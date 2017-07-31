Buy Chevron At $105.20

This year’s rising stock markets have managed to miss the oil industry, and Chevron Corp. (CVX) is currently trading 8.2% lower year-to-date. But if you are a contrarian investor looking for opportunities in alternative sectors, long positions in a stock like CVX offer strong risk-reward scenarios while the 4% dividend yield will continue to reward investor patience. Broader factors at the macro level should keep the Federal Reserve from raising interest rates again this year, and this supports the outlook for trends in consumer spending. At the same time, a low-interest rate environment will make it more difficult for dividend investors to identify strong yield opportunities in other sectors within the financial markets. For these reasons, we will look for a retracement in CVX back toward $105.20 and buy the stock on the expectation that a rebound in oil prices will drive the position toward profitability.

Central to the argument behind the declines in CVX is the massive revaluation in crude oil prices that has been seen over the last nine years. When we look at the WTI crude oil trends, we can see that markets are currently trading at roughly one-third the values seen at the 2008 highs. This has significantly damaged the ability for companies like Chevron to beat earnings expectations, and this is one area that will need to see improvements before the sector is able to successfully rebound from its current lows.



Crude Oil Production Data: YCharts

Key here will be a reversal in the global oil production trends that have been unfolding since 2014. Rising supply numbers have come in conjunction with reduced demand based on widespread sluggishness in growth, and this has depressed prices in WTI crude to below $30 per barrel on some occasions. Recent OPEC meetings have outlined strategies to reduce supply levels, and if these plans ultimately come to fruition, we will have a long-term macro framework that will allow Chevron to boost earnings performances into next year.



Earnings Data: NASDAQ

From a comparative perspective, Chevron is already positioned in ways that should allow the company to outperform. Relative to its large-cap oil producer counterparts, Chevron’s 91.16% projected earnings growth far surpasses what is seen in the rest of the industry. It should be noted that these projections are roughly double what is seen at Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM), and so it should be noted that there is more than an excellent dividend opportunity when we are looking at the potential returns that can be found in CVX long positions.

At the macro level, it will also be critical to watch for the next round of developments seen at the Federal Reserve. Stalling inflationary pressures at the consumer level are acting in combination with volatile wage growth figures, and these elements of uncertainty have pushed the Fed to promote a much more dovish monetary policy stance when compared to what was expected at the beginning of this year. At the same time, rising growth in US industrial production numbers suggest that demand for oil should remain healthy for the foreseeable future. Low interest rates, cheaper consumer credit, and growing need for energy products will create a favorable climate for Chevron, and all of this suggests a strong case for long positions in CVX near current levels.



CVX Stock Analysis: Dividend Investments.com

In Chevron’s latest earnings release, the most important factor for income investors was the reaffirmation of the elevated dividend that is typically associated with the stock. The 4% dividend yield is extremely difficult to find in the current market context and this payout is enough to reward investors for their patience while oil markets continue to work through the rebound in valuations. Markets have already reacted and this is being reflected in the price of the stock itself. The latest moves have officially invalidated the downtrend that has been in place all year, and the bullish indicators in the Commodity Channel Index give credence to the latest upside break in the stock. We will look for a retracement back to the previous downtrend line as a retest and then enter into long positions at $105.20. Stop losses can be placed below $102.90, as movement here will indicate that this year’s bearish downtrend is still in place

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.