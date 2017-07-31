More Reasons To Buy This Top Dividend Growth Stock

It keeps expanding its portfolio through a series of quality acquisitions and investment in existing assets that will further boost earnings.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners yet again demonstrates why it has to be one of the best dividend growth stocks available to investors.

I last wrote on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) and its potential to unlock considerable value for investors way back in early February of this year. Since then it has risen by 13% and the latest developments indicate that there is considerably more upside ahead for investors. While there are fears that there may be rough times ahead for equities there is nothing that could take the luster off this impressive stock at this time.

Boosting its portfolio through accretive acquisitions

A surprising development during the first quarter was Brookfield Infrastructure Partner's ability to close the $5.2 billion acquisition of 90% ownership interest in Nova Transportadora do Sudeste S.A. from Petrobras (PBR).

The Brookfield Infrastructure led consortium initially struck a deal to acquire the natural gas transmission utility back in 2016 but that was subsequently blocked by a Brazilian court. The injunction was granted on the grounds that the sale wasn't sufficiently publicized to foster competition, thereby the full value of the asset was not realized meaning the sale was not in the interest of shareholders.

Brookfield Infrastructure was able to acquire the natural gas transmission utility on such favorable terms because of Petrobras' ongoing financial woes. The deeply indebted oil major which is also caught up in Brazil's massive corruption scandal that toppled the Rousseff presidency and has ravaged the Latin nation's economy and political elite. Because of its financial difficulties Petrobras embarked on a massive asset divestment program in 2016.

This was a particularly important acquisition for Brookfield Infrastructure because it gives it a high-quality asset that generates stable and growing cash flows that supplies gas to Brazil's most populous and industrialized states, Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais.

What makes the natural gas utility highly attractive is that it generates stable growing cash flows because Petrobras locked in long-term ship or pay inflation linked contracts.

It should also be considered that Brazil's economy is expected to rebound strongly over coming years as it recovers from the political crisis that has engulfed the country, weaker oil prices and the worst economic slump in a century. That coupled with a growing industrial base and population will cause the demand for natural gas to grow exponentially.

These factors indicate that Brazil's natural gas market will grow significantly in coming years, underscoring just how valuable this deal is to Brookfield Infrastructure. This should fuel solid cash flow growth over the remainder of 2017 and beyond.

Entering new markets

Another of Brookfield Infrastructure's strengths that continues to unlock value for investors is management's ability to identify new long-term opportunities that enhance is growth potential. During the first quarter, it expanded its presence in the global telecommunications industry by participating in a consortium that is in the process of acquiring a controlling interest in an Indian telecommunication infrastructure business for $600 million.

Brookfield Infrastructure's share of the deal comes to $200 million.

It will provide the partnership with a steadily growing and secure source of earnings because 70% of revenues are contracted under long-term "take-or-pay" agreements. That deal is expected to close during the third quarter 2017 and will give Brookfield Infrastructure increased exposure to the rapidly growing Indian economy.

Already Indian GDP growth has outpaced China to make it the fastest growing major economy globally. For 2016 GDP expanded by 7.1% and in 2017 it is expected to grow by 7.2%. That coupled with the massive rural to urban migration that is associated with modernization as well as the growing demand for mobile data and communications will spark a significant increase in demand, helping to further grow earnings.

This deal also allows Brookfield Infrastructure to leverage its presence in what is one of the fastest growing emerging economies. It is said to be already in advanced talks to acquire two smaller communications tower portfolios.

For these reasons, this deal once complete will give Brookfield's earnings a healthy bump.

Focusing on organic growth

The partnership isn't relying solely on acquisitions to drive growth it also has an ongoing focus on growing its existing operations which is also unlocking value for investors. Brookfield Infrastructure has a $2 billion portfolio of internal projects aimed at growing its existing business. Key among these are:

The $400 million rollout of smart meters to its U.K. regulated distribution business.

Expanding its electricity transmission business in Brazil with 4,200 kms of greenfield transmission lines being awarded.

$959 million of capital to be commissioned for developing its transportation operations through increasing transportation capacity by expanding its rail network, widening its toll roads and deepening berths at its ports.

Investing $200 million in its energy business with $115 million to be spent on the Gulf Coast Reversal project which is anchored by a 20-year, 385,000 dekatherms per day contract with a large LNG operator, $75 million for an energy network and district water expansions in Australia, and $10 million of expansionary projects in Brookfield Infrastructure's North American energy operations.

Brookfield Infrastructure expects that these projects on completion will deliver a solid risk adjusted return, which should see a healthy lift in EBITDA and cash flow, supporting further distribution hikes and appreciation of its stock.

Growing that juicy distribution

A very attractive aspect of Brookfield Infrastructure is its juicy 4.3% distribution yield which given its solid growth prospects and the predictable nature of its cash flows is sustainable.

More importantly, the partnership believes that it can grow that distribution at a rate of 5% to 9% annually solely from the organic growth embedded in its portfolio. This doesn't include acquisitions or planned capital recycling which means that target is certainly achievable and for the reasons discussed it is reasonable to expected the distribution to grow at the upper end of that range.

A pleasing aspect of the Brookfield Infrastructure is that it is a qualified stock for retirement account purposes and has structured its operations to minimize or even avoid generating UBTI and ECI which is a common problem with MLPs. That along with the sustainability of its distribution makes Brookfield Infrastructure a very appealing stock for income hungry investors.

For further information regarding the distribution and how it is treated for tax purposes please see my earlier article: 'Can Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Sustain Its Distribution And 4% Plus Yield'.

Understanding the risks

The reason Brookfield Infrastructure remains my top dividend growth stock is that the risks associated with its business and operations remain low. Obviously, it is subject to wide range of risks like any business operating globally across developed and emerging economies. These include currency, commodity, counterparty, operational and geopolitical risks.

Nevertheless, many of the characteristics of its business give it solid defensive qualities that mitigates much of the risk associated with its business and make it relatively immune to economic downturns. The majority of its cash flows are regulated or contractually locked in, it operates in stable jurisdictions and significant diversification among counterparties with its largest exposure being to the energy sector but still only roughly a fifth of its total cash flow.

The risks associated with the stock are also mitigated by the fact that Brookfield Infrastructure operates in oligopolistic industries that have steep barriers to entry. These shield it from competition and allow the partnership to an extent to act as price marker rather than a price taker. When combined with the relatively inelastic demand for the utilization of its assets because of their critical place in facilitating economic activity its earnings are unlikely to be severely impacted by any downturn in the global economy.

Brookfield Infrastructure's considerable diversification across developed and developing markets also reduces the degree of risk associated with its business. This is because emerging economies typically grow at a faster rate than the developed economies. They also don't move in lockstep with developed markets which means that any economic slump affecting developed markets will have less of an impact on emerging markets.

Bottom-line

In my last article, I determined that Brookfield Infrastructure's indicative fair-value per share is $46.75. Because there has been little material change in the outlook for the partnership or the macro environment since that article the valuation remains changed. Since then Brookfield Infrastructure's stock has appreciated by 13% over the last six months means that there is still a handy 16% upside on offer for investors.

Management is forecasting cash flow growth of 6% to 9% annually and that certainly appears achievable. This bodes well for the sustainability of the distribution and further hikes which in conjunction with its relatively low risk profile and wide economic moat as well as the upside on offer makes it a very attractive growth stock for income hungry investors.

