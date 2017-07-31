I Am Buying VXX

I am Buying the iPath S&P VIX short term futures (VXX)

First, let me quickly define the VIX and VXX. The VIX is a leading measure of market expectations of near-term volatility conveyed by S&P 500 Index (SPX) option prices; and has been considered by many to be the world's premier barometer of investor sentiment and market volatility. It tends to trade inversely with the S&P; in other words, generally when the S&P is up, the VIX is down and vice versa. Since its launch, there has been a growing acceptance of trading VIX and VIX-linked products (of which VXX is one) as risk management tools. VIX options and futures enable investors to trade volatility independent of the direction or the level of stock prices. Whether an investor's outlook on the market is bullish, bearish or somewhere in-between, VIX futures and options can provide the ability to diversify a portfolio, as well as hedge, mitigate, or capitalize on broad market volatility. At the risk of oversimplifying, if an investor is bearish on the market or wants to buy insurance against a possible decline in the market, he/she might consider buying a VIX-linked product.

With that opening, I don't have to tell anyone how strong the stock market has been since early 2016. To be honest, I thought that the market was overvalued back then. But that was more a function of many of my holdings reaching the 'Sell Half' zone than any valuation that I put on the market itself. As a result in the last 18 months I have been selling a portion of my winners. And in some cases, I was clearly too early.

(To digress for just a moment, I use a valuation model that creates a 'valuation envelope' for each stock I follow. That 'envelope' is something akin to Bollinger bands except its computation doesn't involve price movement but rather fundamental elements. It is anchored on the smoothed ten year earnings growth of the company and the envelope's 'width' (its boundaries) is a function of the company's financial strength, its historic absolute and relative P/E's and the stock's beta.

The lower boundary of that 'envelope' (plus or minus 10%) is the Buy zone for the stock. The upper boundary (plus or minus 5%) is the Sell zone. When a stock enters that Sell zone, my discipline is to Sell Half of the stock position. That forces me to take money off the table and build my portfolio's cash position as a source of funds when stocks mean revert. This is the basis of the rationale for taking some profits.)

In the meantime, the trading community has made a fortune shorting the VIX and collecting the premiums. As you can see by the chart below, last week the VIX has been driven below the lower boundary of its long term trading range (the blue line at the bottom of the page)--that value being equal to the prior all-time low in the VIX. I believe that this trade (shorting the VIX) is coming to an end and that the VIX below 9.9 (the blue line) offers an attractive trading opportunity for either those investors that have the funds and disposition to take a high risk/reward trade or who want to hedge their portfolios.

Chart: Investools

Here is the VXX chart. Notice that its volatility is higher than that of the VIX, making it an even riskier investment.

Chart: Investools

First, let me repeat I have been negative on the market for longer than I should have been. So I recognize that my risk in this trade is that I will remain wrong long enough to lose money.

However, my negative sentiment is not without substance. Equities in general are overpriced on numerous metrics (price/earnings, price/sales, price/book, price to replacement value, market value to GDP). The one metric that many investors seem to cling to is price to forward earnings-'forward' being the operative word--it is not a reported number, it is somebody's best guess. So I believe that there is reason to assume stocks are at or near a high. And as the chart above shows, volatility is at a low.

Second, as practicing contrary opinionists, when a stock I own is hitting a high valuation I have a discipline that makes me take money off the table. When a stock I may want to own is hitting a low in valuation, I double up on my research and often buy the stock, taking into account any problems the company may be having. Volatility (VIX/VXX) at an all-time low falls in that category.

Finally, as I noted above, I rely on research to back my own work. In this case, I refer you to comments by:

Marko Kolanovic, JP Morgan's quant strategist

"We May Be Very Close To The Turning Point": Selloff Blamed On This Note From JPM's Marko Kolanovic

Jeffrey Gundlach

"This Is Like Free Money" Gundlach Bought S&P Puts At VIX Lows, Says "Gold Looks Cheap"

The bottom line: I have been buying 500 shares of VXX every day that the VIX is below its former all-time low of 9.9 and will continue to do so until I have built a position equal to 10% of my portfolio or it ceases to trade below 9.9.

I want to caution that (1) this is a trade, not an investment, (2) it carries an extraordinary level of risk, and hence, is only for those who can afford to lose the money and have the disposition for living with high levels of risk

Disclosure: I am/we are long VXX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.