PNC Financial: Inside The Numbers And Why The Bank Could Outperform

However, the P/E for PNC may need to adjust lower to bring it in line with USB's in the coming months.

The net-interest income growth over the past year beat out U.S. Bancorp's.

In this article, we'll analyze the financial performance of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) following its earnings report for Q2.

We'll also compare PNC to its peers including BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT), SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI), U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB), and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

PNC Financial's EPS for Q2 was $ 2.10, beating its estimate by 8 cents.

Revenue of $4.06B beat its revenue target of $70M.

Here are the press release highlights:

Net interest income increased $98 million, or 5 percent, to $2.3 billion.

Non-interest income increased $78 million, or 5 percent, to $1.8 billion driven by fee income growth related to higher business activity and seasonality.

Loans grew $5.2 billion, or 2 percent, to $218.0 billion at June 30, 2017, compared with March 31, 2017.

Commercial lending balances increased $5.1 billion in PNC's corporate banking, real estate and business credit businesses as well as the equipment finance business, which included the acquisition on April 3, 2017, of a commercial and vendor finance business with $1.0 billion of loans and leases.

Deposits were $259.2 billion at June 30, 2017, a decrease of $1.5 billion, or 1 percent, compared with March 31, 2017, reflecting a seasonal decline in consumer deposits.

PNC's board of directors raised the quarterly cash dividend on common stock to 75 cents per share, an increase of 20 cents per share, or 36 percent, effective with the August dividend.

Overall a very good quarter for PNC, and below we'll dig deeper into the financials to determine where the earnings came from and how those earnings compare to PNC's peers.

Of course, this is not a comprehensive analysis, but it should give investors a good sense of how the two banks are performing.

P/E ratio analysis:

The below chart shows the P/E ratio of 16.22 for PNC Financial.

The forward P/E is currently 15.31.

PNC PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

P/E comparison to peer banks:

The below chart shows where the P/E for PNC ranked with its peers.

PNC comes in the middle of the pack and is fairly valued with its peers from a P/E standpoint.

BB&T, Huntington, and M&T Bank have higher P/Es than PNC. These three banks are smaller regionals, and it's common for their P/Es to be slightly higher than the industry.

PNC's P/E is higher than USB, SunTrust, and Fifth Third. USB is the closest in size to PNC and is probably the best bank to use for comparison. USB's P/E is slightly lower at 15.83.

PNC PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

P/E growth rate:

I stripped out the other banks and compared USB's and PNC's P/E growth rate over the past year.

PNC's P/E posted a 42% gain while USB's P/E gained 20%.

The higher run-up in P/E could translate into a larger correction for PNC's stock price if the fundamentals shift negatively for the industry.

PNC PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Since March or just before the Fed hike in the middle of the month, both banks have seen a pullback in their P/Es of roughly 9%.

PNC PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

PNC's price to book value currently comes in at 1.33.

Book value is considered the value of a company's assets that investors would receive if the assets of the company were liquidated. If a company's stock trades at less than 1 price to book value, it's considered below book value or undervalued. If a stock is trading over a 2 price to book value, the stock is considered overvalued.

For regional banks, a book value under 1.5 is considered good. Very few banks have a book value under 1 at this point in the economic cycle.

PNC Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Return on Equity, or ROE, is a measure of how well the management uses investments to generate earnings growth.

Typically a company with an ROE of 10 or higher is considered well run. An ROE of below 10 is considered less than favorable by the market and is an indicator that improvement is needed.

The below chart shows the ROE for PNC over the past three years.

The bank's ROE is currently just above 9% and has fallen from a 10% level from a few years ago. However, the bank's ROE has bounced nicely this year to the current 9% level and is a good sign for investors who are long the stock.

PNC Return on Equity (TTM) data by YCharts

ROE Industry Comparison:

The average ROE for the commercial banking industry, according to the FDIC, stands at 9.32%.

When compared with the industry, PNC's ROE is just slightly below the average of 9.32% according to the figures from the FDIC.

Net interest income:

Net interest income measures the profit made from lending (revenue) vs. what the bank pays depositors in interest (expense).

The below chart shows the net interest income for PNC at $2.26B.

We can see a nice trajectory in growth in NII since July of last year which is highlighted in the next chart.

PNC Net Interest Income (Quarterly) data by YCharts

NII Comparison to U.S. Bancorp:

The growth rate OF 9% in net interest income for PNC is higher than USB's over the past year. USB's NII currently stands at $3B.

PNC Net Interest Income (Quarterly) data by YCharts

If you follow my articles on SeekingAlpha.com, you've seen me post the chart below, but it's worth mentioning again.

The Yield Curve Was Challenging In Q2:

As we can see below, the 10-year yield struggled to get over 2.4% while the two-year yield remains unimpressive despite the Fed hiking rates both in March and June.

Typically, the two-year yield moves as a result of Fed action while the 10-year trades off long-term inflation and growth expectations.

Given the challenging yield environment in Q2, the fact that PNC posted a 5% increase in Q2 NII is a very good sign.

2 Year Treasury Rate data by YCharts

Key Takeaways And Highlights:

While there are many more financial ratios and numbers to analyze, I hope the above analysis provides investors with a clearer picture of PNC Financial following its Q2 earnings report.

PNC posted 5% growth in both net interest income and non-interest income. Given the low yields in Q2, this balanced approach helped to propel the bank's performance.

Of course, loan growth would have to continue, but a 5% jump in new loans is a solid performance for Q2.

The P/E of PNC is slightly higher than USB's, but neither bank is considered overvalued for a regional bank. However, the P/E decline may continue if investors look elsewhere due to low Treasury yields. It's possible we might see PNC's P/E come down to USB's in the coming months.

Given the solid quarter, improving ROE and stable NII growth, PNC is in a great position in the coming months.

Of course, much of the outcome depends on how well the U.S. economy performs in the next few quarters. We will likely need to see improved U.S. economic growth, improved industry-wide loan demand, and as a result, higher yields. The Fed will also likely impact yields, but at this stage of the economic cycle, it's all about growth and fundamentals.

Good luck out there.

