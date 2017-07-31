Why I'm Considering Taking Another Spin With Whirlpool

Whirlpool (WHR) can't seem to catch a break. Shares have barely budged since the last time I wrote about it in February, which is causing me to consider adding the company back into my portfolio, especially if they fall any further.

Threats from the Amazon (AMZN)/Sears (SHLD) deal and a guidance cut have compounded issues for its shares, but I still think the business is fundamentally strong.

Why is Whirlpool a quality business?

The firm likely earns elusive economic profits, considering its return on invested capital has constantly hit the double-digit mark over the past decade, according to data from Morningstar. In my past article (the same one hyperlinked above), I calculated the firm's ROIC for fiscal 2016 at around the 12.54% mark, with its weighted average cost of capital, or WACC, around 9.48%.

I also adjusted for the company's off-balance sheet operating leases, which (discounted at its pretax cost of debt) trimmed Whirlpool's ROIC down to roughly 11.52% and pushed its debt-to-equity up from roughly 0.94x to 1.11x. So, assuming my assumptions for the firm's WACC are in the correct ballpark, there's a good chance Whirlpool's eking out a slim economic profit margin, where it's able to out-earn its cost of capital, even after adjusting for its noncancelable operating leases.

In a separate article from the one previously mentioned, I also calculated the firm's return on equity with a DuPont analysis, revealing an ROE of about 19.50% for its most recent full fiscal year, a step up from the previous year's 16.27%. The improvement was largely led by increasing margins and asset turnover, along with steady leverage. The relatively high (and highly magnifying) leverage ratio of around 4x assets-to-equity likely explains the significant difference between the firm's ROIC and ROE numbers.

So, why is Whirlpool stuck in a range-bound purgatory?

Here comes the bad news. It seems a guidance cut is the most recent event causing investors to hit the sell button. This follows a previous selloff of almost 7% after the Sears-Amazon deal was announced.

Addressing the guidance cut first, while this isn't ever going to be something viewed as a positive, I'm not sure it's as bad as it's being priced into the stock. Whirlpool is now guiding towards full-year EPS of $14.50 to $15.00, putting WHR shares in a trading range of roughly 11.85 to 12.26 times this year's expected earnings. That's probably pretty close to fair value, at least looking back at average historical PE ratios on Fast Graphs. The median multiple over the last 13 years (a full business cycle) is higher, at about 15.29 times earnings. As long as there isn't another guidance cut, I think shares look relatively attractive here, especially in an elevated overall market.

Now, coming back to the looming threat from Amazon, is it really a bad thing for Whirlpool? The company's COO Marc Bitzer said on the most recent conference call that, "In the short term, given that we produce Kenmore ... there are certainly [no] negative impact on us, if at all, [it could be] neutral to even slightly positive..." continuing by saying that, "In the long term, strategically, I think many things have to be seen... Obviously, we need to see how strong the sell-through is on this one."

I think in a best-case scenario, the Amazon deal helps expand one of the company's product lines, without really changing anything in regards to its namesake Whirlpool brand or other brands such as Maytag or KitchenAid. I think the most pressing concern is diminishing long-term pricing power from "Amazonization". I personally think the deal is more of a positive than a negative, and certainly not something that should shave off almost 7% of the firm's value.

Conclusion

Whirlpool's guidance cut was ugly, and its Q2 results weren't exactly spectacular, but I don't really think the company's underlying, long-term fundamentals have been damaged. Whirlpool's shares are trading in a reasonable range, likely on the cusp of fair value, which leaves some room for error. WHR shares are trading at only 10.32 estimated forward earnings, and while estimates could come down further, I think that's cheap enough to consider shares now, personally. Throw in an almost 2.5% yield, and the case for shares as a value play becomes even more apparent.

I think that if the Amazon threat ends up being a nonissue to the firm's long-term earnings power, we could be looking at a "coiled spring" type situation, especially if earnings stabilize. If the threat of evaporating pricing power due to Amazon becomes more apparent in the long term, however, then I think we could actually be staring at a "value trap", a situation where the amount of value lost is almost impossible to predict today. Only time will tell, I suppose, as the Amazon-Sears deal is still in its infancy, which I think could be the bellwether for the firm's future earnings power going forward.

