Charter Deal Might Be Expensive For Sprint Shareholders

Please follow this link to read my previous articles about the stock.

Sprint (NYSE:S) is jumping around for a partner which is confusing its shareholders and weakening its position in negotiations with prospective partners. First of all, it wanted to merge with T-Mobile (NYSE:TMUS), then we saw two months of exclusive period of talks between Sprint and two cable giants, Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR). And now, it is being reported that Sprint has offered to merge with Charter Communications. By following this approach, SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF), the shareholder with controlling interest in Sprint, is showing desperation for a merger which is not good for the company.

Sprint’s debt and approaching bond maturities have already notified its prospective partners that the company is in need of help. By pitching the company to so many partners, Sprint owners are further weakening their position in negotiations, in my opinion. I highlighted this in my last article as well that Sprint will be in a weaker position to negotiate if it goes back to T-Mobile in case its negotiations with the cable companies are fruitless. T-Mobile management has hinted that they are not in a hurry to make a deal as their company is already getting a stronger foothold in the industry by snatching market share from AT&T (NYSE:T) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ). In these conditions, Sprint’s merger with T-Mobile also becomes unfavorable for the shareholders as T-Mobile would want to get the best deal for its shareholders. Keep in mind that Sprint’s natural combination is still T-Mobile as it will allow the combined company to compete effectively against Verizon and AT&T. However, now T-Mobile’s position has become stronger and I do not think Sprint shareholders will get a good deal. It certainly will not be as good as it could have been three months back.

While a merger with Charter Communications also makes a lot of sense, it has its own complications. As people are using mobile devices to watch the content, by combining the services, these companies will be able to offer a complete package to customers. Sprint’s wireless network and available spectrum will allow them to expand aggressively as well. However, before entering exclusive talks with Sprint, Charter and Comcast signed an agreement to not merge with any wireless company without the consent of the other. If Charter decides to merge with Sprint, it will have to run it through Comcast. This will create further problems for the merger as Comcast might not want to give Charter a head start, and take a strong market position.

Another key issue for me is the control over the combined company. SoftBank’s cash plus stock offer for the merger would result in SoftBank controlling the combined company. Sprint’s market capitalization ($32.8 billion) is much smaller than Charter’s market cap ($95.4 billion). Charter Communication would not want to cede control of the company knowing that Sprint is in trouble and the business is in need of a partner. Again, SoftBank does not have a strong position in its merger talks with Charter. In order to take control of the combined company, especially when merging with a larger business, SoftBank will have to pay a considerable premium. Convincing Charter to cede control will be an uphill task, in my opinion.

Valuation is another concern. Sprint is trading at an EBITDA multiple of 3.3x while Charter’s EBITDA multiple is around 8.5x. It is already more than 2.5x more expensive than Sprint. If SoftBank decides to go for control of the combined company and pays a substantial premium, then it will be an extremely expensive deal for Sprint shareholders. We might see a considerable benefit for the company in the long run. However, it will not be a good deal for Sprint shareholders based on valuation. Charter shareholders will get a good deal as SoftBank is looking to pay cash as well.

Early reports are that Charter Communications is not willing to do the deal at these terms, which is understandable as they are in a stronger position. It will be foolish of them to agree to these terms without getting the best deal for their shareholders. Sprint’s desperate need for a merger makes Charter’s position stronger. In these circumstances, SoftBank’s insistence on taking control will allow Charter management to carve out a deal which will be hugely beneficial to its shareholders. SoftBank should abandon the idea of control and instead work on securing a partner for Sprint. A simple merger with a cable company will be good for Sprint, as I have explained in my previous articles. SoftBank will also stand to gain a lot from a merger. There is no need to overspend by trying to take control of the combined entity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.