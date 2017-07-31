Lockheed Martin Vs. Raytheon: Which Is The Better Buy Here?

Both are strong defense stocks - why not make larger capital gains in the better price-positioned one at present? Pictorial details of price range expectations trends follow.

A recent article posing the above question between PepsiCo and Coca-Cola drew - among many other comments - the above question. It can be evaluated in the same way.

Market-maker daily price range forecasts

An SA "news" item reader reflects on upcoming earnings reports by two major defense industry companies, Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) and Raytheon.

Anticipating such reports - and much more - well-informed Market-Making [MM] professionals helping investment organization clients adjust billion-dollar portfolios in these stocks reveal their coming price limit expectations.

To protect firm capital temporarily and necessarily put at risk, they engineer hedging deals in leveraged derivative securities. Prices paid and deal structures created tell their implied forecasts. Here is how they see the risk-reward tradeoffs for these and several other aerospace/defense industry stocks:

Figure 1

(Used with permission)

Upside price rewards are from the behavioral analysis (of what to do right, not wrong) of Market-Makers [MMs] protecting themselves from possible damaging future price moves.

Their forecasts are measured by the green horizontal scale. The risk dimension is of actual price drawdowns at their most extreme point while being held in previous pursuit of upside rewards similar to the ones currently being seen. They are measured on the vertical red scale.

Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%. Any stock whose present risk exposure exceeds its reward prospect will be above the dotted diagonal line.

LMT is at location [4] along with NOC, next to GD and SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF at [13] as a broad market norm. RTN at [9] is directly above LMT, with a similar forecast upside price change potential, but a history of slightly larger price drawdown exposures during similar prior forecast holding periods.

LMT may be the stock of most interest among these. Here is how it has been seen during the last six months market days in terms of likely coming price ranges daily.

Figure 2

(Used with permission)

LMT's current implied price range forecast has a downside prospect of $286.92, or only 14% of its full range of up to $311.14. That sets LMT's current Range Index [RI] at 14. The other 86% is a prospective gain from $290.41 of +7.1%.

We use the RI to see how well the MMs' prior forecasts have worked out. In the past five years of 1,261 daily implied forecasts, 181 of them have had RIs of ~14. Each of the 181 has been subjected to our standard Time-Efficient Risk Management Discipline [TERMD], which hypothetically buys at a cost of the next market day's closing price and sells at the first end of day price occurring at or above the range forecast top. If that hasn't happened in three months (63 market days), the position is sold at end of day with its liquidated capital available for reinvestment in the best choice of that day's end of market forecasts.

The LMT history of 181 RI forecasts at 14 shows that 91 out of every 100 were closed out at a price above its cost. All 181 closeouts averaged net gains of +6.0%, compared to the current upside prospect of +7.1%, giving the forecast a credibility ratio of 0.8, an above-average performance.

The average holding period of those 181 prior forecasts was 49 market days or one day short of 10 calendar weeks. Compounding the +6.0% net gains 5+ times in a market-day year (of 252) produces an annual rate of gain [CAGR] of +35%. That's no promise, just a figure to compare against when considering other alternative investment candidates.

During those prior holding periods, prices fluctuate, sometimes below cost. Those interim loss-potential exposures are the real measure of risk, since it is at their worst condition where an investor is most likely to fear the present loss will worsen and never recover. For LMT, those experiences have been limited to -2.6%, only a bit more than one third of the forecast gain potential and less than half of the actually achieved net gains of similar prior forecasts.

What matters relative to today's investment decision on LMT is what is likely to be experienced during its next three-month holding period. What may have happened to LMT's price in the fourth quarter of 2008 or the first quarter of 2009 is immaterial if no RI forecasts of 14 were encountered there. And, only one day was at an RI of 14 out of that 126 market-day half year.

Risk is not static - it depends on price at the time of commitment. The future is what counts, not some unrelated past history, despite the assertions of academics and industry "consultants".

Now, let's look at alternative choice possibilities, starting with Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Figure 3

(Used with permission)

RTN's current forecast provides a similar upside prospect of some +6.5%, with a larger downside Range Index of 24. But its RI is also extremely low (a plus, usually) in its past five-year array of experiences. That is shown in the small picture of their distribution at the bottom of Figure 3.

How well those prior forecasts have turned out leaves its net %payoffs of +3.9% behind LMT's +6.0% and just two-thirds of the forecast upside expectation, with a credibility ratio of only 0.6 compared to LMT's 0.8.

The lower net %payoffs are the result of only 74 wins out of each 100. In our experience, that (74) is down at a level where CAGRs start to become non-competitive. RTN's past +21% CAGR is double the market index ETF's accomplishment, but not much above the average of an overall forecast population of over 2,500 stocks and ETFs. And, it is below LMT's +35%.

Does that make a preference of LMT over RTN an easy decision? Perhaps. But should you stop there if a capital commitment to an equity position in the aerospace and defense stocks is the resulting action? Why not consider other stocks in the group? And, have a sense of risk-reward proportions outside of the aerospace group?

Figure 4 shows the MM community making hedging bets to protect itself in ways that forecast upside price change prospects for a population of over 2,500 issues. Those actions average +7.1% gains, bigger than LMT's +6%.

But the forecast population average is without credibility [column (13): -0.1], the result of achieving past actual %payoffs from their various prior RIs (now averaging 30). Those average outcomes of only +2.8% instead of today's suggested 7.1% average come from the market's prior various issue RI forecasts that were the same as today's. The disappointment is due importantly to a win odds history of only 62/100 or just five profitable outcomes out of every eight forecasts.

Figure 4

Source: blockdesk.com

SPDR S&P 500 index ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) as a general market performance index has a smaller current upside forecast of only +5.4%, but a small downside exposure history from RIs like today [50 in column (7)] of only -2.6%.

Is the equity market too high and dangerous? The aggregate picture from 2,615 issues may suggest so, with prior downside price change experiences averaging -8.9%. But an aggregate single ETF of ~500 holdings gives a very different perspective. Its current forecast is mid-range (RI of 50) and still has price drawdown experiences of only -2.6%. SPY's three-month win odds are a very reassuring (to those concerned over a market crash in the next three months) 90 out of 100.

The plus in knowing SPY's price risk is that LMT's exposure (historically) is individually no worse than SPY's.

Another relevant comparison can be made by having a sense of what the best in the forecast population has to offer in these various relevant investment dimensions. A screening of the 2,615 to find their top 1% produces an average of the top 20. The group's superiority comes from high win odds that produce better %payoffs than are being forecast, yet are of past experiences that generate CAGRs in triple-digit outcomes.

Does that keep LMT from being "king of the hill"?

It all depends on you and your preferences and priorities. Is a smaller-size gain earned more quickly, and reinvested sooner elsewhere, enough more appealing than a larger, less frequent gain with better odds of being profitable, done in LMT?

And, it opens the door to comparisons with other stocks that may have a combination of advantages far better than either LMT or RTN. An upcoming SA article comparing NOC with GD may be of interest to you. It is a direct result of the analysis in this article.

Conclusion

If we had to bet today and choose only between the two, it would be for LMT, even if RTN's stuff might be able to reliably destroy aberrant North Korean vehicles in space.

So, readers, do any of you have more appealing candidates for portfolio wealth-building than are offered by either LMT or RTN? Offer them up and we will provide the MM community's evaluations, backstopped by the history of their prior similar forecasts?

We're open to your ideas. We know there are better choices, but your offered suggestions can get a free analysis (perhaps not immediately - this one took a week or so), while our best-odds MM Intelligence lists have a modest cost because they save time and are the immediate product of comprehensive current comparisons.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided. Our website, blockdesk.com has further information.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.