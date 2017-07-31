How High Can Caterpillar Run?

Caterpillar (CAT) reported better-than-expected results and is close to hitting new all-time highs ever since. The high valuation limits the company's upside, which means that Caterpillar's shares are primarily attractive due to their dividend.

Caterpillar's second-quarter results featured a double beat on the top as well as on the bottom line:

During the second quarter not only did the company's adjusted results improved, the company also managed to report higher GAAP numbers. During the previous quarter that was not the case, but it seems as if Caterpillar's endless restructuring charges (which were always backed out, despite showing up repeatedly) are now declining. That means the GAAP number and the adjusted results are closer to one another:

The difference between the two has declined from $0.16 to $0.14, and declined even more in relative terms (due to the fact that earnings rose), the adjustments are now equal to only 10% of the company's GAAP earnings per share. During the first quarter, the two differed widely, with non-GAAP earnings coming in at $1.28, but GAAP results being almost one dollar lower, totaling just $0.32.

This is not the only thing that has improved, though. Caterpillar also was able to increase its revenues by roughly 10% year over year, and even more importantly the company raised its outlook for the remainder of the year:

Compared to Q1 guidance, the current forecast sees substantially higher revenues, lower restructuring costs and a big boost to the company's earnings per share, both on an adjusted basis as well as regarding GAAP numbers.

Caterpillar's high earnings growth relative to its revenue growth rate can be explained via the company's operating leverage: Many of its costs are fixed costs, which means that additional revenues add disproportionately high amounts to the company's bottom line. Once fixed costs are accounted for, the rather high gross margins allow for a big portion of the additional sales to fall to Caterpillar's bottom line.

CAT Gross Profit Margin (ttm) data by YCharts

Since Caterpillar's gross margin is close to 30% (and has been rising lately), that effect is relatively strong. Caterpillar benefits a lot if sales are rising, but has also been hurt a lot during the downturn over the last few years, since the same effect works in the other direction as well. With anticipated growth for Caterpillar's business going forward, investors can count on continuously rising net margins going forward, which should allow for strong earnings growth.

Caterpillar's cash flows have been strong during the most recent quarter as well:

CAT Cash from Operations (ttm) data by YCharts

After cash flows peaked in early 2014, both operating cash flows as well as free cash flows have been rising for a while now, and this trend continued in Q2:

With operating cash flows totaling $3.9 billion and capex coming in at $1.1 billion, Caterpillar was able to generate free cash flows of $2.8 billion -- vastly more than the $1.2 billion generated in last year's second quarter.

At the current run rate, Caterpillar would be able to breach $10 billion in annual free cash flow, but even if the company does not manage to do that, the second quarter's strong cash generation is a plus.

CAT Dividend data by YCharts

After two years Caterpillar has recently raised its dividend (although only marginally), the current payout is looking extremely safe. The second quarter's free cash flow alone is much higher than Caterpillar's total annual dividend payments, and as such it's not a surprise that cash is building up on Caterpillar's balance sheet. The company now holds $10.2 billion in cash, up from $7.2 billion at the beginning of the year. Relative to the company's market capitalization of $68 billion that is a meaningful amount.

CAT data by YCharts

Finding a good way to employ that cash is not easy though. In the past, Caterpillar has made big buybacks, but the timing was not great (buybacks were at their highest level when Caterpillar's shares were most expensive). Due to the fact that Caterpillar's shares are even more expensive, it is doubtful whether the company's management will start repurchasing shares now. It might be best to let the cash build up until a worthy acquisition target is found or until shares are cheaper again before starting the buybacks. Caterpillar should start repurchasing at least some shares to offset the dilution via stock options though (during the last year Caterpillar issued about $100 million worth of stock).

CAT PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Caterpillar's shares are not really looking cheap right now. Even when we look at 2018's earnings, we see that the multiple is still above 18. Based on this year's forecasts, Caterpillar is valued at more than twenty times earnings, which is rather expensive compared to the broad market.

Caterpillar offers a 2.7% dividend yield, which is much more than what investors can get from the broad market or treasuries, and at the same time the dividend has potential to get raised a lot in the future (due to Caterpillar's strong cash flows). Due to the company's high multiples capital appreciation might be limited, and as such I believe the company's shares are mainly attractive for income seekers.

Takeaway

Pretty much everything improved during Caterpillar's most recent quarter, but especially the company's cash flows look strong. I believe that capital appreciation will be limited in the near future nevertheless, as the share price has already risen a lot over the last year, and multiples look quite high right now. For income investors Caterpillar is interesting though, due to a good yield with strong growth potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.