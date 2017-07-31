Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce Is A Bargain

When growth estimates are as low as they are for the fifth largest Canadian bank, it becomes a lot easier to produce an upside surprise.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) is too cheap to ignore based on a discounted cash flow analysis, which shows the bank is undervalued even under the expected low growth scenario. When growth estimates are as low as they are for the fifth largest Canadian bank, it becomes a lot easier to produce an upside surprise. The market capitalization of CIBC is $38.2 billion, which is less than half the market cap of Canada’s biggest bank, the Royal Bank of Canada (RY) and CIBC is poised to grow even if at a moderate pace.

CIBC has three main business units including Retail & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Capital Markets that will be discussed below. In the second quarter, the company reported EPS growth of 10% year over year. All of its businesses showed earnings growth for the quarter. The company also announced that the acquisition of The PrivateBank was expected to close in the third quarter. The acquisition is expected to be fully accretive within three years.

The estimated total acquisition and integration costs are $130 million to $150 million. PrivateBancorp is a Chicago-based middle-market commercial bank offering private banking and wealth management services. This acquisition is an example of the company is seeking out strategic growth opportunities. In this case, the transaction will allow CIBC to become more diversified and provide its clients with access to U.S. banking capabilities.

Source: Q2 Presentation

Retail And Business Banking

By far the largest segment, retail and business banking provides personal business clients with financial advice, products, and services. This segment brought in C$2,225 million in revenue in Q2 of 2017, which was a 14% drop compared to Q1 of 2017, but a 3.4% increase compared to Q2 of 2016. On a more negative note, net income from this segment declined by 32% compared to the previous quarter and was about flat compared to the same quarter in 2016.

Average loans and average deposits have been growing steadily over the last three years in both the personal and business banking divisions. Average deposits went from $162.5 billion in 2014 to $186 billion in 2016. Average loans grew by $34.7 billion or 15% to $266 billion from 2014 to 2016. Overall, this segment showed broad-based volume growth in the second quarter. Mortgages increased by 12%, business lending was up 11%, business deposits were up 11%, and personal deposits grew by 7%.

Wealth Management

This segment provides advice and investment solutions for institutional, retail, and high net worth clients. The company has over 1,500 advisors across Canada and the U.S. for the asset management, retail brokerage, and private wealth management business. This segment brought in revenue of C$659 million which was a 13% increase compared to Q2 of 2016. Assets under administration and management as well as assets in their Canadian retail mutual funds have shown steady growth in the last three years. Assets under management stood at $325.5 billion at the end of 2016 while $90.8 billion was held in their Canadian retail mutual funds.

Capital Markets

Capital Markets provides credit and global markets products, investment banking advisory services and research to corporate, government, and institutional clients. Revenue from this segment came in at C$733 million in Q2 which is 2% below 2016 Q2 revenue. This segment derives some of its revenue from syndicated loans, debt and equity underwriting, advisory services, equity trading, as well as commodities and foreign exchange.

The company is also increasing U.S. coverage focusing on energy, infrastructure and power, and the utilities sectors. Examples of activities in this segment include CIBC acting as a financial advisor to Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) on its $7 billion acquisition of Canadian Oil Sands Limited as well as being the financial advisor to Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW) on its $3.2 billion acquisition of RONA Inc. In 2017, the company plans to continue to build the North American platform and expand coverage in key sectors globally.

Key Metrics And Trends

The efficiency ratio dropped to 59.7% in 2016. While this is a positive, one should note that this comes after increasing from 57.7% in 2012 to 63.9% in 2015. The efficiency ratio is the ratio on non-interest expenses to total revenue so the lower the better. CIBC has a goal of getting the efficiency ratio down to 55% by 2019. The return on equity numbers have been pretty impressive for CIBC in the last five years. In 2016, ROEQ was 19.9%.

The company’s target is to maintain an ROEQ of at least 15%. The net profit margin, which had trailed the industry average over the last five years, has improved to 30.71 coming out ahead of the industry average of 28.55. While the trailing 12-month ROEQ of 21.09 beats the industry average of 16.27, the return on assets does not compare as favorably. Return on assets has historically come in below industry averages for CIBC. Return on assets for the trailing 12 months was 0.96 compared to the industry average of 2.42.

Valuation

The low end of analyst estimates for the long-term growth rate for Canadian Imperial is a meager 2.7%. Using this low growth rate, a 10% discount rate, and assuming a future P/E of 10 provides a target buy price of 83.38. which is slightly below the current price of $86.53. Keep in mind that if one were to use this growth rate with any of the major US banks, a discounted cash flow analysis would show that all of them are grossly overvalued.

Even just slightly increasing the long-term growth rate to four percent indicates that CM is significantly undervalued at current levels. Keep in mind that this company grew earnings at 9.8% in the last five years. The company’s stated target per their 2016 annual report is to achieve EPS growth of five to 10% on average annually. The discounted cash flow analysis did not assume any reduction in shares, which seems reasonable considering that the total share count has only decreased very slightly over the last four years. Additionally, the dividend yield is currently 4.43% with a reasonable payout ratio of 41.02.

The company is also trading at a discount based on other valuation ratios when compared to its peers. Most obvious is the current P/E ratio of 8.96, which again is at least partially due to overly pessimistic growth estimates. Price to sales and price to cash flow are also well below the industry average coming in at 2.98 and 8.88, respectively. The price to book value currently stands at 1.75.

One point of interest to consider is how CIBC has performed compared to U.S. banks. As is often the case when looking at stock performance, you will see a drastically different picture depending on the time frame selected. For example, in the last five years, Bank of America (BAC) and Citigroup (C) have drastically outperformed CIBC. Bank of America and Citi have gone up 228.7% and 147%, respectively in the last five years while CIBC shares have increased a meager 18.49% in comparison.

CM data by YCharts

However, the reason for this is that the U.S. banks suffered much more during the real estate crash. If we look at a 10-year time period, we see that CIBC shareholders performed much better while still negative over the period.

CM data by YCharts

Risks

CIBC mentioned the potential for a negative impact on its growth if the U.S. pursues protectionist policies. So far, this does not seem to be impacting the bank but may be worth mentioning. Residential mortgages make up a fairly big slice of assets for CIBC. As of Q2 2017, residential mortgages accounted for $196.6 million or 37.2% of total assets. Canadians have increased debt levels at a faster rate than the growth in incomes in recent years.

Most of this is as a result of an increase in mortgage debt, which helps explain the over 10% annual increase in the residential mortgage balance held by CIBC. CIBC believes the risk of a severe housing crash generating large losses for mortgage portfolios is unlikely, but that the risk associated with high levels of consumer debt would be a concern if the economy began to suffer with increasing unemployment. Clearly, a housing crash would be a major concern for CIBC.

Currently, the bank classifies most of its residential mortgages as very low risk based on internal models. A large percentage of their mortgages are in the greater Vancouver area and greater Toronto area, which have lower 90+ day delinquency rates than the Canadian average.

Options

While we think buying shares outright in CIBC makes sense at the current level, investors can also use options to initiate a position in the bank. We think selling cash-secured puts is an attractive alternative for potential investors. One possibility would be to sell the put option with an expiration date of December 15th with a strike price of $85. The seller would receive a premium of $300 for each contract sold.

This is equivalent to about a 9% annualized return. If an investor had to buy the shares because they fall below the strike by expiration, she or he would have saved over 5% compared to buying the same 100 shares at the current price of $86.53. Of course, one negative of using options with a company like this is that the options seller will not collect the dividend.

Final Thoughts

We give CIBC a buy rating based on the discounted cash flow analysis, which highlights the company is trading at a discount at current levels. This undervaluation is also seen in relation to the overall market and its peers. We also think the low valuation is due to very low growth expectations, which are very likely to be exceeded. Until this growth is seen and the stock is valued higher by the market, investors can collect very nice dividend payments. We think this bank will continue to grow in line with its guidance, which will allow an investor to achieve a satisfactory result by buying at current levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.