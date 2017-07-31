Prepare For Mo' Selling: Altria Is Still Overvalued

I see little reason to invest in cigarettes when another vice - alcohol - is on offer at similar PE ratios and much better growth prospects.

Shares of major tobacco companies plunged on Friday following an announcement that the FDA will be stiffening its regulation of the industry. The headlines speak of reducing nicotine content in tobacco products to a point where they wouldn't be addictive, along with cracking down on products that may be consumed by minors.

Investment banks, including Wells Fargo and Jeffries suggested the market didn't understand the real effect of these changes, and that it wouldn't actually be a big drag on profits. Regardless, shares ended the day down sharply, though up off the lows. Altria Group (MO), in particular closed with about a 10% loss after dropping as much as 20% at one point.

MO Price data by YCharts

I've long been an advocate of a particular type of sin stock - that is, the alcohol stocks. See this article, which shows how cigarettes and booze stocks were the #1 and #2 best performers in the US market over the past 80-plus years.

That said, my focus is in alcohol stocks, where I own about half a dozen different companies' shares. As of yet, I still don't have any tobacco exposure. Here's why.

The Future Won't Look Like The Past

So-called sin stocks outperform because, in large part, many humans struggle to control their addictions. Certain behaviors, such as smoking, drinking, gambling, and overeating alter our brain's structure and hard-wire us to keep engaging in the often-unwanted behavior. Given that we live in a capitalist society, there's nothing inherently wrong with selling such products; people have a right to seek happiness how they wish.

That said, it's a bit harder to defend cigarettes, since there doesn't appear to be much of any benefit to even moderate consumption (perhaps some aid to weight loss), whereas something like wine is thought to have some health benefits when consumed in moderation. I've always struggled mentally with the question of whether I'd buy an attractively priced cigarette company, since I see these firms providing no social value whatsoever.

That said, I still haven't had to make this personal decision yet, because tobacco stocks have been ridiculously overpriced for many years now. It's true that cigarettes have outperformed booze over the past 80 years - however, there's a good reason for that.

Tobacco companies long faced existential risk - that they could be sued into bankruptcy. As such, they often traded at bargain-basement levels for many years; Altria - despite then owning a huge money-printing foods business - traded well below 10x PE on many occasions. If you're selling a combination of addictive nicotine and junk foods at less than a 10x PE ratio, while paying a massive dividend, it's no wonder that the stock put up a huge return. In the past.

As recently as 2004, Altria was at a 9 PE ratio and yielded more than 6%. Prior to the FDA news, Altria was at 25x earnings and yielded just 3.3%. Thus, it's mathematically impossible that Altria could put up anywhere close to its past returns, given that its core business fundamentals haven't improved any since then. Anyone looking at past results and anticipating similar future returns is virtually guaranteed to be disappointed.

A business with flat revenues since 2008 (post-spinoff) and declining unit sales - which has only been able to even run in place by jacking up prices - is not an attractive business. It can still make you a ton of money if you buy it at 9x earnings, but when you pay as much or more than the S&P 500's earnings ratio as a whole for a business with no growth prospects, lousy returns will almost inevitably ensue. And with the dividend yield that low (for a utility-like business), it doesn't even do that much for yield investors.

Say what you will about Coca-Cola (KO) - however it was recently offering the same yield as Altria, and its products don't come with a label featuring a picture of a dialysis machine and a warning that: "This product probably causes diabetes," - at least not yet.

Alcohol Stocks: Way More Attractive

Alcohol and cigarette stocks have been competitive over the years since they both play off the same addictive product feature, and both have some similar qualities (relatively few competitors, high pricing power, low input costs, etc.)

Cigarette companies have managed to keep up with alcohol ones, despite a declining user base, because their stocks have traded at super-low PE ratios for decades. Alcohol companies, by contrast, continue to grow unit volume, but since they tend to trade at above-average PE ratios virtually 100% of the time, that low-volatility growth comes at a cost. As a result, the two industries have put up similar results despite a similar usage trajectory.

However, with the massive chase to yield, tobacco stocks have suddenly bloated up, with PE ratios soaring from the single digits to the mid-20s. Diageo (DEO), by contrast, was as low as 19x earnings last year (and this author was pounding the table). Why on earth would one pay 25x earnings for a company whose product is in terminal decline, when a similarly addictive, high-margin, recession-proof alcohol vendor was going for only 19x?

Alcohol stocks have their issues, including craft competition, some health concerns, and generally tapped out markets in developed countries. That said, there's no signs of a second prohibition on the horizon, alcohol isn't public health enemy #1 (or two or three) in most countries. Future unit sales can be expected to grow by the global population rate, more or less. When you can get that sort of growth trajectory at the same price or cheaper than a cigarette company that will face terminally declining unit sales, there is truly no comparison.

Altria: Not All Bad News...

Now, there are some real positives for Altria. For one, their old stake in Miller Brewing has, over the years, now turned into a 10% holding in the world's dominant brewer: Anheuser-Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD).

That's worth about $20 billion - or 15% of Altria's market cap. So it's hardly the dominant force of value creation for Altria, but it's a great card to hold, and with BUD's high dividend yield, Altria will receive a large cash stream for many years to come. I'm not that bullish on BUD specifically, due to its excessive debtload, but given its utterly dominant position in such an attractive and recession-proof industry, its value should only grow over time, even though BUD will likely underperform more nimble beer & liquor competitors.

Tobacco companies more generally have had plenty of success with vaping, heat not burn products, and other such newer innovations. There's plenty of work left to be done in retraining consumers and ironing out regulatory issues, but upside is here sizable if things continue to go to plan.

Additionally, there's plenty of potential for tobacco companies to move into the adjacent marijuana market, assuming legalization continues on pace. That said, 11 American states decriminalized marijuana between 1973 and 1978 before the federal government cracked down again on the drug on a national level. While it may seem inevitable that marijuana will become legal everywhere, bumps could arise along the way - and even if it does become widely available, Altria will still have to execute to make that market a profit center for shareholders. This could be a major profit center going forward, but don't bake it into your valuation yet.

...But It's Just Too Expensive

Altria has several avenues for potential value creation. However, none of them are sufficient to justify its current nosebleed forward PE ratio of 20. The core business continues to decline at a significant rate, only partially offset by aggressive price hikes. It's unclear how far these can go; yes tobacco demand is fairly inelastic, but there is some limit to price hikes. Additionally, fatter profit margins create an open season for money-hungry states to jack up cigarette taxes even farther.

Tobacco remains a prominent whipping boy for health advocates. Packaging and advertising laws will only get more strict with time. As Friday's FDA move signifies, tobacco companies are vulnerable to government intrusion at any time. You'd need a significant discount to justify buying a tobacco company over a beer or liquor player. One is a terminally-shrinking industry, and the other will continue to grow for decades to come. Valuing them solely on current profits and dividends is a monumental miscalculation.

Cigarette companies such as Altria could have success with new business ventures. Management has done a fine job managing an operation facing a large number of persistent headwinds. That said, paying near record-levels of PE for a record-low dividend yield requires more than just hope that management will succeed. There's no margin of safety here.

You could continue to make money, but downside risks are large, and the dividend you get simply isn't sufficient to justify the potential heartache. (I'm sure commenters will brag about their low cost bases and use that as justification to keep holding the stock, however, investing requires looking forward as well). If you're going to buy something offering a utility yield and (lack of) growth prospects, better to buy electricity than cigarettes. And if you want respectable dividend growth going forward, alcohol is the right sector of vice stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DEO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.