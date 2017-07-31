A Disturbance In The Force

Originally published July 21, 2017

When Jedis ignite their lightsabers, you know sh** is about to get real - someone is going to die. The lightsabers of Jedi Masters don't have an activation switch, as the knight can illuminate the weapon with their command of the Force.

I believe we've lost Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to the dark side. Not their fault. Power corrupts, and Amazon is firing on all 12 (thousand) cylinders across several categories, destroying the notion that focus is key to a successful business strategy. Amazon is now the most powerful Jedi, igniting their saber and using Jedi mind tricks, often to destabilize the galaxy. Specifically:

If Jeff Bezos announced tomorrow morning that he saw opportunity to leverage Amazon's infrastructure to reimagine overnight delivery, I speculate DHL, FedEx (NYSE:FDX), and UPS would also puke a Latin American nation's GDP from their market cap. It also works the other way: Nike's (NYSE:NKE) value surged after it announced plans to sell on Amazon.

However, other retailers (J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP), Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)) funded this increase with declines in their equity. Without any real evidence that Amazon was entering the field, Mr. Bezos could emasculate 90% of US firms by announcing they had decided to directly compete against them in their respective category. No saber needed, just a Jedi mind trick - a press release.

To be fair, the other Sith lords (Facebook (FB), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)) are also on killing sprees - Nokia (NYSE:NOK), Instagram, and every ad tech company have lost limbs or are already dead, and just don't know it yet.

There Is Another

What can be learned? To master the force, firms need to not only execute, but master Jedi mind tricks, and grab the mic from Amazon to create their own narrative around innovation. Burberry (OTCPK:BURBY) did this well with a PR department that consistently outpaced their actual innovation. Walmart, though, has done this better than any other old-economy firm. The Arkansan company is making aggressive moves and talking about it, issuing a barrage of press releases around acquisitions, tech hires, and omnichannel initiatives, making the media believe what Walmart wants them to think - we get it.

The galaxy far, far away may not be saved by the Rebel Alliance, but the Sith lords hate each other and are beginning to directly challenge one another. We comfort ourselves that this bloodshed is acceptable, as the intense competition is good for the consumer. But to pull from a less important sci-fi film, we are creating an elysium - an utopian world for the innovation class that orbits a planet (Earth) inhabited by Task Rabbits and Uber drivers. Count me in as part of the resistance.