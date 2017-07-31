Baidu: Move Over FANG

Up until about a year ago, Baidu (BIDU) had one of the top growth prospects of any large-cap tech stock. The leading Chinese internet search provider had growth to match or exceed most of the FANG stocks and the faster growing Chinese economy to bolster the growth potential.

The stock struggled over the last year along with revenue growth due to updated Internet marketing guidelines and registration requirements in China. As easily projected prior to the Q2 report, our investment thesis suggested buying Baidu on this return to growth. Does the stock remain a buy after the surge above $220?

The amazing part of the rally on Friday was that Baidu has long forecasted that revenues would return to historical growth rates once annualizing the stricter search advertising regulations issued by the Chinese government last year. As a reminder, the issue began last Q2 with a full impact to the financials in Q3.

Back with the Q1 report, Baidu forecasted a return to solid revenue growth with a target of at least 12% growth in Q2. Even though analysts forecasted a 27% growth rate in Q3, the stock traded mostly flat all year and dipped below $175 on a couple of occasions in June.

Amazingly, Baidu has traded down to flat since first reaching the $220 level back in 2014. During this time, tech giants in the US have soared. The so called FANG stocks of Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX) and Google now Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL) have tripled in some cases in the time period while doing the same heavy spending on the future.

What really compounded the issue with Baidu was the new regulations where suddenly the search giant didn't have the revenue growth to back up the heavy spending. The market likes to extrapolate short-term hiccups far into the future.

The Q3 guidance though changes the equation. Baidu forecasts revenues growing 29.1% to 32.6% from the same period last year.

This number compares favorably to the Q3 analyst forecasts for the FANG stocks:

Facebook - 39.6%

Amazon - 22.1%

Netflix - 29.8%

Google - 20.6%

Clearly, Baidu now offers higher growth than all but Facebook. Analysts even forecast Q4 revenues jumping 33.6% prior to this guide up. One might presume that the Chinese company reaches growth rates in the 35% range for the December quarter.

While Baidu plans to continue spending on AI and other opportunities, the company pulled back on some of the wild spending on transactional services. SG&A expenses dipped 30% in the quarter leading to the nearly 100% jump in net income. And like the most comparable tech giant in the US in Alphabet, Baidu is a cash flow machine. The company produced free cash flows right above $800 million for the quarter leaving the company with a sizable cash balance of $13.6 billion.

The key investor takeaway is that this breakout is probably just the tip of the iceberg. Baidu offers exceptional growth rates at a reasonable price and unlike the US tech giants that are bumping up against the problems of large numbers, the Chinese company only has a market cap of $60 billion now.