I Own This Fat 8.39% Preferred Dividend Yield

ARMOUR Residential REIT has two preferred shares with nice yields, but there is a lot of call risk and management runs a portfolio with significant credit risk.

DX-A carries some call risk. I currently see it as a hold until I see a good exit price or opportunity to get more on a dip.

This research report was produced by Colorado Wealth Management Fund with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

I’m invested in DX-A, which is a preferred share from Dynex Capital (DX). My top end estimate is a little lower because DX-B is getting more expensive. If DX could issue more shares of DX-B for net proceeds after operating expenses around $24.50, it would be an easy decision to call DX-A.

In my opinion, the CEO of Dynex Capital is one of the top bond traders anywhere. With the internal management structure, I expect decisions to be focused on helping shareholders (common shareholders) over the long-term. If DX-A had another year of call protection on the calendar, I would have a higher sell price target.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) has two preferred shares which have similar call risk to the DX preferred shares. The management for ARR is more aggressive and it results in the underlying portfolio having materially more credit risk.

Price targets

There are a couple of things to notice here:

DX-A is the closest preferred share to being in my buy range. I purchased DX-A just before the ex-dividend date when it was in my price range. I still believe DX-A is a good hold option. It’s currently $0.04 away from coming back into my buy range. Both ARR preferred shares are within my sell range, and it’s quite significant. ARR-B is $1.15 over my hold range and ARR-A is $0.66 over my hold range.

More metrics

Out of these four preferred shares, you will notice that DX-B is the only one trading under par value. DX-B has a worst-cash-to-call of $1.98. I find DX-B to actually be better than DX-A for buy and hold investors. I believe DX-A only comes out ahead for investors who are willing to trade.

DX-A has a great dividend yield at 8.39%. DX-A does have call risk which is why I see it as a hold and not a buy currently. The current price for DX-A is 52 cents over call value and a worst-cash-to-call of -$0.30. Common equity for DX is currently trading at a discount to book value. While there is some call risk for DX-A, I believe there is a good chance that it will not be called right away.

Dynex Capital has some of the best management I have seen. This is the reason I’m fine with hanging onto DX-A even though the common equity to preferred equity ratio is at 2.92. This is a relatively low ratio, and normally I’d like to see it higher.

Conclusion

ARR preferred shares carry a lot of call risk and have the riskier portfolio. DX-B is good for buy and hold investors who don’t want to trade in and out of their position. DX-A is the best overall option for investors willing to trade in my view. The stripped yield is high and I believe there is a good chance DX won’t be calling the preferred shares at least for a little while longer.

Portfolio

I believe DX-A or DX-B could fit in either of these two dividend stock portfolios. Both portfolios should be great long term, but the temporary boost would help investors who are looking for additional income.

Stripped yield

Here’s additional information on the preferred share stripped yields:

Broker and preferred share tickers

Almost every major broker in the United States has their own method for referring to preferred shares. I put together a spreadsheet that cross-references each of the major brokers along with the symbol they use for each preferred share. Here are the different tickers for the preferred shares by broker.

