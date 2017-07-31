Coca-Cola: Beverages And Dividends For Life

What did I think last time?

Back on May 1, I wrote about why I still own Coca-Cola Company (KO) and why even though it is one of my larger positions, I might buy more. Back then the quarterly dividend had just been raised to $0.37 in another of what has become KO’s typical 2-cents-a-quarter dividend hike. Revenues were declining in part because of the refranchising efforts. Management gave guidance that it expected EPS to decline 1% to 3% for the year and that they expected 10% to 19% headwinds to revenue from refranchising. Generally I saw that KO was responding to changing consumer tastes and reconfiguring itself to produce higher margins but with lower revenues. To me, it looked like the dividend and the typical increase was in no danger, but that careful monitoring of the situation would be required.

I include the above graphic to illustrate how KO is working to re-image itself. In a world where less soda will be consumed, KO is switching from being a soda company to a beverage company. The calculation is that people will always have to consume beverages of some sort, and KO wants to be a major provider of those beverages.

What new information do we have now?

On July 26, KO released its Q2 earnings report. In many ways Q2 was a good quarter. KO’s EPS beat expectations by a penny and revenues beat expectations by $50 million. The share price initially spiked in response to the news, but since then it has returned to the more gradual upward trend that started back in the early spring.

A deeper look at what produced these positive numbers shows lots of signs of improvement. Unit case volume was even despite economic issues in various Latin American markets contributing to a 1% decline in volumes. Organic revenues, which have the effects of refranchising, restructuring and currency fluctuations removed, grew at mid-single-digit levels. The refranchising effort looks to be wrapping up as North America is now settled. That should remove the 16%+ hit on revenues going forward. While it is also nice that KO gained value share in sparklingly beverage segment, soda sales are the past and I think it’s more important to the future that KO also gained share in juices, dairy, plant-based beverages, coffee, and tea. I also think that much of the gains for sparkling beverages were due to increases in low and no sugar products. While I think over-all consumption of soda will continue to decline, I think the balance will shift more in favor of the low and no sugar options. I have tried Coke Life for instance and I like the taste enough that when 12 ounce cans become available I will likely switch to drinking it at least part of the time. I also liked that they introduced some 500 new products to new markets. KO still gets a lot of its revenue and profit from Coke and Sprite, so anything that broadens and deepens their product mix is a good thing.

What’s a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel-based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). I also found this discussion of DDM, and note that in the article the author uses a discount rate of 5%.

So far, KO has paid out two dividends of $0.37 and announced a third to be paid in October. In a well-established pattern KO will pay the final $0.37 dividend in December. At which point, in another fairly well-established pattern, the dividend payment will be raised to $0.39. So over the next 12 months it will be reasonable to expect to collect $1.52 in dividends. For a dividend growth rate, 5.4% keeps the next couple of dividend increases at the typical 2 cents a quarter. That both matches what I thought KO could support in the past and keeps the dividend increases at about the same dollar figure as it has done for some time. I think this is doable especially when one counts in the effect of the share repurchase program.

Using those parameters I calculate that the NPV of future dividends is $51.31. Since both EPS and revenues are still declining, I will want a 5% discount for each, giving me a buy price of anything $47. I think that is a reasonable number as using the 4 year average yield to calculate a price produces just over $49.

Can options help?

Looking at the nearest monthly expiration date, there are a number of put and call contracts with attractive premiums. Depending on how much premium you want to collect and the other trade-offs you are willing to make, calls with strike prices between $45 and $46.50 could make sense. On the put side, contracts with strikes between $45 and $47.50 have great potential. One thing I like about option contracts on KO is the 50 cent difference between strike prices. Such small distances between strike prices makes it far more likely one can find an option that meets ones goals.

Most of the time, in this section, I talk only about writing a contract to open a position, either a cash secured put or a covered call. But after you open a position, there is more to managing it than just waiting for the expiration date. You can buy the option back, which can make a lot of sense as the cost to buy back the option decreases as the time of the expiration approaches. This can make sense if the premium has declined significantly as you can then keep most of the premium while eliminating the chance that the shares will be either assigned to you, in the case of a put contract, or called away, in the case of a call contract.

Another action you can take is that you can roll the contract. Basically you buy the contract back and the write a new one with a different combination of expiration date and strike price. The names of these are pretty descriptive, it’s up or down depending on which way the strike price is moved. In or out is used depending on which way the expiration date is moved. Two common actions are to roll the option contract out, where the new contract just has a later expiration date than the old one, or out and up, where the new contract has a higher strike price and expires later.

So right now I have a covered call that expires on November 17. The strike price is $45, so right now the option is ITM (In The Money). If I do nothing and the share price of KO stays above $45, the 3 contracts I have written will result in my shares being called away, and I will receive $13,500 for them. Now I would rather keep those shares (I have 400 total shares of KO, so this won’t wipe out my position), but I won’t cry too hard in my beer being forced to take almost $1900 in profits from those 300 shares. But I want to at least look at what options I have that will let me keep the shares (in November anyway). One thing I want to keep in mind is that if I roll the options out to December or January, I will likely keep the $0.37 dividend that will be paid in December (the ex-dividend date is around November 29 based on last year’s date). All the option screen shots below are from my broker’s website.

First let’s look at what the options chain for November looks like.

Circled in green is the call option where I am short 3 call contracts. I opened these by rolling an August expiration date out for a net credit of about $150. If I am going to roll the contracts again, I don’t want to pay more than $150 net to do so. In calculating my net costs, I will use the Ask price to buy and the Bid price to sell and my commission charges will be $10.

I could just roll up to a new set of contracts with strike price of $47, but that will result in a net debit (for the 3 contracts) of $380 or so. Even going up to only a $46 strike price will cost me $242. So that is too expensive, and I might not even get to keep the shares with a $46 strike especially.

So what if I roll up and out, or even just out. Unfortunately, the next expiration date at this time offered for KO is January 19. Looking at the bid prices for the $45, $46 and $47 strike prices I see premiums of $1.93, $1.32, and $0.95. With paying $1.82 to buy back my open contracts, only the $45 call leaves me with a net credit (taking into account the credit of $150 I got getting into this position). I rolled from an August expiration date to a November one for $150 credit (plus a dividend payment too). I don’t see that $30 is worth it even if I do get $111 in dividends as well. Poor me, it looks like I might be forced to take a $1900 profit. This is in my IRA, so I will not incur any tax liability.

What to watch for going forward?

Going forward, I was much encouraged that EPS only declined a penny from a year ago; I look forward to the quarter when profits will begin to grow again. I also want to see some of the cash generated from refranchising efforts be directed to lowering the debt. I also want to keep an eye on the refranchising efforts, my reading of what management said is that this is almost over. So too then I would expect the revenue declines to be just about over as well.

Conclusion

KO is a great company that has lasted over 125 years. It has done that by overcoming bad times. I expect it to overcome the current bad times, and I do see plenty of signs, backed up by data from Q2 that management is turning the company around. At this time, with the future dividend payments KO is well able to pay, KO shares are worth buying at any price below $47.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.