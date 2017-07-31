I May Purchase This 7.64% Preferred Dividend Yield

MFA Financial is trading at a premium to book value and could issue new common stock and call MFO.

Investors currently invested in MFA-B may want to look at getting into ANH-C.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) currently has a preferred share in the green (this means I believe it is a buy). Investors currently invested in MFA Financial’s (MFA) preferred share MFA-B should take a look at ANH-C.

Portfolios

ANH primarily holds agency adjustable rate securities and a few non-agency RMBS. MFA primarily invests in non-agency RMBS and other credit sensitive loans on residential properties.

Prices

Let’s take a look at the prices:

I have ANH-C in the green by $0.04 and believe it is a great buy and hold strategy. ANH-A carries significant call risk and is $0.88 into my sell range. MFA-B is in the middle of my hold range.

MFO is a baby bond and a very stable investment. However, I don’t like MFO’s pricing right now. MFO is $0.04 away from a sell rating.

Digging deeper

ANH-C is a great candidate for buy and hold with great call protection. The next call date for ANH-C is 1/27/2020. For so much call protection, I find a 7.64% dividend yield very reasonable. The ANH preferred shares have a 6.79 ratio for common equity over preferred equity. This is a very reasonable ratio.

ANH-A has too much call risk. Especially with the calls which have been occurring over the last month on preferred shares. I would caution any investor thinking about buying shares of ANH-A. $1.81 over par value and a worst-cash-to-call of -$1.60 isn’t even close to being worth the risk in my opinion. An 8.1% stripped yield doesn’t justify the price.

MFA has a very good common equity to preferred equity ratio at 10.97. Further, MFA is trading at a large premium to book value. This gives MFA the option of issuing more common equity to redeem MFO. The stripped yield for MFO is nice at 7.78%, but it’s trading at an 80 cent premium to par. Investors should be cautious of MFO because of call risk. Of the two MFA shares listed, MFA-B makes the more sense due to the call risk on MFO.

Conclusion

MFA-B offers investors a nice buy and hold strategy. However, MFA-B only has call protection until 4/15/2018. ANH-C offers more call protection which lasts until 1/27/2020. Further, ANH-C offers the stronger stripped yield by 13 basis points. I see ANH-C as a very strong contender for any buy and hold investor.

Stripped yield

Here’s additional information on the preferred share stripped yields:

Leave a note in the comment section

I was asked by a reader to put more information about the yields in the preferred share articles I've been writing. If there's anything you'd like to see, please leave a comment.

Broker and preferred share tickers

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ANH-C over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.