Comparing Regions Financial And Fifth Third Bancorp

In this article, we'll analyze the financial ratios of the two banks to determine which bank has the better future outlook.

Both Regions Financial and Fifth Third beat their earnings estimates for Q2.

In this article, we'll compare and analyze the financial ratios of Regions Financial Corporation (RF) and Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) following their earnings reports for Q2. I chose to compare these two banks because both banks have similar market capitalizations.

We'll also compare Regions and Fifth Third to peer banks like BB&T Corporation (BBT), SunTrust Banks Inc. (STI), and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN).

Q2 Earnings Recap:

Regions Financial Corporation posted 25 cents EPS, beating its earnings estimate by 1 cent and was in line with expectations for revenue at $1.42B.

Fifth Third Bancorp posted 45 cents EPS beating its earnings estimate by 2 cents, and revenue came in at $1.51B missing the revenue target by $20M.

When we see earnings reports like the ones above for our two banks, it can be rather difficult to determine who's the clear winner since each bank highlights different numbers to make their quarter look good.

Below are a few financial ratios and analysis that I believe should highlight the key differences between Regions and Fifth Third. Of course, this is not a comprehensive analysis, but it should give investors a good sense of how the two banks are performing.

P/E comparison:

The below chart shows how the P/E for Fifth Third Bank and Regions Financial compare with each other.

Fifth Third Bank has a lower P/E than Regions Financial and may be considered undervalued by the market.

RF PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Forward P/E comparison:

The below chart shows how the Forward P/E for Fifth Third Bank and Regions Financial compare with each other.

Fifth Third Bank has a lower Forward P/E than Regions Financial. However, the forward P/Es are nearly identical to each other.

RF P/E Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

P/E comparison to peer banks:

The below chart shows where the P/E for Fifth Third Bank and Regions Financial ranked with their peers.

As stated earlier, Regions Financial has a higher P/E than Fifth Third Bank and could be overvalued from strictly a P/E ratio standpoint. However, when compared with its peers, RF has a P/E in line with other regional banks.

Fifth Third Bank has the lowest P/E of the banks in our peer group and is considered undervalued from a P/E standpoint. As a result, the stock may have more room to run higher on any positive earnings or fundamental developments than the other banks in the peer group.

RF P/E Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Book value comparison:

Book value is considered the value of a company's assets that investors would receive if the assets of the company were liquidated. If a company's stock trades at less than 1 price to book value, it's considered below book value or undervalued. If a stock is trading over 2 price to book value, the stock is considered overvalued.

The below chart shows how the book value for Regions Financial and Fifth Third compare with each other.

Regions Financial has a lower book value than Fifth Third and may be considered undervalued by the market.

The book value for both stocks have come down since the highs in March and may suggest an improvement in valuations for the two banks.

RF Price to Book Value data by YCharts

ROE comparison:

Return on Equity or ROE is a measure of how well the management uses investments to generate earnings growth.

Typically, a company with an ROE of 10 or higher is considered well run. An ROE of below 10 is considered less than favorable by the market and is an indicator that improvement is needed.

The below chart shows how the ROE for Regions Financial and Fifth Third compare with each other.

Fifth Third has a higher ROE than Regions Financial and may be considered a better run company by the market.

RF Return on Equity (TTM) data by YCharts

ROE Industry Comparison:

The average ROE for the commercial banking industry, according to the FDIC stands at 9.32%.

for the commercial banking industry, according to the FDIC stands at Region Financial's ROE of 7.61% is below the industry average of 9.32%.

The ROE for Fifth Third Bank is currently trading above the industry average and is likely to be considered by investors as a more effective management.

Net interest income comparison:

Net interest income measures the profit made from lending (revenue) vs. what the bank pays depositors in interest (expense).

The below chart shows how the net interest income for Regions Financial and Fifth Third Bank compare with each other.

Fifth Third Bank has a higher net interest income coming in at $939M than the NII of $882M for Regions Financial.

RF Net Interest Income (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Percentage change in net interest income:

The below chart shows the percentage change in net interest income since last year.

Regions Financial has a higher NII growth rate at 5.63% as compared to the NII growth rate for Fifth Third, which comes in at 3.53%.

Both banks have seen solid growth rates in net interest income, which can be attributed in part to loan growth, the Fed hikes, and economic growth spurring loan demand.

The good news for investors long Regions despite having a lower NII figure is the positive growth rate. The growth in NII bodes well for the future of both banks especially if economic conditions continue to improve in the U.S. economy.

RF Net Interest Income (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The Yield Curve Was Challenging In Q2:

As we can see below, the 10-year yield struggled to get over 2.4% while the two-year yield remains unimpressive despite the Fed hiking rates both in March and June.

while the two-year yield remains unimpressive despite the Fed hiking rates both in March and June. Typically, the two-year yield moves as a result of Fed action, while the 10-year trades off long-term inflation and growth expectations.

Given the challenging yield environment in Q2, the fact that both of our banks posted stable NII growth numbers is a good sign.

2 Year Treasury Rate data by YCharts

Key Takeaways And Highlights:

While there are many more financial ratios and numbers to analyze, I hope the above analysis provides investors with a clearer picture of Regions Financial and Fifth Third following their Q2 earnings reports.

It appears from a net interest income standpoint that Fifth Third beats out Regions Financial for the quarter.

standpoint that Fifth Third beats out Regions Financial for the quarter. However, the growth rate for Regions Financial over the past year bodes well for the bank and if it continues, should bolster the bank's earnings performance in the coming quarters.

over the past year bodes well for the bank and if it continues, should bolster the bank's earnings performance in the coming quarters. The P/E of Regions is slightly higher than Fifth Third's, but neither bank is considered overvalued for a regional bank.

Since Regions Financial has a lower book value at 1.081 as compared to Fifth Third which comes in at 1.309, Regions may be in a good position to rise, if the bank can post both sizable loan growth and widen the bank's loan spreads, thus improving their net interest margin, in the months ahead.

Given the solid ROE and stable NII growth, Fifth Third has positioned itself to do well in the coming months. Although its book value is higher than Regions, it is well within the industry standard and shouldn't hold the stock back from rising on positive news.

Of course, much of the outcome depends on how well the U.S. economy performs in the coming months.

Good luck out there.

Author's note: If you like this article and would like to receive email alerts stay up to date on Bank of America, banks, equities, and commodities, please click my profile page, and click the "Follow" button next to my name, and check "Get email alerts" to receive these articles sent via email to your inbox.

You can also find the "Follow" button at the top of this article next to my name. And of course, feel free to comment below if you have any questions, or send me a private message by clicking the "send a message" link on my profile page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.