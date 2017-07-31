Is Duke Energy A Better Dividend Option Than Southern Company?

The conservative investors consider electric utility stocks as relatively safe option for regular income. The sentiment is valid to some extent, but several leading utilities are struggling to grow revenues in the midst of falling prices in the wholesale market and stagnant load growth prospects across the U.S. Furthermore, the rising interest rates are also adding pressure on heavily leveraged electric utilities. The U.S. 10-year treasury yield has climbed over the past one year, closing the gap with electric utility sector - as the spread is currently hovering at 1.6%. As a result, risky and low-yield utilities have become less attractive, but high-yield opportunities with better dividend growth prospects still exist.



Duke Energy (DUK) and Southern Company (SO) are among top dividend yield stocks in the electric utility universe. Both companies are still attractive options for defensive investors due to growing regulated rate base and stable cash flows, but Duke Energy looks a better option for growth seeking dividends investors. Let’s assess some critical risk factors, growth opportunities, and financial strength to see why Duke Energy is comparatively a better dividend stock in my opinion.



Coal is one of the affordable sources of energy and still accounts for just over 30% of total utility-scale electricity output in the U.S. Duke Energy is facing severe environmental and regulatory implications of burning coal albeit some aggressive reduction from its generation mix over the past one decade. To fulfill the regulatory requirements, Duke Energy will manage dozens of coal ash basins over the next twelve years, prioritized by risk level of each location. The estimated cost of closure is likely to exceed $5.2 billion, which will negatively impact cash flows. Duke Energy intends to file for multiple rate cases over the years to recover cleanup costs, but regulatory hurdles and delayed inflows will put pressure on the balance sheet.



At this point, Southern Company looks riskier than Duke Energy due to uncertainties over its two ill-fated flagship projects. Recently, Southern Company has announced the suspension of coal lignite gasification operations of its Kemper IGCC project due to continued technical challenges. The facility will continue to operate on cheaper natural gas, but Southern Company has warned of a massive $3.4 billion charge during the second quarter of 2017 if Mississippi Public Service Commission does not approve full cost recovery. However, the partial recovery, excluding the coal portion of the plant, is more likely to happen, and potential rate case increase will subside the risk to a small extent.

On the other hand, the future of Vogtle is still uncertain despite several years of delay and significant cost overruns. Southern Company is seeking approval to overtake the project. The bankruptcy court has the transfer of project management from Westinghouse, but approval from the U.S. Department of Energy is pending. Southern Company is also seeking guarantees of $3.68 billion from Toshiba, but the financial and technical challenges remain intact, at least for now, and these troubles will reflect in the stock price.



The power generation companies are optimizing their generation mix due to the availability of cheaper natural gas. The utility companies are investing heavily in gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as natural gas distribution projects. Over the past three years, Southern Company has slashed its coal mix by 9% while the contribution from gas-fired power generation has spiked to 46%. Duke Energy lags behind Southern Company with only 28% of total output coming from natural gas, which means that the risk of potential financial obligations to clean up more ash basins will drag Duke Energy’s future cash flow stream. Nevertheless, the planned investment of $1.3 billion in natural gas-fired power generation will further increase natural gas contribution, but coal will remain a significant portion over the next decade.



According to Energy Information Administration (EIA), natural gas production will increase to approximately 100 billion cubic feet per day by 2040, primarily due to growing demand in the U.S. and international markets. Thus, both players are rapidly expanding their distribution network to benefit from increasing demand for natural gas, through Southern Company looks more aggressive. Its natural gas revenues have spiked to $1.53 billion during the first quarter of 2017 with the addition of Southern Gas Company. In comparison, Duke Energy’s natural gas business posted $646 million sales during the first quarter of 2017, up from $545 million in the full fiscal year 2015.



Southern Company serves 4.6 million natural gas customers in seven states - concentrated in Illinois and Georgia. It means Southern Company has the potential to grow its customer base with the expansion of distribution network. The planned investment of $5.1 billion in midstream and distribution operations and steady growth in customer base will help Southern Company achieve mid-single digit net income growth in its natural gas business over the next three years.

Duke Energy’s natural gas business is behind Southern Company, but the completion of extensive distribution projects will improve its revenue mix. Duke Energy holds 47% stake in Atlantic Coast Pipeline, a 600-mile pipeline project that will transport natural gas to the southeastern region upon its completion by the second half of 2019. Duke Energy also owns a small stake in Sabal Trail pipeline and a 24% ownership in Constitution pipeline for a sum of $450 million. These investments will expand Duke Energy’s regulated rate base and will provide further stability to its cash flows stream in the future. However, Duke Energy should focus on diversifying its customer base to benefit from consistently increasing demand natural gas in commercial and industrial sectors. Duke Energy will invest $6 billion in its Gas Utilities and Infrastructure to expand regulated rate base and achieve 10% - 12% compounded annual growth in segment earnings over the next five years.



Both companies have delivered decent performance in the past few years, but Southern Company has remained consistent with its sales performance. Southern Company has posted mid-single digit increase in top-line and a 13% compounded annual growth in net income over the past three years. Duke Energy, however, experienced some earnings volatility due to the divestiture of non-regulated assets and lower regulated electric revenues.



The overall profitability of Duke Energy has improved steadily since 2012 despite some loss of revenue, whereas Southern Company’s profit margins have weakened slightly over the same period. Duke Energy’s profit margins may improve further with the expansion of rate base, Southern Company’s profitability could deteriorate to some extent due to ongoing problems with its Vogtle and Kemper IGCC projects.



Duke Energy and Southern Company are heavily investing in growth projects to expand rate base and earn a growing rate of return. The continued spending streak will positively impact future cash flows of both companies, but debt burden will also spike as capital expenditures outpace operating cash flows. Southern Company’s total debt/EBITDA multiple has spiked to 5.9x due to massive $23.5 billion long-term borrowings over the past five years. Duke Energy has also taken debt to fund its growth project, but its debt burden has increased by just $10.7 billion over the same period. The total debt/EBITDA ratio of Duke Energy has improved from 6.4x in 2012 to 5.2x this year, primarily due to a healthy 9% annual increase in EBITDA. The debt burden on both companies will increase further due to the aggressive capital spending plan. However, the financial risk of Southern Company is likely to remain considerably higher than Duke Energy, at least for now, due to uncertain future of Vogtle and Kemper IGCC.



Concluding Remarks

The market is valuing utility stocks at a forward PE multiple of 17.2x, while the S&P 500 Index is hovering at 17.9x. The sector is slightly overpriced considering the historical average of 14x - 15x. Apparently, Duke Energy looks a bit expensive at a forward multiple 18.5x as Southern Company is trading at a forward multiple of 16.1x. However, Duke Energy is a better pick due to its improved business risk profile and increased revenue contribution from rate-regulated assets that will help generate more stable cash flows in the future.



Southern Company looks more attractive with its 4.8% dividend yield, but Duke Energy is a better option due to its improved risk profile and more stable cash flows position. The continued uncertainties over Vogtle, potential hit on earnings from Kemper IGCC project, and regulatory delays in rate cases will negatively impact Southern Company’s cash flow position, while significant capital investments will further increase the debt burden and financial risk.

Duke Energy has raised dividends at a modest pace in the past, but the growth rate is expected to accelerate in line with the earnings and cash flows growth in the coming years. Duke Energy is eyeing on 4% - 6% compounded annual increase in its bottom-line over the next five years. The expected increase in regulated rate base, approval for multiple rate hikes over the next few years, growth investments of worth $37 billion, robust profit margins, and steady expansion of customer base will help accelerate earnings and dividend growth in the coming years.

