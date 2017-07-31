10% Dividend Yielder With Growth And A Huge Moat - Caveat Russia!

A company with a 10% yield that is at the same time growing and has a huge moat is a rare finding. The only caveat is the geography as the company is in Russia. Nevertheless MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC (OTCPK: NILSY) is a great long term buy at current levels as it is exposed to very positive future trends in copper, palladium and especially nickel.

I have made two videos in order to properly analyze NILSY. One is about the situation in nickel that offers significant long term upside as the current nickel price is down to the average global mining cost and there are positive developments coming from higher steel production and electric vehicle battery demand. Therefore, the low price is not sustainable in the long term. The second video is about the company, where I describe the company and estimate 2017 revenue, EBITDA and dividend by plotting 2017 metal prices to the management's guidance.

Enjoy the videos and I'm looking forward to your comments and insights about the investments.

