Boeing: Unprecedented Reaction

The Boeing Company (BA) is continuing its string of stunning news this morning with a report out that it anticipates now seeing record orders from India, the second most populous nation on Earth. This news follows a string of recent analyst commentary, mostly upgraded price targets on the name, following the amazing 12% rally after earnings, helping lift the Dow Jones to new all-time highs, while reaching new all-time highs itself. The last 12 months has led to tremendous growth, Boeing has become one of our top performing stocks since making a buy call in December 2015. Let us discuss expectations for India in the piece, as well as reasons the street is so stunned by the most recent quarter.

As alluded to above India is already the second most populous nation on the planet, and in turn it sees a lot of travel traffic both domestically and internationally. While Boeing sees passenger growth of about 8% in Southeast Asia over the next few decades, these estimates are heavily driven by India. In fact, India has seen its domestic passenger growth increase at a rate of just over 20% the last few years. With it, there is increased demand for new commercial airplanes for the next two decades. This compares to worldwide growth of under 5%. Looking ahead, Boeing expects worldwide demand for 41,000 aircraft in the next two decades, with India expected to require around 5% of the orders. This translates to India looking to order a record 2,100 or so aircraft, and this translates to revenues of nearly $300 billion dollars for Boeing. This news is extremely bullish, and it follows a quarter that some analysts described as nearly perfect.

So how good was this quarter? Well it amazed me, as the company reported revenue of $22.7 billion in the quarter, falling short of estimates by $280 million, but this blemish was about the only negative in the entire quarter. I was surprised by this miss, but revenue misses are becoming a bit of pattern for the company, although a lot of this has to do with timing of deals. These revenues fell 8.2% year-over-year. That said, core earnings per share for the quarter were strong and came in at $2.55. This was a solid beat of $0.25 against analyst estimates. Each segment also delivered strength.

The Commercial Airplanes segment saw first quarter revenue fall 10% to $15.7 billion on lower delivery volume. However, services growth did improve. Operating margin was 10%, vastly improving from -5.6% last year. Commercial Airplanes booked another 183 orders this quarter. Backlog remains strong with nearly 5,700 planes valued at $424 billion. The company's Defense, Space & Security saw sales of $6.8 billion with an operating margin of 12.9%. Revenues were down 4% from last year's quarter, which saw $7.2 billion in sales. The Global Services & Support Division saw revenue fall 3% to $2.3 billion on volume reductions and reflecting contract timing. However, its operating margin increased to 15.4% on strong operational performance. Like with the Commercial Airplanes segment, there is a significant backlog. Backlog in this segment was $58 billion, of which 37% represents orders from international customers.

While sales were under pressure no doubt, a recent wave of contracts has put the company in a good position moving forward and the Indian order news is a wonderful forecast. The company has outstanding expense controls, which drove operating margins to widen in nearly every segment, and helped deliver a solid bottom line beat. The company also updated its 2017 guidance. Revenue is set to be between $90.5 and $92.5 billion, but earnings estimates have been widened. Core earnings per share for 2017 is now seen coming in at $9.80 to $10.00, up from $9.20 to $9.40. Operating cash flow is now seen expanding to $12.25 billion, up a healthy $1.5 billion from the previously guided $10.75 billion. With this news, recent analyst commentary is summarized below from a Seeking Alpha news post:

Bernstein: BA reported "exceptionally strong" Q2 results. Increased PT to $274 from $220.

BofAML: Lifted the stock to Buy from Neutral, saying the company continues to generate better-than-expected free cash flow. Raised its PT to $275 from $225.

Cowen: Rates the stock at Outperform, but lifted PT to $300 from $255, citing an increasing number of profit drivers.

Credit Suisse: Raised BA to Outperform from Neutral, seeing scope for further multiple expansion as cycle concerns diminish with high traffic.

Deutsche Bank: Maintained a Buy rating on the stock, but raised its price target to $280 from $225.

Goldman Sachs: Upgraded BA to Neutral from Sell, citing the company's operational performance.

Jefferies: Kept its Buy rating on shares, while raising its PT to $275, after the company boosted its 2017 core earnings guidance.

RBC Capital: Upgraded BA to Sector Perform from Underperform, saying that the company is executing well. Increased PT to $235 from $146.

Seaport Global: Rates the stock at Buy, calling Q2 a "watershed moment" as cash flow generation reached new heights. PT raised to $300 from $230.

Here is the deal. While I had a hold rating coming into this quarter, the bullish spike is welcomed news for longs. However, I regret not having a buy rating on the name, but clearly with commentary and reaction from the Street I am not the only one who did not see this coming. Boeing is seeing unprecedented bullish reactions from the Street following all of this news.

New highs are on the Horizon. What do you think? Are we overvalued here? Will the stock come crashing down and pull the Dow with it? Or will Boeing see $300 before seeing $200 again? Let us know your thoughts below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.