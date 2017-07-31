Chevron: Q2 Earnings Signal Comeback

Production is coming in at the lower end of guidance, but 5% is still very respectable given the poor commodity environment in Q2.

Chevron (CVX) reported earnings last Friday and the stock rose slightly on the news, but it would be wrong to give earnings all the credit as crude oil (USO) also climbed 1.4% on the day. Still, my overall takeaway was that the company is ready to put 2016 behind it and move forward with growth.

Upstream Growth

As long as a company is making money on a barrel of oil, higher production is always welcomed. Based on second quarter’s upstream earnings of $853 million (up from a loss of $2.462 billion in Q2 2016), it makes sense for the company to ramp up production. Back in January the company gave production targets for 2017, which was planned to grow between 4% to 9% based on an oil price of $50/bbl. Staying true to its word, the company has increased production by 5.2% from 2.594 MMboe/day in H1 2016 to 2.728 MMboe/day year to date. While this was at the lower end of the guidance, the commodity environment was not very friendly in Q2, with oil reaching low $40s in June. In any case, the rate of growth was still very impressive for such a large company.

This is welcomed news for investors because production growth is a source of value that is independent of oil prices. In other words, even if oil stays at $50/bbl, investors can still expect the company to grow earnings at 5% (possibly more given the operating leverage).

Downstream Rebound

As I mentioned in my previous article, I see big upside from the downstream segment. Profit declined in the international segment due to asset sales, but domestic earnings soared 18% year over year from $537 million to $634 million. Total refined products sales volume actually decreased by 2% from a year ago to 1.24 MMbbl/day, but the decrease in operating expenses and better margins significantly improved results.

If you agree with my assessment of the refining environment, then there is plenty of upside here as margins continue to expand. The 3-2-1 crack spread continues to be elevated in July, and seems to be on the verge of making new highs.

The CFO shares my sentiment, stating that downstream operation is “ a growth opportunity for us” on the conference call.

Dividend Is Priority

Chevron is among the rare energy companies that could belong in a dividend investor’s portfolio. Thanks to the company’s integrated model, its cash flows are less susceptible to swings in oil prices, making its dividends more reliable. On the Q2 earnings call, the management reiterated its commitment to growing the dividend, stating that a “dividend increase would be the first priority,” which should attract and retain long-term investors who value the industry diversification offered by Chevron (i.e. not a consumer staple or a REIT).

Conclusion

Overall I am pleased with Chevron’s Q2 earnings. The company’s production growth rate is very appealing, making it a meaningful source of value creation other than oil prices. Profits of the downstream operation should continue to increase as refining margins expand. Finally, dividend investors have something to look forward to in the coming quarters as well. As the company continues to grow, we could see more upside to the current quarterly dividend of $1.08/share.

