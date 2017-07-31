Micron Technology Continues To Outperform The Memory Industry As A Whole

Shares in SK Hynix plunged over the past several days after the company revealed plans to increase its 2017 capex and increase DRAM capacity. Shares in Micron Technology (MU) decreased following Hynix’s quarterly disclosure.

I’ve compiled DRAM and NAND statistics for the most recent quarter for Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF), SK Hynix, and MU, as shown in the table below.

MU is growing faster than the industry as a whole based on revenue growth for both DRAM and NAND, and bit growth in NAND as its Fab 10 NAND fab, which opened in September 2016, started ramping up output. In fact, MU has increased its leadership over competitors since the previous quarter, which I described in a May 1, 2017 Seeking Alpha article entitled “Micron Technology Advances On NAND Competitors.”

For the industry as a whole, server-use chips are driving memory demand, even as demand for mobile-use semiconductors remains sluggish.

Q2 CY2017 DRAM and NAND Statistics DRAM Samsung SK Hynix Micron Revenue 17.5% 9.3% 20.2% Bit growth 6.4% 3.2% 5.0% ASP growth 12.4% 10.6% 14.0% NAND Samsung SK Hynix Micron Revenue 12.2% -2.5% 20.8% Bit growth 7.0% -6.3% 17.0% ASP growth 6.7% 8.1% 3.0%

Capacity expansions

Hynix’s plans to increase DRAM capacity by 3-5% this year in order to achieve 20% bit growth and this will not involve new facilities but will utilize empty space on the first floor of the M14 fab. The second floor of the M14 fab is empty now and earmarked for NAND, but part of it could be used to accommodate DRAM production next year. Hynix is contemplating moving up fab construction in Cheongju, Korea, and Wuxi, China at the end of 2018 instead of early 2019 as was originally planned.

Meanwhile, Samsung Electronics is reconsidering its decision to reposition NAND production from the 16-2 and 16 lines in Hwaseong to Pyeongtaek and may make DRAM in Pyeontaek instead of only NAND. Samsung also plans to utilize idle capacity on Line 17 and is considering converting NAND capacity to DRAM capacity next year.

MU is not planning new fabs, having recently completed its Fab 10, but is anticipating huge bit growth increases from moving to newer DRAM and NAND nodes. A 40% increase in DRAM bit growth for 1x compared to 20-nanometer technology can be attained, as well as more than a 20% greater cost reduction. Moving from 32-layer to 64-layer NAND gains the company a bit growth of 100% and cost reduction of 30%.

ASP changes as a result of capacity expansions

Stocks of memory suppliers have risen significantly over the year on the back of rising average selling prices (ASPs) due to favorable supply-demand dynamics. Demand continues to increase for newer applications such as data analytics, AI, and level four and level five autonomous driving. But existing applications are proving problematic – a drop in PCs and soft demand for smartphones. Supply-demand dynamics for both DRAM and NAND in the past quarter were tight enough to raise ASPs despite the lessened demand.

New capacity increases will impact the supply-demand dynamics and hence ASPs. Below are two charts that forecast ASPs for DRAM and NAND for Samsung and SK Hynix. ASP growth already has begun dropping this quarter. A drop in ASPs for NAND will be greater than DRAM because of increased capacity from increased yields in the 2D to 3D NAND conversion at all manufacturers.

These charts are an update of an April 12, 2017 Seeking Alpha article entitled “Micron Technology Will Be Impacted By Lower DRAM And NAND Prices As Competitors Increase Capacity.”

Investor takeaway

While memory demand continues to be robust, supply is increasing at an even greater rate, altering supply-demand dynamics. Increased supply will come from new capacity from fab construction and from increased capacity from technology migration and yield increases in moving to smaller nodes.

The correlation between stock prices and ASPs cannot be neglected. Because of increased capacity, ASPs will drop. But increased demand for memory devices, coupled with increased device shipments, greater cost reduction, and better operating profits would minimize the negative impact of lower ASPs.