Why The Current 'Bull Market' Will Continue, 2017 Likely To Be An Exceptional Year

Those who are fully invested in equities over the next 12 to 24 months are likely to be very handsomely rewarded!

Predicting the price movement for equities over a period of two years is a very difficult task and requires constant monitoring of economic and market trends. Still, I have decided today to share my views on where the markets are likely to be heading during this period.

Another 1990s "Style Super Bull Market"

Bull markets normally last an average of 4.5 years. But "Super Bull Markets" are those that go beyond the norm and are usually seen as a "once in a lifetime anomaly". Historically, they are driven by unusual, life-changing technological transformations. There have been two in the last 100 years.

In the 1920s, the super bull market was fueled by the introduction of electricity into homes and factories, drastically transforming people's daily life. The bull market lasted a record nine years (before ending with the 1929 crash). Seventy years later, the 1990s' super bull market, fueled by the introduction of computers and automation, before ending with that bubble bursting in the year 2000.

During the 1990s, the S&P 500 index rallied 417% from October 1990 till March 2000 (or during a period of 113 months).

So, what will drive another Super Bull Market in the current period?

Historically, the bull market began when the economy was still mired in recession, and when many investors were sure that stocks would never again have appeal. This is exactly the period that we have witnessed from 2010 until mid-2017.

The situation is changing, and we are now seeing an acceleration of the bull market strength. We are certainly seeing a buying frenzy. What really signifies a new bull market is when the desire to sell starts to completely disappear.

Bull markets don't end because they get old. They end because something specific causes them to end. That has commonly been a pickup in inflation, provoking a sharp increase in interest rates, assets reaching a "bubble" territory, driven by "irrational exuberance" or economic recessions. But at present, there's no inflation problem out there and neither "bubbles" in valuations. Also, we should note that recession risks to the global economy are at their lowest since the 2008 financial crisis. There are encouraging signs that the bull market has a new lease on life. If we look at the breadth of industry groups, a lot more groups are doing well, including some previously depressed industries. The broad strength in the markets, when all sectors are doing well, often signals a continuation of the bull market. I would also like to point out that the continued "new market highs" we have been seeing usually point to a "buy signal" and constitute a good reason to remain invested; it is a misconception among many investors who get scared of new market highs and believe that they are too late to join the party. They often get scared by taking money off the table or shy away from equities altogether.

So, what will drive the current bull market into a "Super Bull Market"?

1. Inflation is unlikely to pick up: A big uptick in inflation would force central bankers to increase tightening. But we believe that it is very unlikely we will see any significant inflation coming in the foreseeable future. There are many factors containing growth and inflation, and IT IS NOT just low commodity prices (ex: oil, gas, etc) as attributed by many economists. This is mostly due to an aging worldwide population and a slowdown in population growth, both of which are hindering growth and inflation. This is the reason why Central Bankers across the world are still super-cautious and supporting record low interest rates in order not to derail the fragile global economy. This trend is unlikely to change anytime soon. This has been evidenced this week by the Federal Reserve's dovish comments during its July Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. The Fed basically said that it was taking a "wait and see" approach before raising key interest rates further. The lack of inflation is clearly worrying the Fed, and it wants to wait for inflation to materialize before making another mere 0.25% interest rate hike. In Europe and the Far East, the situation is the same, and higher interest rates are not on the table. I would like to remind readers that the Federal Reserve spent eight years trying to stimulate the economy through quantitative easing and has resulted in little inflation; How are we supposed to see an uptick in inflation now that we are at the initial phases of quantitative tightening, measures that are supposed to curb inflation?

2. Macro-economic factors: After a period of consolidation in the years 2014-2015, the markets have broken out to the upside with no bearish signs. The current rally is well supported by macro-economic factors such as an improved outlook on the global economy (U.S., Europe, and China), a low interest rate environment, and higher corporate earnings. Let us look at Q2 earnings so far: While earnings season officially started on July 19, over a third of the companies in the S&P 500 released their latest quarter reports. So far, average annual sales growth is 3.4%, and average annual earnings growth is 12.5%. Strong earnings are currently one of many factors fueling equities.

3. Lack of investment opportunities: One major factor we believe is fueling equities is the lack of investment opportunities. Indeed, slow global growth means that many investors will not be getting significant returns by opening new businesses or by expanding their current businesses. Also, cash, CDs, term deposits, and bonds are not an alternative due to low returns. Instead, investors across the globe are increasingly allocating their savings into equities for faster and quicker profits. This is a trend that has just started and likely to continue in the foreseeable future.

4. Technicals: Technical analysis support much higher equity prices. Equities have broken out to the upside after a long period of consolidation. Such bullish technical trends do not happen often, but when they do, they tend to result in accelerated market gains. When the markets break to the upside after a long period of consolidation, the breakout tends to be very strong, and often, the price of equities overshoots to the upside. In order to understand technical trends, an investor should keep a close eye at moving averages. When equity indexes are trading above their respective moving averages, then this is a strong bullish trend. Below are comparative charts showing the bullish trend in 2013 as compared to 2017. Readers can note how the S&P 500 Index (SPY) remains mostly above its moving averages. As a reminder, the S&P 500 index returned 32.1% in 2013.

Important Present Day Market Fractals

All indications show that we are in the midst of a strong secular bull market which is likely to continue to push equities to new highs.

Other factors that can help signal the continuation of the bull market are reasonably low optimism (certainly not irrational exuberance), money on the sidelines, continued large share repurchases by corporations indicating that they think their stocks are underpriced, reasonably low risk of an oil price will spike significantly such as over $100/barrel - which was a big factor in earlier recessions.

Stages of a Bull Market

In order to assess how long the bull market will last, we have to get an understanding of the stages of the bull markets.

"Bull Markets" are born on pessimism, grown on skepticism, mature on optimism, and die on euphoria. The typical secular bull market goes through the following six stages:

1) Aftershock and Rebuilding

2) Fear & Suspicion

3) Guarded Optimism

4) Enthusiasm

5) Exuberance and Surrealism

6) Bubble Bust

We are currently somewhere in stage 3 where many investors are looking at the new highs suspiciously, the same way they did back in 2013, the last time the market broke out. Investor negativity is usually a bullish sign as it indicates that many still have plenty of cash on the sideline. This is exactly at such times that the markets keep surprising everyone by going higher, and I would like to add that such a period is usually the most profitable for those who are fully invested. The last time I shared my bullish views on equities on November 5, 2016 (three days prior to the U.S. Presidential Elections), in an article entitled "The Bubble Of Cash On The Sidelines Is Getting Bigger" was met with skepticism by many readers. Since then, the S&P 500 index returned close to 21.9%.

While the markets look to be fairly valued today, "fair valuations" have not stopped markets from pushing higher in previous secular bull cycles. It is also good to note that in general, corporate profits have beaten expectations so far this year and are likely to keep improving over the next two years. This could result in valuations becoming more reasonable and will help the markets in the current bullish trend.

Note about Market Volatility

The way up is by no means going to be a straight line. Markets will pull back from time to time in order to consolidate. During such situations, readers should note that equities usually experience higher lows and higher highs. Markets are volatile, and occasional pullbacks are normal in a bull market. Even in the period from October 1990 till March 2000 when equities gained 417%, there were several small pullbacks with some discomforting. We cannot change the markets, but we must accept them as they are. In a strong bull market, looking at daily gains and losses can be disruptive and counter-productive. The important point to note is one has to be patient and have faith that long-term investors will be greatly rewarded!

Continuous Monitoring of Market Technicals

Successful investing entails continuous monitoring of technical charts and technical analysis, in addition to macro-economic analysis in order for investors to stay on top. Technical analysis has many advantages and can confirm the continuation of a bull market, or reversal of trend. At "High Dividend Opportunities", we monitor these trends in order to advise our members to stay fully invested during "bull markets" and reduce positions during a "bear market". There is always the possibility of some unforeseen events that can change our thesis; In case we see evidence that would result in change in our views, we are ready to advise to reduce positions and take profits.

So, where will the next "Tipping Point" for equities come from?

I would like to remind readers that political and geo-political events have not had in the past any significant or lasting impact on the price of equities. Market pullbacks relating to political events did not last more than a week to a couple of months at most.

The next tipping point for the stock markets will not come as a result of higher inflation or from political disruptions. In our opinion, it will come as a result of an "asset bubble", similar to what we have seen during the dot.com bubble, but will take several years to happen. In the meantime, our investors have the opportunity to ride the big wave while collecting hefty dividends! The current situation is a "deja vu" for those who have lived through the dot.com bubble in the late 1990s.

Risks

As stated above, there is always a possibility that unforeseen events happen that can change the bull thesis. We advise continuous monitoring of global macro-economic conditions in addition to technical analysis.

Conclusion

My views above are based following my experience as an equity investor since the late 1980 and on in-depth analysis of equity trends. I believe that lack of understanding on how equity markets function results in investors missing on golden opportunities. We are currently going through a very special period, and I believe that those who are fully invested are likely to see outsized returns over the next 12 to 24 months. We are likely to see another "Super Bull Market" similar to what we have experienced during the 1990s. We continue to advocate investors, including our members, to remain fully allocated in equities to maximize profits to ride the current wave.

