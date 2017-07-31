MannKind: Afrezza Sales Spike, Giving Cautious Optimism

Longterm MannKind (MNKD) investors are feeling good this morning on news that prescriptions for Afrezza saw a very good spike for the week ending July 21, 2017. Scripts have approached the 400 mark for the second time in 5 weeks. The last spike up was most likely driven by interest after the American Diabetes Association Annual conference. The spike this time might be attributable to the launch of the reality television show Reversed and the advertising that MannKind aired during the first episode.

It was my long time opinion that the reality show would not offer the substantial growth needed. The spike in sales, if attributable to the reality show, did deliver more initial traction than I expected. What is critical is seeing this level of traction replicate over several weeks and months. The last 7 weeks have been the best performance since MannKind took control of marketing just over a year ago.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The quarter over quarter numbers are looking more promising from a percentage gain perspective. That is the first step in actually getting to script levels that the street will actually appreciate. Sales at this stage of Q3 are 33% higher than sales at this stage in Q2. Should MannKind's sales force be able to maintain this level of growth and improve upon it, a major first step will have been accomplished. The bearish side of me knows that MannKind has yet to be able to stack growth in a meaningful fashion. The last big spike, attributable to a major diabetes conference was followed by a series of backward steps. The positive in that experience was that the retracement was still presenting a positive trend. The very realistic side of me feels that we will see yet another retracement off of this weeks high water mark. Optimists will say that any progress is good. I agree with that. Realists will say that the level of growth is not fast enough to offset the major issue relating to cash. I agree with that. I lean toward optimism when a company or drug is young. I lean toward realism when we have seen a product on the market for quite some time.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The year over year numbers are also presenting well on a percentage gain basis. Mannking sales at this stage in Q3 of 2017 are tracking 37% better than the respective quarter from a year ago. We are now in a MannKind vs. Mannkind comparison instead of a MannKind vs. Sanofi comparison. Pops in the script numbers help the perception of comparisons such as this. Building upon the pop is what investors really want and need to see.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The MannKind launch vs. The Sanofi launch could be approaching an interesting point. The big jump in script numbers has the MannKind team on the cusp of crossing over the Sanofi performance line. Getting above the Sanofi line, even when compared to the period when Sanofi was phasing out, has a certain perception that could build moral for the company, its sales team, as well as investors. You should not underestimate (nor overestimate) the importance of some perception events. The best policy is to know when and where they may happen, and be prepared for some form of knee-jerk reaction to such events in the equity. Active traders will play such events. The caution here is how the growth is happening. Management indicated that it was increasing sales reps. It will not be until the next call that we can dreally assess the effectiveness of the average sales rep vs. the revenue derived.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

One measure that I brought about by request was the 4 week growth of sales. Each four weeks that chart is updated and published here. The last three 4 week periods have been in positive territory. That is the good news. The bad news is that the rate of growth has moved downward for each of the last three periods. The growth over the past 4 weeks is 3.95%. I once had a reader state that he considered 10% growth each 4 weeks as "decent". That reader would likely be very happy with the growth from 8 weeks ago and 4 weeks ago, but would be a bit disheartened with the latest report. The big pop in sales this week helped keep the chart in positive territory.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

My projections were outlined at the beginning of Q3. During the first two weeks of the quarter sales were tracking along the top line of my projections. This week Afrezza sales came in well above what I expected to see. I attribute this spike to the first airing of the television show Reversed and the two Afrezza television commercial;s aired on the show. Simply stated, I underestimated the possible impact of the debut episode. This spike alone does not dictate that I shift my projections yet. My opinion remains that the show and a few airings of the commercial will not deliver compelling growth over time. If the data winds up proving me wrong, I will then adjust my projections. At this stage the spike is an anomaly. If the company can build on this spike for another couple of weeks, it moves from being an anomaly to being a new norm. We have to be a bit patient on assessing this spike in sales.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The cash situation at MannKind has not changed much. By my estimation the company finished the week of July 21st with about $36 million in cash. Even a big spike in sales has not really shifted the data in terms of when MannKind runs out of cash. That date remains on or about October 31st. Of the $36 million remaining, MannKind has a $10 million commitment to Deerfield, and a $3 million commitment to Amphastar both due within the next 4 months or so. It has been my contention that MannKind needs to address cash quickly. If a partnership deal with up-front cash remains elusive, the company will need to enter a tough negotiation with Deerfie;ld and perhaps even Amphastar.

Ironically, if MannKind had more cash, it could put that cash to work on building upon what was an impressive week in script sales. Without more cash, we may see that initial response to the show and advertisement wear off.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

There is not a lot about the action this week that shifts the narrative. The biggest news is the pop in scripts. The realistic way to view that is to accept that it happened, and contemplate why it happened and whether it will be a building block or remain an anomaly. There is better traction than we have seen in the past, but not yet enough traction to shift the story in a compelling manner. If MannKind can stack a few big weeks on top of each other, it could move the needle. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.