Unknown Fauquier Bankshares Deserves Your Attention

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) has just reported its Q2 2017 earnings and the stock could start to see some momentum following this report. Now let me be clear. This remains an unknown bank, but I tried to bring it to the attention of Seeking Alpha readers. There didn’t seem to be much interest in the name after several analyses but we last covered the name in summer 2015 and left off with a buy rating and a $25 price target, a 66% upside from the price of $15.38 at the time. With recent performance showing year-over-year improvement, including steady improvement in assets, loan growth, low cost deposit growth, net interest income and earnings, this stock remains a buy and the $25 price target remains in place. Let us discuss the reasons for this thesis in more detail.

Now, what attracted me to this regional bank is its reliable growth from 2013 up to 2015. When I left off, we were in a still very low interest rate environment, so it was been tough to expand the top and bottom line. What I respect about this small bank is that it is a traditional, bread and butter community bank. What I mean by this is that its entire business model is traditional accepting of deposits to make loans. The income from those loans depends on low prepayments and higher interest rates. That said, as interest rates have started to rise and this bank is set to benefit.

What evidence do we have the bank is benefiting? Well I will discuss the change in earnings, but let me also say that the company increased its dividend 140% to $0.12 from $0.05 quarterly when I first covered it. The stock is also up approximately 26% from when I last left off with a buy rating. That is impressive, though I still see upside, and the slow and steady reliable growth we have seen out of the bank justifies the share price increases we have seen. Much of the growth has occurred in late 2016 and 2017.

Turning to the present quarter, we see that earnings power has grown significantly since 2015. While the company saw net income of $1 million, which was not impressive versus a year ago, it is important to understand the quarter saw a one-time charge of $1.13 million related to recovery on loans that a single borrower charged off in 2015. It is non-recurring. As such, controlling for this negative provision, Q2 2017 profitability increased 53% over last year. Don't forget this is a small company. There are less than 3.77 million shares in the float, so this translated to $0.26 per share. Unfortunately, earnings were down from the $0.42 per share in Q2 2016. Again, this decline is due to the aforementioned charges of $1.13 million. Backing this out the overall trend over the last few years continues to be higher earnings.

The headline earnings mask some of the strength the company has seen. Like many banks and other financials, its net interest margin was pressured thanks to volatility in rates, but managed to eke out a year-over-year rise. It came in at 3.6% for Q2 2017 compared to 3.48% in the comparable 2016 quarter. With rates rising over time, we can expect margins to expand, as I have covered in multiple prior analyses of other banking institutions. With margins improving and assets under management growing, net interest income increased $333,000 to $5.2 million when compared to $4.87 million for the same period in 2016.

What about noninterest income? Well, noninterest income increased by $50,000 to $1.39 million in Q2 2017 compared to the same quarter in 2016. Noninterest income increased $90,000 to $2.81 million during the first six months of 2017 compared to $2.72 million during the same period in 2016. So there is definite growth here. What is most important, as this is a bread and butter community bank, is the motion in loans and deposits. Well loans and deposits continue to grow. These are what matter for a bank of this size. Deposits grew year-over-year to $571.9 million from $540.4 million last year. Loans grew to $463.3 million from $451.1 million in Q2 2016. This is slow and steady growth. That is exactly what we want to see. The bank is also continuing to clean up its act. Fauquier's non-performing assets while increasing slightly year over-year, are down from when I began covering the name, at $3.68 million or 0.57% of assets. Commenting on the quarter. Marc Bogan, president and CEO, stated:

“While the year over year numbers do not reflect improvement on the surface, we are encouraged by the results achieved in the second quarter of 2017. Earnings in the second quarter last year reflected a one-time event of a $1.13 million negative provision resulting from a recovery on loans to a single borrower charged-off in 2015. It is important to understand the non-recurring nature of this event, and when it is removed, our second quarter 2017 profitability from reoccurring earnings exceeded the previous year by 53%. We continue to see steady improvement in assets, loan growth, low cost deposit growth, net interest income and earnings. These results validate our strategy and we will continue to pursue an approach of being a top performing community bank in our peer group. We still have a lot of work to do, but the strategy is taking hold."

So, while this quarter was not the strongest, however, I am keeping my buy rating on this stock, even after two years. Not only does the company have a real growth path ahead of itself, but it is also still trading at just 18 times earnings, quite low for a regional bank. Further, the bank pays a very generous dividend. It pays $0.12 quarterly, or $0.48 per share a year. This is a 2.5% yield. As rates rise I expect the company to continue to increase shareholder value going forward and would not be at all surprised to see another dividend hike. This stock is extremely underfollowed, but I still see upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.