23.5X TTM GAAP EPS as of expected Q2 2017 EPS.

The first method is simply to assume 4% nominal GDP growth for years to come: 2% real growth with 2% inflation. Then assume close to a steady 3% dividend yield plus perhaps a 1% enhancement to total returns from share buybacks, but no P/E change for WFC shares. That suggests a 7-8% CAGR between price and dividend to shareholders. If that prevails, it could generate alpha should the general market see its elevated P/E shrink a substantial amount, even though the economy does fairly well.

A second method assumes similar economic conditions as in the above scenario. If so, there is no obvious reason that P/Es cannot be maintained in the 20X or greater range for leading stocks, as interest rates need not rise a lot more in that scenario (just a little, which would be fine for WFC). If that happens, WFC and the other large banks could over time see P/E expansion.

In summary: WFC messed up badly before, and we now know, after the Great Recession. Relatively little financial harm was done to its depositors and customers. As a gigantic FDIC-insured institution with the largest branch network in the US, WFC has a massive pool of low-cost funding that allows it to compete as a lender. My view is that these scandals are largely already in the rearview mirror, and only the accounting and some residual negative publicity from them remains. Going forward, it may be a jump ball as to which, if any, of the TBTFs will get a black eye for misbehavior. Thus, as a lower P/E TBTF with the greatest focus on and exposure to the economy of the United States, WFC may be just what Warren Buffett has called it, a solid, long-term investment. Thus, I continue to hold WFC and am looking to add shares from time to time.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

